Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 85.43 +1.61 +1.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.56 +2.08 +2.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 4.283 +0.021 +0.49%
Graph up Heating Oil 51 mins 2.674 +0.040 +1.51%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.432 +0.013 +0.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.37 +0.82 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.54 +1.08 +1.26%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 83.83 +1.61 +1.96%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.432 +0.013 +0.53%

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.93 +1.32 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.55 +1.36 +1.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.27 +0.51 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 50 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.87 +0.89 +1.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.37 +0.82 +0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.37 +0.82 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.92 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.54 +1.08 +1.26%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 69.51 +1.67 +2.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 70.45 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.30 +1.18 +1.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 83.70 +1.18 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 80.90 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 77.90 +1.03 +1.34%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 77.90 +1.03 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 81.20 +1.93 +2.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 83.30 +1.03 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 77.90 +1.03 +1.34%

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 80.25 +1.75 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.41 -0.64 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 77.77 +1.70 +2.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 81.72 +1.70 +2.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 81.72 +1.70 +2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 80.25 +1.75 +2.23%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.11 +1.70 +1.99%

Will Oil Markets Finally Find Balance In 2022?

By Haley Zaremba - Jan 18, 2022, 4:00 PM CST
  • The EIA is expecting a supply crunch in oil markets as demand continues to grow, a scenario which could push oil prices higher.
  • OPEC, on the other hand, is predicting a more balanced oil market, even raising output quotas as a result. 
  • Despite raising quotas, OPEC has struggled to meet its production marks, however, adding upward pressure to oil prices.
As we kick off the new year, the race is on to predict the course that the oil market will take in 2022. The bulls and the bears are predicting two extremely divergent paths for what all agree is going to be a tumultuous year for Big Oil. One vision predicts that supply will recover as production returns to business as usual, and oil demand steadies or decreases. In this scenario, we can look forward to stabilized oil prices. The other vision is that demand growth will keep on keeping on as stockpiles remain low.

On Tuesday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) increased its oil price outlook by a considerable $5 per barrel. However, true to the tumultuous shape the year is already taking, the EIA “sees those levels falling throughout the year as global supply outpaces demand as soon as the second quarter” according to reporting from energy information and analytics company S&P Global Platts. 

In the long term, however, the EIA is expecting oil demand to keep growing, even as the global push for decarbonization continues to gain traction amidst increasingly urgent calls from global leaders and environmentalists. “The EIA expects global oil demand to increase 3.62 million [barrels a day] year on year in 2022, up 70,000 [barrels a day] from last month's Short-Term Energy Outlook.” If this projection comes to pass, global oil demand would finally top 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began in the early months of 2020, topping those numbers by approximately 260,000 barrels a day. 

OPEC’s expectations for the 2022 oil market is even more optimistic (from an oil cartel’s point of view, not so much the aforementioned environmentalists). Their base case sees global oil demand topping pre-pandemic highs to the tune of 101 million barrels a day, and even surpassing 103 million barrels a day in December of this year. Projections and predictions, however, are purely hypothetical at the end of the day – and the volatility of global economics and geopolitics can and undoubtedly will throw a wrench or 20 into the works. 

Those who are predicting a weak oil market point to surplus oil supplies, in the wake of increased production rates on the heels of this winter’s pleas for increased pumping to combat the energy crunch hitting Asia and Europe in devastating waves. A recent opinion column from Bloomberg, however, takes issue with projections of a weak oil market in 2022, because this outlook “assumes that the 19 members of the OPEC+ group who have output targets will actually pump at those rates. But they aren’t, and many of them can’t.” In fact, OPEC has fallen short of its production market for seven consecutive months. Last month, it missed its collective target by 625,000 barrels a day. 

“That gap’s not going to close any time soon,” the Bloomberg article contends. “In fact, the deficit won’t ever be recouped unless those in the group with spare capacity are allowed to make up the production shortfalls of those without. This seems unlikely.” This assertion is likely hyperbolic, especially on any kind of extended guidelines, considering the very real push for the development of cleaner and renewable energy resources worldwide. 

To be sure, the world continues to rely on fossil fuels for its most basic functions, and demand will inevitably continue to grow at a rapid clip in developing countries. However, there is a concerted sea change taking place in energy markets, and the dominance of fossil fuels will not remain unchallenged. In 2022, however, oil demand is set to keep expanding, and oil prices are likely going to keep soaring right along with it.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

