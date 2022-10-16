Will Inflation Ever Drop Back To The 2% Mark?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 85.61 -3.50 -3.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 91.63 -2.94 -3.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.63 -3.10 -3.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 6.453 -0.288 -4.27%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.631 -0.073 -2.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%
Chart Mars US 2 days 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.631 -0.073 -2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.72 +0.99 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.03 +1.07 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 86.82 -1.29 -1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 320 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 93.61 -1.58 -1.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 93.50 -1.02 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.25 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 84.14 +1.84 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 55 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 days Wind droughts
  • 24 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 22 hours Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 11 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 8 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

New President And PM-Designate Spark Unrest Concerns In Iraq

Is U.S. Inflation Actually Cooling Quicker Than Expected?

Is U.S. Inflation Actually Cooling Quicker Than Expected?

The Federal Reserve’s series of…

China Looks To Reboot Its Economy With $220 Billion In Bond Sales

China Looks To Reboot Its Economy With $220 Billion In Bond Sales

In a massive move to…

Was Donald Trump Right About The U.S. Dollar?

Was Donald Trump Right About The U.S. Dollar?

The U.S. dollar has been…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Inflation Ever Drop Back To The 2% Mark?

By City A.M - Oct 16, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The Fed and other public officials are easy to criticise, but their quick action in response to the pandemic kept the US economy from spiraling into another Great Depression.
  • The Fed overshot in its attempt to keep the economy afloat, and it will likely overshoot again in its attempt to bring inflation back to the 2% mark.
  • Over the coming year, there will undoubtedly be more pain before the US economy returns to a sense of normalcy.
Join Our Community

I travelled with my family to London and Normandy in July 2022. Our primary purpose was to meet up in France with my father-in-law, who had dreamed of visiting the sites where the tide turned in World War II. I did not realise that our excursion would have so much relevance to today’s economic conditions.

On 21 September, the US Federal Reserve intensified its attack on inflation with its third consecutive 75 basis point hike to the federal funds rate. The Fed also warned that more monetary tightening was forthcoming and would continue for at least the next year.

The Fed is in a difficult position: it must prepare the public for impending economic pain but without inciting a panic. The reality, however, is that a recession is now a virtual inevitability. Why? Because the Fed can only use blunt policy tools to reverse what have become extreme economic conditions. This makes it extraordinarily difficult to engineer a soft landing. The last two comparable events, the 1920 and 1979-to-1981 tightening cycles, both triggered severe economic contractions.

Threadneedle Street and threading the needle

During our visit to London, my son and I visited Threadneedle Street and the Bank of England Museum, where we played the ‘Inflation Game’.

The goal is to balance a steel ball at the mid-point of an air tube denoted with a two percent inflation marker. The player — or an annoying father — then pushes an ‘economic shock’ button. This sends the ball to either the extreme right, which represents inflation, or to the extreme left, which represents deflation. My son struggled to return the ball to the target, overshooting several times before getting it to settle back on two percent.

The Inflation Game is a perfect metaphor for the Fed’s predicament since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

First, the massive economic shock sent the ball careening to the left. The Fed and the federal government responded by flooding the economy with liquidity to ward off extreme deflation and potential depression. Then, in 2022, after the excessive stimulus had shifted the ball too far to the right, leading to high inflation, the Fed reversed course. It will almost certainly overshoot the target again, only in the other direction, before it can finesse a return to the comfortable two percent target.

The Great Depression’s human toll

This monetary tightening will have consequences — the ball has simply strayed too far from the midpoint. This will produce economic pain in the form of declining asset values, job losses and general anxiety about the future. That does not mean that the Fed takes its responsibility lightly. The Fed’s leadership knows that its policies will cause short-term pain. But it also knows that the long-term consequences of policy blunders — or of doing nothing — are much more severe.

This brings us to the second stop on our trip: Normandy. That World War II broke out less than 10 years after the start of the Great Depression is no coincidence. In 1929, the Nazi party was on the verge of collapse. The German economy was recovering from the devastating hyperinflation of the early 1920s, and renewed optimism was taking root. In the 1928 elections, the Nazis won only 12 of the 491 seats in the Reichstag. But then the Great Depression hit. Millions of Germans joined the ranks of the unemployed, and the economic decline seemed to have no bottom. In the September 1930 elections, the Nazis won 107 out of 577 seats and set about dismantling the Weimar Republic.

The experience of the 1930s and 1940s is worth remembering. When central bankers flood the market with liquidity to forestall a Great Depression-level event, their primary goal is not to prop up stock prices but to save lives. Would World War II, and all its horrors, have occurred without the Great Depression? Probably not. Could similar disasters have developed in 2020 — or 2008 — had central bankers and government policymakers throughout the world failed to stop the panic? It’s a distinct possibility.

The Great Inflation and The Misery Index

The dislocations of the Great Inflation from the late 1960s to early 1980s caused similar levels of deprivation in the US. The Misery Index, which adds the inflation rate and the unemployment rate, reflects this. During the worst years of the Great Inflation, Misery Index readings were almost as bad as they were during the Great Depression. The average Misery Index from the peak period of the Great Inflation from 1968 to 1982 was 13.6 percent, versus 16.3 percent during the 1930s.

The US Misery Index, 1929 to 2021*

Sources: Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Department of Labor statistics

*The official Misery Index begins in 1948. Unemployment and inflation data used to calculate the Misery Index prior to 1948 is based on a different methodology. Nevertheless, the general trend is likely to be directionally correct.

History demonstrates that economic suffering breeds popular discontent, which in turn, breeds civil unrest and violence. That’s what happened amid the Great Inflation of the late 1960s and 1970s in the US. Indeed, the misery of the Great Inflation was even more insidious than that of the Great Depression. An economic collapse is easily understood as a source of suffering. The debilitating anxiety caused by constant price spikes is harder to grasp. It took the foresight and courage of Fed chair Paul Volcker to magnify the pain temporarily to rein inflation in over the long term.

The Fed’s near-impossible task

The Fed and other public officials are easy to criticise. But their quick action in response to the pandemic kept the US economy from spiralling into another Great Depression.

Their current efforts are intended to counteract a reprise of the Great Inflation. Neither the Great Depression nor the Great Inflation is an event that anyone would wish to repeat.

Over the coming year, there will undoubtedly be more pain before the US economy returns to a sense of normalcy. And even when it does, new challenges will emerge. I am crossing my fingers that the Fed will somehow thread the needle and orchestrate a soft landing. But if it fails, it won’t be because of personality flaws or professional incompetence. It will be because of the near impossibility of the task.

Rather than blame the Fed for the pain we will likely experience in the near term, we need to keep our eye on the ball and remember that returning inflation to the two percent target is our most important priority.

By Mark J. Higgins, CFA, CFP, seasoned investment adviser with more than a dozen years of experience serving large institutional investors, such as endowments, foundations, public pension plans, and corporate operating reserves.

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is U.S. Inflation Actually Cooling Quicker Than Expected?
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com