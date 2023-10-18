Rising Rates, Geopolitical Tensions, And Debt Maturities Create Risky Mix

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.22 +1.56 +1.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.44 +1.54 +1.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.19 +2.82 +3.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.118 +0.039 +1.27%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.314 +0.029 +1.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.23 +1.61 +1.76%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 85.21 -0.30 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.314 +0.029 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.16 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.36 -0.60 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.29 -0.94 -1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 687 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.31 -0.91 -0.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.47 -1.06 -1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.23 +1.61 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 140 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 61.99 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 87.59 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 85.84 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 81.39 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 77.94 +0.18 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 77.94 +0.18 +0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 80.74 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 86.74 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 78.89 +0.18 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.89 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 92.25 +4.29 +4.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 82.24 -1.03 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 -1.00 -1.19%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 77.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.11 -1.28 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 5 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 21 hours Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Iran's Call For Oil Embargo On Israel Falls On Deaf Ears In OPEC+

Why The Fed Could Cut Interest Rates As Early As June

Why The Fed Could Cut Interest Rates As Early As June

Recent economic catalysts could convince…

What Really Caused The Inflation Crisis?

What Really Caused The Inflation Crisis?

Despite criticisms, the role of…

China’s Commodity Imports Are Under Pressure

China’s Commodity Imports Are Under Pressure

China is experiencing a two-speed…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rising Rates, Geopolitical Tensions, And Debt Maturities Create Risky Mix

By ZeroHedge - Oct 18, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • The United States' national debt has surged by $550 billion in under a month, reaching $33.5 trillion, while facing substantial debt maturities and declining Treasury net long positions.
  • Governments globally are eroding their currencies' purchasing power through massive printing and inflation, making sovereign bonds less attractive to investors.
  • Amidst these challenges, gold is emerging as a safe haven asset, offering relative stability in a volatile world characterized by monetary debasement and geopolitical risks.
Join Our Community
Debt Bomb

Many investors are warning of the risk of a debt crisis, but governments are ignoring all the signals.

In an inflationary crisis, the government should reduce expenditures to help curb price increases while also anticipating a significant increase in borrowing costs. However, in this crisis, the United States administration is ignoring all the warning signs and continuing to borrow at a record pace.

Debt crises always happen when even the most conservative investors refuse to add to a sovereign bond portfolio that is loss-making to begin with. Central banks may decide to purchase those unwanted government bonds, but then the inflation problem worsens and the losses at the central bank accumulate.

The enormous problem created by the monetary and fiscal insanity of 2020 is difficult to solve. Central banks are already publishing losses in their assets, and those negative results must be covered by taxpayers.

Government bonds have been an atrocious investment in 2022 and continue to generate negative results for investors in 2023. Furthermore, sovereign debt is rising at a record pace, ignoring the wall of maturities that the global fixed-income world is facing in 2024 and 2025.

The United States national debt has soared by $550 billion in less than a month. Total debt was $31.4 trillion in July and soared to $33.5 trillion in less than four months. This happened while the 10-year Treasury yield increased from 3.7% to 4.6%. Imagine a government that massively increases debt and does so at a record speed when there is a $500 billion investment-grade maturity wall in 2025 and the government faces $7.6 trillion of maturities of public debt in the next twelve months, according to Goldman Sachs. At the same time, Goldman Sachs also noted that CFTC figures show that U.S. Treasury net long positions in 2-year and 10-year notes have fallen to the lowest level since October 2018. This is truly a dangerous scenario in the middle of geopolitical tensions reaching new highs.

The United States government is counting on rising global demand for US dollars to offset the increased fiscal imbalances and on the Fed to change its monetary policy if needed. This is a dangerous bet when China, Saudi Arabia, and other nations’ Treasury holdings are dropping to multi-year lows. It is also extremely imprudent to believe that the world will absorb the United States’ fiscal imbalances at any cost in the middle of a global geopolitical conflict. Furthermore, it is reckless to believe that the Federal Reserve will buy all the Treasury bonds required when the central bank is already loss-making. Such a level of irresponsibility may put the U.S. dollar in danger in the long term.

The United States’ fiscal imbalances are enormous, but so are the deficit levels of many other developed nations, and the combination of rising rates, losses at the central bank, and impending giant maturity walls happens as well in the euro area.

All of this is evidence of the monetary debasement process that started in 2009 but accelerated in 2020. Governments are destroying the purchasing power of their currencies to disguise their enormous debt and deficit levels, and inflation is eroding citizens’ savings and wages. In this environment, sovereign bonds never protect investors.

Governments do not want to pay for the risk they take and will absorb others’ wealth via negative real rates or price losses in the issued bonds. The inflationary spiral is likely to remain persistent, and the prospect of another round of quantitative easing may not offset the accumulated losses in bond portfolios and certainly will not modify the currency debasement scenario. In a period like this, gold becomes the cheapest asset by far. It is inexpensive relative to its historical purchasing power and monetary qualities, but it is even more attractive relative to the fiat currencies whose monetary value is dissolved by massive printing. The current debt problem and the geopolitical risk tell us that gold is a safe bet in a volatile world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authored by Daniel Lacalle, via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

JPMorgan CEO Dimon: World Is Facing Most Dangerous Time In Decades
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident
Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes
Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets

Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets
Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product
Oil Moves Down On Massive Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down On Massive Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com