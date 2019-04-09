Big Oil Faces Multibillion Dollar Fallout From Algeria Crisis

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.18 -0.22 -0.34%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.74 -0.36 -0.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 22 hours 69.10 +1.22 +1.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.33 +1.31 +1.90%
Urals 2 days 69.00 +1.24 +1.83%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.74 +1.00 +1.41%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.56 +1.07 +1.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.28 +1.43 +2.08%
Murban 2 days 71.39 +1.46 +2.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.30 +0.71 +1.13%
Basra Light 2 days 72.63 +0.45 +0.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.83 +1.19 +1.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.74 +1.00 +1.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.74 +1.00 +1.41%
Girassol 2 days 71.12 +0.90 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.33 +1.31 +1.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.06 -0.63 -1.20%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 56.05 +1.32 +2.41%
Canadian Condensate 46 days 61.15 +1.32 +2.21%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.25 +1.32 +2.06%
Sweet Crude 4 days 61.00 +1.32 +2.21%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.70 +1.32 +2.30%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.70 +1.32 +2.30%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.35 +1.32 +2.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.10 +1.32 +2.07%
Central Alberta 4 days 60.00 +1.32 +2.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 60.50 -0.50 -0.82%
Giddings 16 hours 54.25 -0.50 -0.91%
ANS West Coast 5 days 71.61 +0.92 +1.30%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 57.93 +1.03 +1.81%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 61.88 +1.03 +1.69%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 61.88 +1.03 +1.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 60.50 -0.50 -0.82%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +1.50 +2.82%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.05 +1.32 +1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 7 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 12 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 9 hours Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather
  • 11 hours Russia Signals OPEC And Allies Could Raise Oil Output From June
  • 16 hours War After War: Libya On Crossroads
  • 8 hours Twitter's Co-Founder Gets $1.40 Salary in Nod to Old Character Limit
  • 2 hours Do You Conserve Water?
  • 2 hours The IMF's Report: World May Face a ‘Monopoly Problem’ In The Future
  • 55 mins Demand for Aramco Bond
  • 16 hours Carbon Emissions at 3-Million-Year High
  • 1 day Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 1 day Happy Dance! Brent Breaks $70! YEEEEEE HAAAAAAA!!!
  • 2 days US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 1 day In Libya: If it were a choice between Strongman Autocratic ruler General Haftar (former CIA asset) or GNA with Islamic militants and terrorist running free . . . which do you choose ?

Breaking News:

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Alt Text

New Offensive Brings Libya To The Brink Of War

Forces loyal to Libya’s eastern…

Alt Text

This Is the Algerian End Game That Has Oil Investors Worried

Protests in Algeria are quickly…

Alt Text

China-South Sudan Oil Deal Raises Red Flags

China’s Belt and Road Initiative…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Africa
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Big Oil Faces Multibillion Dollar Fallout From Algeria Crisis

By Irina Slav - Apr 09, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Algiers

The oil patch is reeling from a political crisis in Algeria that first saw Exxon halt its prospective shale ambitions in the country, and has now spread to major trading houses and far beyond borders.

Earlier this week, Algeria’s state-run oil company Sonatrach shuttered plans for a trading joint venture just as it was about to choose a partner from among trading giants Vitol, Gunvor, French Total SA and Italian Eni. 

And as far away as Greece, another deal for the sale of a 50.1-percent stake in Greece’s largest refiner, Hellenic Petroleum, is also falling apart because a consortium of Algeria’s Sonatrach and trader Vitol were among those short-listed for bidding (though there were other Greek-style complications with this deal, too).

In an official statement, the Greek government attributed the lack of offers to “reasons related to the short-listed parties and recent developments in the international environment.” In other words—political crisis in Algeria.

Exxon’s withdrawal from the Algerian shale patch should have been the first big sign to investors that the uncertainty is far too high.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Exxon, BP, and Norway’s Equinor had all put the brakes on investment plans for the North African country amid escalating protests. Exxon was about to sign a preliminary deal for a trading joint venture with Algeria’s Sonatrach, and BP and Equinor both have a long-standing presence in the country—both with new investment intentions that were put on hold.

The markets are now responding to the heightened Algerian crisis because Algeria’s production of around 1.1 million bpd of crude oil puts it on par with today’s Libya—another venue of crisis that is reaching a violent tipping point.

Not only are Algeria’s oil reserves estimated at 12 billion barrels, but it is also a major natural gas producer and home to the third-largest shale gas reserves in the world, at 20 trillion cu ft, according to U.S. government data. Production was around 94.78 billion cubic meters for 2017, of which 53.89 billion cubic meters was exported. Oil exports account for roughly half of Algeria’s output. Related: Goldman: The Renewables Revolution Is Good For Big Oil

That production isn’t being affected by the crisis for now; but that’s largely because the country’s oil and gas fields are in remote areas; however, oil giants, oil traders and even Sonatrach itself have spoken out loudly about the state of affairs: Uncertainty rules the day.

For Sonatrach, the situation is extremely volatile. When mass protests forced long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika first to give up on designs to run for a fifth term and then to step down entirely, they set in motion a tricky transition period that could get messy for a state-run company dogged by high-profile corruption scandals.

Anyone entertaining deals with Sonatrach will want to keep a healthy distance right now because as the ruling elite of Algeria changes, so too will heads roll at Sonatrach—the company that is at the heart of Algeria’s revenues.

The protest movement that managed to get the military on its side hasn’t been appeased simply by the resignation of Bouteflika: They want much deeper change, and protests continue to ensure that happens.

Sonatrach has had numerous changes in leadership recently and earning credibility and legitimacy in the eyes of the protesters won’t be easy. The Algerian protests are protests against the regime, not just Bouteflika—and the regime in many ways encompasses Sonatrach. Exxon knows this, now everyone else does, too.

The political crisis also halts the introduction of a new hydrocarbons law that aimed to enhance productivity and investment.

Investors should also be watching what happens on a geopolitical level, paying close attention to Sonatrach’s earlier agreement with Russian Lukoil that resulted in a gloomy dose of reality for Europe. To wit: That agreement suggested that Russia and Algeria could join forces to further squeeze European energy supplies because Europe has in part been banking on Algerian gas for independence from Russia.

Sonatrach also has its footprint in Yemen, Libya and Venezuela—and with respect to the first two, this means that powerful Arab nations also have a great interest in who comes to power next in Algeria.

While the world watches what unfolds next in Algeria as external actors start their meddling, billions of dollars in oil deals will be relegated to the sidelines.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

China-South Sudan Oil Deal Raises Red Flags
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar
Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

 Saudi Arabia Threatens To Drop Dollar For Oil Trades

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Drop Dollar For Oil Trades

 Bullish Hedge Funds Send Oil Soaring

Bullish Hedge Funds Send Oil Soaring

 Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com