Vitol CEO: Oil Prices Could Hit $50 In Near Future

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.51 +0.15 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 43.61 +1.21 +2.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.941 -0.008 -0.27%
Graph up Mars US 20 mins 41.51 +0.97 +2.39%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.97 +0.75 +1.91%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.46 +2.63 +7.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.941 -0.008 -0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 42.40 +1.86 +4.59%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 42.89 +2.11 +5.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 40.37 +0.47 +1.18%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 45.16 +0.99 +2.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 41.92 +0.38 +0.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 44.03 +0.72 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.97 +0.75 +1.91%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 53 days 30.08 +0.87 +2.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 30.69 +2.95 +10.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.29 +3.15 +8.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 40.69 +3.15 +8.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 35.79 +2.90 +8.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 35.44 +3.00 +9.25%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 35.44 +3.00 +9.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 36.24 +2.80 +8.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 36.29 +2.85 +8.52%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 35.24 +2.90 +8.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 37.75 +1.00 +2.72%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 38.27 -1.38 -3.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 35.31 +1.07 +3.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.26 +1.07 +2.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.26 +1.07 +2.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 37.75 +1.00 +2.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +3.00 +10.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.57 +3.15 +7.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 20 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 hours You Guys Blew It
  • 1 day Renewables deprogramming

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Tick Up With Inventory Draws Across The Board

Saudi Energy Minister: The Worst Is Over For Oil Markets

Saudi Energy Minister: The Worst Is Over For Oil Markets

The worst of the oil…

World Bank Sees Oil Average $44 in 2021

World Bank Sees Oil Average $44 in 2021

Energy prices suffered the most…

Oil Prices Rise On Election Day

Oil Prices Rise On Election Day

Oil prices jumped early on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Vitol CEO: Oil Prices Could Hit $50 In Near Future

By Irina Slav - Nov 10, 2020, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Oil may hit $50 over the next few months thanks to a moderate decline in global inventories that will accelerate by mid-2021, the chief executive of Vitol, Russell Hardy said as quoted by Reuters.

Oil prices have trended higher this week after Pfizer announced its vaccine candidate for Covid-19 had shown a 90-percent efficacy rate during late-stage trials. However, the sample of study participants the company looked at for this rate of efficacy is quite limited, at 92, to draw any major conclusions.

Still, the immediate and strong reaction of oil prices to the news shows just how important positive news about the pandemic has become amid surging cases, lockdowns, and a rising death toll.

Crude oil benchmarks added as much as 10 percent following the Pfizer news. Oil prices were also supported by a weakening U.S. dollar and Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. election this weekend, which boosted the appetite for riskier assets and removed the election uncertainty from the market.

Further support for prices yesterday come from the Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman, who said the OPEC+ production cut deal could be “tweaked”.

“We did tweak and I believe with consultation with our friends, some of them are present here and some of them are not, but I know how heartily they are committed to the principle of tweaking,” bin Salman said at the ADIPEC conference on Monday.

“I would go and argue it could be a tweak even beyond what the so-called analysts are talking about,” he added.

Vitol’s Hardy’s remarks come after earlier this month he said he expected the second wave of Covid-19 infections to remove about half a million bpd in oil demand in Europe. Hardy said at the time he expected global demand to average some 96 million bpd during the winter.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Citibank Forecasts $49 WTI For 2021
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On
Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom

Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom
Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery

Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery
Oil Prices Are Set To Go Higher Next Year

Oil Prices Are Set To Go Higher Next Year
Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable

Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com