Should You Buy The Oil Price Dip?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 98.80 +0.27 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 100.9 +0.24 +0.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 101.4 -2.18 -2.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.549 +0.039 +0.71%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 3.257 +0.020 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +1.10 +0.97%
Chart Mars US 1 min 94.63 -1.12 -1.17%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 3.257 +0.020 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 7 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 7 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 219 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 7 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +1.10 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 75.83 -8.46 -10.04%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 85.40 -8.93 -9.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 101.7 -8.93 -8.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 99.90 -8.93 -8.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 97.80 -8.93 -8.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 94.95 -8.93 -8.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 94.95 -8.93 -8.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 97.05 -8.93 -8.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 100.6 -8.93 -8.15%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 95.25 -8.93 -8.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 96.00 -6.25 -6.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 89.75 -6.25 -6.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 114.0 +0.86 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 94.57 -6.26 -6.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 98.52 -6.26 -5.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 98.52 -6.26 -5.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 96.00 -6.25 -6.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 89.75 -9.00 -9.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.5 -9.93 -8.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 44 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 44 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 1 hour Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 18 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 17 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"
  • 5 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power

Breaking News:

API Reports Crude Build As Prices Drop

Debunking The Key Misconceptions About Oil And Gas Prices

Debunking The Key Misconceptions About Oil And Gas Prices

Many politicians and citizens alike…

Oil About To Post First Full Weekly Loss In 3 Months

Oil About To Post First Full Weekly Loss In 3 Months

As fears of a global…

Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Supply Tightens

Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Supply Tightens

Oil prices started the month…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Should You Buy The Oil Price Dip?

By Alex Kimani - Jul 06, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Oil prices tumbled by nearly 10% on Tuesday, and have slide even further today.
  • The drop has been attributed to growing recession fears and weakening demand.
  • "While there are demand concerns given the gloomier macro outlook, the market is still expected to be tight for the remainder of the year,” says ING head of commodity strategy Warren Patterson. 
Join Our Community

Oil prices nosedived alongside the broader market on Tuesday, with U.S. crude dipping to the psychologically important level of $100/bbl as growing recession fears coupled with concerns over weakening demand outweigh a fundamentally tight supply market. WTI crude tumbled 8.2% to $99.50/bbl, the lowest since April 25 and the first close below the $100/bbl level in more than a month. At one point, WTI crumbled more than 10% to trade as low as $97.43. Meanwhile, front-month Brent crude fell by even more, losing 9.4% to $102.77/bbl, its lowest settlement since May 10.

"A growing number of analysts are expecting that many of the world's leading economies will suffer negative growth in the next few months, and this will drag the U.S. into a recession," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, has told Bloomberg.

"In the very near term, the Dow & S&P will have a major factor on crude direction as recession fears remain," BOK Financial's Dennis Kissler has told Bloomberg. He has also voiced concerns that fuel demand could "drop significantly now that the 4th of July holiday is behind us."

A brawny dollar has also not been helping oil and commodity prices as the leading currency continues to be the world's preferred safe haven during these turbulent times.

"Capital flooding into U.S. dollars, which has sent [the dollar] soaring... appears to be putting a headwind in front of commodity prices," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, has told MarketWatch.

Not surprisingly, energy stocks are getting hammered in the latest selloff, with Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) -8.1%, APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) -7.4%, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) -6.9%, and Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) -6.8% the biggest decliners.

Citi analysts have warned that crude prices could collapse to $65/bbl this year in the event of a recession. The experts say that oil prices could plunge even lower to $45 in another year as supplies hold up, but a global economic slowdown causes demand to decline. 

Luckily for the bulls, the bank has placed a mere 10% probability on this outcome.

Still, Citi clearly belongs to the bear camp and has assigned a 50% likelihood that Brent crude will drop to $85/bbl by the end of 2022.

Limited downside

Indeed, bullish sentiment in the oil markets remains strong despite the latest correction, with many analysts saying the downside for crude should remain capped by tight supplies.

"While there are demand concerns given the gloomier macro outlook, the market is still expected to be tight for the remainder of the year. OPEC+ producers have limited room to increase output significantly, and so are unable to provide much relief to the market," says ING head of commodity strategy Warren Patterson.

Related: China Continues To Buy Record Levels Of Russian Crude

Although the oil price rally appears to have stalled over the past month, thus capping further gains for the energy sector, a cross-section of Wall Street believes that oil prices still have plenty of upside. One such bull is J.P. Morgan Chase, who last week warned global oil prices could climb to a "stratospheric" $380/bbl if G7 nations succeed in imposing caps on the price of Russian oil and prompt Vladimir Putin to inflict retaliatory production cuts.

According to JPM, Russia's robust fiscal position means the country can afford to slash crude output by as much as 5M bbl/day without excessively damaging its economy. However, such a drastic reduction would be bad news for oil consumers as it would push Brent crude prices to $380/bbl.

"The most obvious and likely risk with a price cap is that Russia might choose not to participate and instead retaliate by reducing exports," "It is likely that the government could retaliate by cutting output as a way to inflict pain on the West. The tightness of the global oil market is on Russia's side,"JPM  analysts wrote.

Smart investors appear to agree: three energy gurus led by Warren Buffett himself have chosen to follow the Oracle's time-tested market wisdom of being fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Over the last few weeks, Buffett, Jerry Jones and Harold Hamm--three of the richest and most successful businessmen in the U.S.-- have doubled down on their oil and gas bets, using the selloff as a buying opportunity.

Between June 17 and June 22, Buffett bought 9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) for around $56 per share, which compares favorably with his previous purchase of OXY in the $50-58 range. In effect, Buffett now owns 25% of OXY, counting his warrants and total shares purchased. The Oracle of Omaha also owns a $20-billion stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX). Warren Buffett is ranked the world's 7th richest person with a net worth of $96.9B. Unfortunately, Buffet has seen his net worth shrink by $13.4B in the year-to-date, mainly due to the poor performance of his other U.S. stock investments thanks to a wide market selloff.

Several weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal featured Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a story detailing how the billionaire grew his $1.1B investment in natural gas producer Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) into $2.7B. Interestingly, Jones bought control of Comstock Resources at the depths of the gas bust before natural gas prices made a dramatic U-turn. Jerry Jones is #182 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $10.7B, marking a nearly 15% increase.

Meanwhile, Harold Hamm, majority owner of shale exploration giant Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), has gone on an all-out war to buy back the company's minority stake. Earlier this month, Hamm offered to buy the remainder of the shale driller he and his family don't already own for $4.3 billion, or $70/share, claiming that his company is grossly undervalued. The Hamm Family collectively owns 83% of the total outstanding shares of common stock.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike
Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery

Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery
Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports
How Oil Prices Could Hit $65

How Oil Prices Could Hit $65



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com