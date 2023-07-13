Texas Producers Expect Higher Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 34 mins 77.23 +0.34 +0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 81.36 +1.25 +1.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.98 +1.35 +1.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.552 +0.007 +0.28%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 2.679 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 78.34 +1.29 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.679 +0.001 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 80.29 +1.29 +1.63%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 81.31 +1.19 +1.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 79.39 +0.59 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 591 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 80.94 +0.39 +0.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 82.82 +0.36 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 44 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 54.50 +0.92 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 77.90 +0.92 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 76.15 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 73.30 +0.92 +1.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 70.00 +0.92 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 70.00 +0.92 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 71.30 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 80.25 +0.92 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 69.60 +0.92 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.23 +0.92 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.98 +0.92 +1.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days -79.820 -100.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.43 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +1.00 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days HSFO Index
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jump As Libya’s Largest Oilfield Goes Offline

Middle East Defies Weakening Asian Market To Lift Prices

Middle East Defies Weakening Asian Market To Lift Prices

Despite signals of weaker demand…

The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

Inflation concerns and rate hike…

Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated

Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated

Crude prices are locked in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Texas Producers Expect Higher Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 13, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Supply fundamentals are tightening over the summer.
  • Texas oil producers see higher crude prices toward the end of the year.
  • Brent Crude did break above $80 per barrel on Wednesday, exceeding that threshold for the first time since the beginning of May.
Join Our Community
Eagle Ford

Oil prices are headed higher later this year amid increasingly bullish fundamentals, even though the market is still very much focused on macroeconomic concerns. 

Supplies are tightening, thanks to the cuts from OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia, while demand remains resilient despite underwhelming economic data out of China in the past few weeks.   

While market participants are following the bearish macroeconomic sentiment, physical crude supply is tightening, especially of sour grades, the type of oil most of the Middle East pumps and exports. 

With the cuts from several large OPEC+ members that began in May, and with the additional unilateral cut from Saudi Arabia this month and next, many of the world’s largest exporters are looking to tighten the market and prop up prices, or “stabilize the market” as they love to say. 

“A clear recipe for higher commodity prices”

Fundamentals point to a tighter oil market, according to many analysts and to the oil producers in Texas, who expect rising prices. 

“Supply will remain tight this year and demand will reach record levels, a clear recipe for higher commodity prices,” Ed Longanecker, the president of the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association, told Houston Chronicle

According to Longanecker, oil demand in China has been underestimated by the market, while Saudi Arabia could further look to tighten the market if the current cuts fail to move prices higher. Related: An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

China and India will lead the 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) growth in global liquid fuels consumption in 2023, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook earlier this week. 

Global oil inventories will transition from inventory builds, on average, during the first half of 2023, to consistent inventory draws until the fourth quarter of 2024, the EIA said, adding that “This transition puts upward pressure on global oil prices.”

In the outlook, the EIA revised up its estimate of U.S. GDP growth this year, to 1.5%, from a previously expected 1.3% last month, partially driven by an updated estimate of real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2023 resulting from more consumer spending and aggregate investment than assumed in last month’s STEO.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also believes the market will tighten in the second half of the year. 

Demand in China and other developing economies is strong even amid sluggish economic growth, the IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol told Reuters this week. 

“Taken together with the production cuts coming from key producing countries, we still believe that we may see tightness in the market in the second half of this year,” the IEA’s chief added. 

Oil Market May Have Finally Turned To Fundamentals

The oil market may have finally started to pay attention to fundamentals, which suggest a tight supply-demand picture in the second half of this year, analysts say. 

Traders have focused on the ‘louder’ bearish signals so far and have been waiting for “show me the deficit” to turn more bullish on oil, Standard Chartered analysts wrote in a note this week. 

“We think the point when significantly tighter fundamentals should show clearly is now imminent,” Standard Chartered analysts wrote. 

The bank expects large oil-supply deficits this quarter, and global demand hitting an all-time high in August. 

“The market appears to be finally starting to reflect the tighter fundamentals that we see over the second half of 2023,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. inflation data. 

“Obviously, additional cuts announced by Saudi Arabia last week will be helping, while hopes of support measures for China’s economy will be offering some further optimism.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the analysts, “A break above US$80/bbl would see the market finally breaking out of the US$70-80/bbl range that it has been stuck in for more than two months.”

Brent Crude did break above $80 per barrel on Wednesday, exceeding that threshold for the first time since the beginning of May. WTI Crude topped $75 a barrel as prices settled at their highest level in 11 weeks after data showed U.S. inflation fell to 3% in June, versus expectations of 3.1%. The lowest inflation print in over two years was cheered by markets, although analysts say it would not be enough to dissuade the Fed from hiking interest rates – again – later this month. 

Nevertheless, the markets turned bullish after the CPI data as more participants now expect fewer additional hikes from the Fed to bring inflation under control.   

“Oil prices have been understandably lifted by the US inflation release today as it could be seen to increase the possibility of a soft landing,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote late on Wednesday. 

“The move higher also suggests the latest efforts of Saudi Arabia and Russia are working in tightening the markets and boosting prices after multiple failed efforts.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources

Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources
The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand
An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less
From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com