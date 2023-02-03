Rogue Trader Bets $80 Million Fed Will Start Slashing Rates By Year End

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.54 -2.34 -3.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.98 -2.19 -2.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.62 +1.59 +1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.415 -0.041 -1.67%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.344 -0.109 -4.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 74.03 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.344 -0.109 -4.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.06 -2.72 -3.29%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.26 -3.03 -3.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.34 -2.12 -2.70%
Graph down Basra Light 431 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.20 -2.27 -2.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.96 -2.10 -2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.63 -0.53 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.03 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.28 -0.53 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.43 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.43 -0.53 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.38 -0.53 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.73 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.00 -0.75 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.41 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.79 +0.47 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 14 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

EU Supports $100 Russian Diesel Price Cap

Will Inflation Ever Drop Back To The 2% Mark?

Will Inflation Ever Drop Back To The 2% Mark?

The Federal Reserve and other…

The Informal Economy Could Get A Boost From Fintech

The Informal Economy Could Get A Boost From Fintech

The informal economy, which accounts…

Peter Schiff: Global Inflation Will Push People To Buy More Gold

Peter Schiff: Global Inflation Will Push People To Buy More Gold

Peter Schiff, in a new…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rogue Trader Bets $80 Million Fed Will Start Slashing Rates By Year End

By ZeroHedge - Feb 03, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • The Fed announced a 25-point rate hike early this week in a sign that inflationary worries are fading.
  • An unnamed investor has already begun amassing a position that the Fed could begin a frenzied easing campaign by year-end.
  • If the trader is correct, and the Fed does begin slashing rates, they could see some big returns. 
Join Our Community

Earlier this week, we quoted Bloomberg trader and market commentator Vince Cignarella who said that "In More Than 40 Years Of Trading, Never Have I Witnessed A Market Fighting The Fed As Boldly As This One," and judging by Powell's remarkable verbal pivot yesterday, there was good reason for that: the market was spot on, and Powell appears to have conceded that inflation will run much hotter, as he refuses to push back against risk prices anymore.

As Bloomberg reports, a trader has put on a massive bet that the Fed will soon cave on the promise that it will not cut rates this year, but will instead start slashing rates at a frenzied pace later this year.

The $80 million bet, which was placed via options tied to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, underscores the sentiment shift across markets that not only is the Fed’s tightening cycle almost over, but that the next step will be an accelerating easing campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Bloomberg's Edward Bolingbroke observed, an unidentified investor started amassing the position in the morning and continued buying through the afternoon as Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence that inflation was improving.

The trade’s $80 million outlay would turn into a $400 million profit if the Fed were to cut its benchmark rate to 2.5% by the end of the year. A lesser amount of cuts, to 3.8%, would lead to a $100 million gain, according to Bloomberg’s Option Scenario Analysis function.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the market is certainly pricing in aggressive rate cuts by year-end - a 50bps cut to 4.4% in December from a 4.9% June peak, is now very much a given - a plunge to 2.5% in Fed Funds would be unprecedented and even a drop to 3.8% would require some unexpected shock to startle the Fed. The breakeven for the trade at expiry is a yield level of approximately 4.2%, so it is only profitable if the Fed cuts below this level.

As Bolingbroke explains, the $80 million SOFR bet was placed via a December 2023 SOFR call spread, where the owner of the position is long one strike equivalent to a 4.5% yield and short a higher strike equivalent to a 2.5% yield, where the maximum profit would be reached. Thursday’s preliminary Chicago Mercantile Exchange open interest data suggested the trade was a new position. Those options expire December 15, two days after the Fed’s final policy meeting of 2023.

Of course, once you start fighting the Fed - successfully - you don't stop until you win, and on Thursday, another big SOFR options trade hit the tape, amounting to about $50 million. It stands to benefit from a continued collapse in volatility through the end of the year that would coincide with the steep rate cuts priced into markets.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

How New Tech Is Transforming Finance In Emerging Markets
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power
3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank
Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com