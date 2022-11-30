Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.40 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 5 hours 85.43 +2.40 +2.89%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.51 -1.12 -1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.986 +0.056 +0.81%
Graph up Gasoline 10 hours 2.419 +0.086 +3.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 1 min 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 hours 2.419 +0.086 +3.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 hours 79.25 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 87.26 -0.98 -1.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 81.87 +2.56 +3.23%
Graph down Basra Light 366 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 84.77 +2.50 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 84.56 +2.87 +3.51%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 803 days 51.67 +2.25 +4.55%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 22 hours 56.95 +0.96 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 80.35 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 78.60 +0.96 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 22 hours 75.75 +0.96 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 22 hours 72.45 +0.96 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 72.45 +0.96 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 73.75 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 82.70 +0.96 +1.17%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 72.05 +0.96 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 22 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 12 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 10 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 14 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Chinese Manufacturing Contracted At Steeper Pace In November

No Deal On Russian Oil Price Cap As Deadline Looms

No Deal On Russian Oil Price Cap As Deadline Looms

The European Union has failed…

Oil Prices Rise After Stray Rockets Land In Poland, Killing Two

Oil Prices Rise After Stray Rockets Land In Poland, Killing Two

Poland is holding an emergency…

Oil Falls More Than 4% As Traders Ditch The China Reopening Play

Oil Falls More Than 4% As Traders Ditch The China Reopening Play

Crude prices plummeted on Thursday,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices

By Alex Kimani - Nov 30, 2022, 8:00 PM CST
  • Oil traders have been cautious amid a new wave of COVID-19 in China.
  • The oil markets flip-flopped mid-week to refocus on the pending EU ban on seaborne Russian oil and a G7 price cap on Urals crude next week.
  • Many oil analysts see higher crude prices in 2023 as pent-up demand from China could strengthen oil fundamentals in 2023.
Join Our Community

Earlier this week, oil prices plunged to 2022 lows as energy markets panicked about demand amid COVID chaos in China that has resulted in an unexpected and extraordinary manifestation of street protests and even calls for Chinese President Xi Jinping to step down.

The market’s response to this, according to Rystad Energy, was an overreaction. Rystad believes that China’s zero-COVID policy and its new wave of lockdowns to counter a surge in new cases will have only a minor impact on its short-term oil demand.  

Indeed, the market is sentimental and fickle these days, with volatility running at an all-time high. By Wednesday, oil prices were trending in the opposite direction with just as much zeal. Brent crude was up over 2.8%, to $85.37 per barrel, at 10:53 a.m. EST, and WTI was up 3.45% to $80.90 per barrel. 

Suddenly forgetting its China fears despite a worsening COVID situation there, the oil markets flip-flopped mid-week to refocus on the pending EU ban on seaborne Russian oil and a G7 price cap on Urals crude next week. Gains would have been even higher were it not for rumors of OPEC+ preparing for more output cuts

The oil markets are trading on the day’s news, and have been since earlier this year. Unable to grasp true fundamentals. Fundamentals are now a moving target thanks to Russia’s war on Ukraine, the renewed power to control the markets by OPEC+, an uncooperative American shale industry and China’s zero-COVID policy. 

Wall Street is in a state of disarray, and for commodities traders, it’s either boon or bust–on a day-to-day basis. 

The volatility would be far greater without OPEC, the expanded cartel suggests. In a new study published by KAPSARC (King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center), during the height of the COVID pandemic, OPEC reduced oil price volatility by 50% due to the management of its spare capacity. OPEC intervention, the report claims, boosted average oil prices during the pandemic from $18 to $54 per barrel. Now, this is serving as a justification for OPEC+’s recent decision to cut output at a time when Washington was gunning for a production increase to bring prices down. 

True to form, OPEC rumors likely succeeded mid-week in calming the reversal of losses in oil price once the market decided to drop its Monday fears coming out of China and refocus on Russian oil.

So what about Wall Street?

As the Wall Street Journal notes, Wall Street is overall bullish on oil, even if that is not necessarily reflecting current prices. It’s a case of “mind the gap”. 

There is a clear belief that oil prices will be much higher in 2023. 

Goldman Sachs forecast $110 oil for next year, but recognizes the uncertainty. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs’ Jeff Currie, global head of commodities, said that recent downgrades to oil prices were because of the dollar and China. 

“First and foremost, it was the dollar. What is the definition of inflation? Too much money chasing … too few goods,” Currie told CNBC

And on China’s COVID situation, Currie said “it’s big”. “It’s worth more than the OPEC cut for the month of November, let’s put it in perspective. And then the third factor is Russia is just pushing barrels on the market right now before the December 5th deadline for the export ban.”

JP Morgan now forecasts $90 oil for 2023, down from its earlier forecast of $98, “on the grounds that Russian production will fully normalize to pre-war levels by mid-2023”. 

Rystad Energy also thinks the recent oil price plunge based on Chinese demand is overblown. 

While it is true that in November, OPEC and the IEA both reduced their 2023 oil demand growth estimates because of what is happening in China, Rystad believes it will have far less impact than the market panic of Monday suggested. 

"Oil markets may be misjudging news of China’s lockdown," said Claudio Galimberti, senior vice president at the Norway-based consultancy, as reported by Bloomberg. 

The latest curbs “appear to be mimicking previous ones, with nationwide road traffic only marginally affected while selected provinces undergoing comparatively severe lockdowns try to suppress Covid outbreaks”.

While street protests continued in China and daily infection rates surged beyond 40,000 by Tuesday, the overall effect is not worth a 4% plunge in oil prices, as we saw on Monday. And Wall Street seems to view this as a mere “gap” and not a long-term situation that will keep oil prices from JP Morgan or Goldman Sachs’ $98-$110 ranges next year. 

Brent crude delivered in August next year has a 46% probability of settling more than $20 higher than its current price, WSJ notes. 

China could actually end up being the icing on the oil price cake. It’s like saving up for a surge. 

“The pent-up demand out of China is going to be enormous. “That could swing demand by at least a million barrels a day, and that could easily make the difference between an oil price forecast of $95 to $105 versus $120 to $130. Easily,” Amrita Sen, director of research for Energy Aspects, told WSJ.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

No Deal On Russian Oil Price Cap As Deadline Looms
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over
The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction
The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global
Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices
Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com