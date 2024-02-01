Futuristic Glass Technology Paves Way for Energy-Efficient Buildings

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.93 -0.92 -1.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.52 -1.03 -1.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.88 -0.79 -0.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.046 -0.054 -2.57%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.181 -0.050 -2.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.88 -1.97 -2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.88 -1.97 -2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.30 -1.34 -1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.99 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 90 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.181 -0.050 -2.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.34 +0.46 +0.57%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.83 +0.56 +0.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.87 -1.20 -1.52%
Graph down Basra Light 793 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.84 -1.19 -1.42%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.30 -1.34 -1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.30 -1.34 -1.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.11 -0.97 -1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.99 +0.05 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 247 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.75 -2.07 -3.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.00 -1.97 -2.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 76.25 -1.97 -2.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 67.35 -2.47 -3.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 61.75 -1.97 -3.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 61.75 -1.97 -3.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.85 -1.97 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 68.85 -2.22 -3.12%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 62.35 -1.97 -3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.88 -1.97 -2.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.33 -1.97 -2.65%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 66.08 -1.97 -2.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 83.35 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 70.63 -1.97 -2.71%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 72.33 -1.97 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.33 -1.97 -2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.25 -2.00 -2.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 14 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

U.S. Prepares for Multi-Day Strikes Against 'Iranian Targets'

Greta Thunberg Trial Starts in London

Greta Thunberg Trial Starts in London

The trial of Swedish climate…

IEA Leads Summit on Secure, Responsible Critical Minerals Supply

IEA Leads Summit on Secure, Responsible Critical Minerals Supply

The growing demand for critical…

January Has Been a Roller Coaster for Commodities

January Has Been a Roller Coaster for Commodities

January saw significant market volatility,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Futuristic Glass Technology Paves Way for Energy-Efficient Buildings

By Brian Westenhaus - Feb 01, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
  • The process involves patterning photoconductive circuits directly onto glass surfaces with femtosecond laser light.
  • This innovative technique allows for the creation of energy-harvesting devices that remain transparent and use a single material.
  • The discovery could lead to practical applications such as converting windows into light-harvesting and sensing devices, using semiconducting materials generated within the glass.
Join Our Community
Glass Building

What happens when you expose tellurite glass to femtosecond laser light? That’s the question that Gözden Torun at the Galatea Lab, Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, in a collaboration with Tokyo Tech scientists, aimed to answer in her thesis work when she made the discovery. Its a discovery that may one day turn windows into single material light-harvesting and sensing devices and perhaps a new semiconductor material.

The physicists propose a novel way to create photoconductive circuits, where the circuit is directly patterned onto a glass surface with femtosecond laser light. The new technology may one day be useful for harvesting energy, while remaining transparent to light and using a single material.

The scientists were interested in how the atoms in the tellurite glass would reorganize when exposed to fast pulses of high energy femtosecond laser light. They stumbled upon the formation of nanoscale tellurium and tellurium oxide crystals, both semiconducting materials etched into the glass, precisely where the glass had been exposed.

That was the eureka moment for the scientists, since a semiconducting material exposed to daylight may lead to the generation of electricity.

Yves Bellouard, who runs Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne’s (EPFL) Galatea Laboratory explained, “Tellurium being semiconducting, based on this finding we wondered if it would be possible to write durable patterns on the tellurite glass surface that could reliably induce electricity when exposed to light, and the answer is yes. An interesting twist to the technique is that no additional materials are needed in the process. All you need is tellurite glass and a femtosecond laser to make an active photoconductive material.”

Using tellurite glass produced by colleagues at Tokyo Tech, the EPFL team brought their expertise in femtosecond laser technology to modify the glass and analyze the effect of the laser.

After exposing a simple line pattern on the surface of a tellurite glass 1 cm in diameter, Torun found that it could generate a current when exposing it to UV light and the visible spectrum, and this, reliably for months.

“It’s fantastic, we’re locally turning glass into a semiconductor using light,” exclaimed Yves Bellouard. “We’re essentially transforming materials into something else, perhaps approaching the dream of the alchemist!”

***

One always enjoys the birth of a new technology with the “eureka!” and prognostications that accompany these newborns. While very few make it to mass market adulthood the experience and intellect tasking provides a culture and discipline to make even more ‘discoveries’. From which the progress of technologies move the technical wealth of humanity further into a brighter future.

There isn’t enough here to know how this will discovery will progress other than more testing for now. But tellurite glass suddenly got really interesting and the possibilities of a new semiconductor material could be immerse.

Or not. The journey of research and understanding is what makes it worthwhile for now and that is an important journey all by itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Greta Thunberg Trial Starts in London
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze
US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets
Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%
The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin
Oil Majors Gear Up for Groundbreaking 2024 Drilling Campaigns

Oil Majors Gear Up for Groundbreaking 2024 Drilling Campaigns

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com