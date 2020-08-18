Trade War Becomes Key Driver For Oil As Elections Near

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.61 -0.28 -0.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 45.13 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.428 +0.011 +0.46%
Graph up Mars US 9 hours 44.19 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.94 +0.32 +0.72%
Graph down Urals 1 day 43.70 -0.40 -0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.44 +0.84 +1.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.44 +0.84 +1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 44.68 +0.29 +0.65%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.58 +0.65 +1.63%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.428 +0.011 +0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 44.48 +0.90 +2.07%
Graph up Murban 1 day 44.68 +0.57 +1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 44.61 +0.41 +0.93%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 47.63 +1.14 +2.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 44.61 +0.29 +0.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 44.68 +0.29 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 44.68 +0.29 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 1 day 45.69 +0.38 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.94 +0.32 +0.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 hours 30.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 33.37 -0.05 -0.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 42.12 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 43.52 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 39.57 -0.05 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 39.42 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 37.67 -0.05 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.44 +0.84 +1.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 33.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.62 -0.94 -2.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 36.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 40.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 40.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +1.00 +3.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.63 +0.88 +1.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 3 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 19 hours BLM and Reparations
  • 4 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 1 day Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 12 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 1 day In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 12 hours Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 18 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 17 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 days https://electrek.co/2020/08/15/tesla-world-biggest-casting-machine-outside-fremont-factory/
  • 6 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 1 day Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.
  • 2 days Biden declares for China

Breaking News:

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports To Europe May Not Stay Low For Long

Oil Market Contango Returns In A Sign Of New Glut

Oil Market Contango Returns In A Sign Of New Glut

Sluggish oil demand recovery with…

Oil Prices Post Weekly Gain Despite Struggling Demand

Oil Prices Post Weekly Gain Despite Struggling Demand

Oil prices slipped on Friday…

Are Oil Prices About To See A Correction?

Are Oil Prices About To See A Correction?

Oil trading has been on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trade War Becomes Key Driver For Oil As Elections Near

By Simon Watkins - Aug 18, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Although the focus of oil markets in recent months has been on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and of the latest Saudi Arabia-instigated oil price war, still bubbling away under the surface is the previous major markets driver: the U.S.-China trade war. Progress in meeting the requirements of the deal were scheduled to be reviewed over the weekend by U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, and China’s chief economic adviser, Liu Hu, but have been postponed. Part of the reason for this is believed to be that as of the end of June, China had met less than 25 per cent of the targets set out in the deal. Tensions relating to this, and to tangential matters relating to the broader deal, are set to re-emerge dramatically in the run-up to the U.S. Presidential Election on 3 November 2020.

The effect on oil prices of this rapidly shifting-dynamic does not stem just from its impact on future crude oil supply and demand patterns but also on the accompanying oil price volatility that has recently proven to be a spark for wild movements in other risk-on assets. As U.S. President Donald Trump noted: “Every time there’s a little bad [trade war] news the market would go down incredibly…Every time there was a little bit of good news the market would go up incredibly... And yet, other news that was also very big, the market just didn’t really care.”

Crucially for China’s view on its trade war stance with the U.S. is that its economy is recovering at a faster, more sustainable, and more safeguarded way than the U.S.’s, to such a degree that domestic COVID-19 cases are increasingly irrelevant to its macro outlook. “Beijing has proved it can contain new infection clusters through highly-effective local lockdowns that leave the national and even city level economy relatively unscathed,” Rory Green, senior China and North Asia economist for TS Lombard, in London told OilPrice.com last week. “Since mobility restrictions began to gradually ease, there have been three major infection clusters: Harbin in Heilongjiang province, and Beijing and Urumqi, both in Xinjiang province, with a further imported infection cluster, as the Chinese authorities characterised it, arising as overseas Chinese returned home,” he said. “In each instance, track and trace measures as well as strict targeted local lockdowns prevented a wider outbreak of the virus, and these measures also allowed the national economy and, indeed, the local economies, to continue to function without damage,” he added. Related: Norway’s Oil Fund Loses $21 Billion In First Half Of 2020

This effectiveness in containing the COVID-19 virus resonated in China’s recording positive second quarter 2020 (2Q20) growth of 3.2 per cent compared to the same period last year (y-o-y), and its continued controlled containment clearly remains crucial for a similarly sustained recovery through to the end of this year. “We think a major second wave is unlikely and anticipate only local lockdowns, so we expect China to reach pre-COVID-19 levels of GDP by early 4Q20,” according to Green. Specifically, these are 2H20 GDP growth in the 4.5-5.5 per cent y-o-y range, followed by a stunning 8.5 per cent growth next year.

So far, China’s economic recovery has been spearheaded by heavy industry and state investment, with this infrastructure investment and export-oriented manufacturing providing a base level of jobs and activity, but from now the question is how this recovery will broaden into the services sector and private demand. Within the services sectors, the clear winners so far, Green highlighted, have been software and internet businesses, with revenue up 6.7 per cent year-to-date (ytd) y-o-y and profits up 1.3 per cent ytd y-o-y.

“Finance and property services are benefitting from the equity bull market, rising house prices, and the growth of total credit, and slightly less well-recovering are the production services, including transport, logistics, and warehousing,” said Green. The worst performers are catering, leisure and tourism, which, as they account for the biggest share of total employment, are crucial to the jobs outlook. “However, the pace of improvement is likely to pick up following the easing of mobility restrictions and the improving macroeconomic backdrop,” he underlined. Related: Petrobras Launches Development Of Major Deepwater Oil Field

For the U.S., it is probably reasonable to posit that the previously almost completely accurate equation of presidential election success to U.S. economic performance has been undermined somewhat by the extraordinary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to U.S. NBER statistics, the equation was that since World War I, the sitting U.S. president has won re-election 11 times out of 11 if the U.S. economy was not in recession within 24 months ahead of an election but presidents who went into a re-election campaign with the economy in recession won only once out of seven times (Calvin Coolidge in 1924). Even the Coolidge win is debatable as, although he was a sitting president that won the election in 1924, he had not actually won the previous election but merely succeeded to the presidency after the sudden death of sitting President, Warren G. Harding (so he was, strictly speaking, not ‘re-elected’).

Despite the broader deterioration in U.S.-China relations – due to the details of the 25-year deal with Iran, the flouting of U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude oil exports, the U.S.’s recent sanctioning of China over alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, and the extension of sanctions against Huawei over cyber-espionage and technology theft concerns - what has always mattered more to President Trump is the Phase 1 trade deal, TS Lombard’s chief emerging markets economist, Lawrence Brainard, told OilPrice.com. “As Trump’s ratings have deteriorated in recent weeks owing to his disastrous handling of the COVID-19 crisis, he has opined that the trade deal means less to him now than at the time when he concluded it,” he said. “But the deal promises to deliver major export contracts for soybeans and other agricultural products, thus shoring up his electoral support in the Midwest, and his need to secure the farm vote suggests he will refrain from actions that might torpedo China’s soybean purchases,” he underlined.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Are Oil Prices About To See A Correction?
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.
The Revolutionary Tech Breathing New Life Into A $600 Billion Industry

The Revolutionary Tech Breathing New Life Into A $600 Billion Industry
Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021

Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021
Oil Prices Leap Higher On Bullish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Leap Higher On Bullish Inventory Data
Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend

Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com