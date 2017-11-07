Why Oil Prices Will Keep Moving Up

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.03 -0.17 -0.30%
Brent Crude 63.69 -0.58 -0.90%
Natural Gas 3.149 -0.00 -0.10%
Mars US 59.03 -0.24 -0.40%
Opec Basket 61.05 +1.90 +3.21%
Urals 60.94 +2.97 +5.12%
Louisiana Light 63.22 +1.66 +2.70%
Louisiana Light 63.22 +1.66 +2.70%
Bonny Light 63.87 +0.07 +0.11%
Mexican Crude Basket 54.68 +1.94 +3.68%
Natural Gas 3.149 -0.00 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.98 +1.70 +2.82%
Murban 64.63 +1.75 +2.78%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.25 +0.10 +0.17%
Basra Light 59.21 -0.43 -0.72%
Saharan Blend 63.83 -0.03 -0.05%
Bonny Light 63.87 +0.07 +0.11%
Bonny Light 63.87 +0.07 +0.11%
Girassol 63.97 +0.07 +0.11%
Opec Basket 61.05 +1.90 +3.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.92 +3.40 +8.60%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 63.22 +1.66 +2.70%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 61.97 +0.87 +1.42%
West Texas Sour 51.15 -0.50 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 55.10 -0.50 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 55.10 -0.50 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.63 -0.52 -0.96%
Kansas Common 47.50 +1.50 +3.26%
Buena Vista 64.55 +1.71 +2.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 3 hours Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 4 hours OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 5 hours Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 6 hours BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 7 hours Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 8 hours Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 9 hours U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 20 hours Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 24 hours Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 1 day Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 1 day Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 1 day Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 1 day Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 1 day Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 4 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 4 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 4 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 4 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 4 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 4 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 4 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 5 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 5 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 5 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 5 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 5 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 5 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 5 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 5 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 6 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 6 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 6 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 6 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 6 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 6 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 6 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 7 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 7 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 7 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Breaking News:

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Could Bring Bearishness Back To Markets

Brent oil is sitting comfortably…

Alt Text

Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Most analysts assume that U.S.…

Alt Text

Cautious Optimism Keeps Oil Over $60

Brent remains over $60 per…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Kent Moors

Kent Moors

Dr. Kent Moors is an internationally recognized expert in oil and natural gas policy, risk management, emerging market economic development, and market risk assessment. His…

More Info

Share

Related News

Why Oil Prices Will Keep Moving Up

By Kent Moors - Nov 07, 2017, 5:00 PM CST Oil

Crude oil prices were have hit a two-year highs. Despite the misgivings of some pundits who view oil simply as a means for making money from short plays, the global market has finally stabilized.

That means we’re now in the perfect environment to make some nice money with the presence of two crucial ingredients: a degree of predictability and low volatility.

WTI posted a price above $57 on Tuesday morning, with the consensus now forming that the next resistance level may be around $59.

Meanwhile, Brent (set daily in London and the more globally used of the two primary oil benchmarks) is trading above $63, higher than my predicted range for December 31 of $58-$60 a barrel.

This means that my next estimates – for what the market will look like at the end of the first quarter of 2018 – will forecast a higher price.

I expect the movement to continue incrementally. Each new ceiling provides its own resistance, especially when improving profitability entices additional production from significant surplus reserves.

Nonetheless, there are two essential reasons why the price improvement is taking place, both of which we’ve discussed on numerous occasions here, and both boding quite well for investment returns in the sector.

Oil Supply Surpluses Can Be a Good Thing

First, the elusive, long-awaited balance in the market is here.

As I have previously remarked, such an equivalence between supply and demand does not mean the oil market is moving into a “just-in-time” situation.

This has been a recurring and popular strategy to minimize costs in a range of manufacturing and delivery venues. The idea is that you only make and ship what’s needed when it’s needed, to avoid having to pay for large warehouses and manage inventory.

It’s a great idea if you’re making widgets.

But it’s not possible when it comes to a major raw material like oil. People do not use crude oil – they use refined oil products. And without oil supply in storage to allow for at-will refining, even tiny swings in the availability of oil would result in huge swings in the price of crude oil (and refined oil products) …

Related: Russia Aims To Dominate Middle East Energy

That could wreak havoc on whole economies. So, this balance requires a surplus in the market.

The key is to restrain the excess flow from available extractable volume from driving down prices. This is especially the case in the U.S., where the presence of huge shale and tight oil reserves has prevented an appreciable rise in price and, until recently, had fueled a decline.

However, at current levels, much of American production is entering profitability.

Now, not all companies will benefit. The cycle of mergers and acquisitions will continue, as will bankruptcies.

But companies with developed operations, with producing wells in low-cost development basins, and with manageable debt will be able to time production, thereby improving price per barrel at the wellhead (where the producer is paid) while stabilizing the broader market.

The days are gone when producers were forced to flood the market in a desperate attempt to stay in business. Prices at current levels allow surviving companies to plan production. That sustains a higher pricing range.

All of this has the net effect of raising prices.

But that’s not all…

Venezuela is on the Brink of Collapse

Remember, the oil price is set globally these days, not in the developed economies of North America and Western Europe. And demand is increasing faster outside the U.S. and EU than inside.

U.S. crude exports to higher priced foreign end users are now at 2 million barrels a day. American refiners already lead the world in the export of processed oil products.

Second, events elsewhere in the world are contributing to lowered supply expectations. The OPEC-Russia agreement to cut/cap production is working and will now be extended into next year.

In addition, as I foretold some time ago, it now appears Venezuela and its state oil company PDVSA will not be meeting debt interest obligations.

This will further fuel the financial crisis in the country, constrict access to working capital, and exacerbate a PDVSA production decline.

This will lead to increasing flexibility among other OPEC members to increase production without impacting the overall price. Related: What A U.S. Electric Grid Attack Looks Like

A few years ago, I never could have imagined that U.S. oil exports would surpass those of Venezuela. Yet that is what is taking place.

Geopolitical tension elsewhere is also increasing uncertainty. In cases such as the Persian Gulf and the South China Sea, this translates into concern over whether oil transit routes will be affected.

And that raises prices.

In the absence of actual events, traders peg prices on the expected costs of available barrels. In the current environment, they need to hedge at the higher level, effectively pegging contract prices to the anticipated costs of the most expensive next available barrel.

They then use an array of options and other derivatives to provide insurance.

Both of these main factors are causing a gradual rise in the floor of pricing ranges. It is the floor, not the ceiling, of those ranges that genuinely tells us the attitude of market players.

The floor tells us the price will keep moving slightly up.

That’s all we need to make money with targeted moves.

By Dr. Kent Moors

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC: U.S. Shale To Rise Much Faster Than Expected
Kent Moors

Kent Moors

Dr. Kent Moors is an internationally recognized expert in oil and natural gas policy, risk management, emerging market economic development, and market risk assessment. His…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?
WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

 The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

 The Oil And Gas Industry Is Hiring Again

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Hiring Again

 600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com