Saudis Set To Cut Oil Prices To Asia For First Time This Year

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.03 +0.34 +0.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.34 +0.46 +0.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.959 -0.008 -0.27%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.011 +0.013 +0.63%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.153 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.36 +0.96 +1.47%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.36 +0.96 +1.47%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 67.31 +2.32 +3.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.09 -0.33 -0.50%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 65.49 +1.15 +1.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.153 +0.002 +0.09%

Graph up Marine 1 day 65.68 +1.44 +2.24%
Graph up Murban 1 day 66.50 +1.62 +2.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 63.61 +1.89 +3.06%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 67.95 +1.88 +2.85%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 67.47 +2.02 +3.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 67.31 +2.32 +3.57%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 67.31 +2.32 +3.57%
Chart Girassol 1 day 67.99 +2.26 +3.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.09 -0.33 -0.50%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.86 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 52.84 +1.20 +2.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 64.69 +1.20 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 66.09 +1.20 +1.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 62.29 +1.20 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 60.44 +1.20 +2.03%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 60.44 +1.20 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 61.29 +1.20 +2.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 65.19 +1.20 +1.88%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 60.44 +1.20 +2.03%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.36 +0.96 +1.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 66.83 -1.35 -1.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 59.64 +1.20 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 63.59 +1.20 +1.92%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 63.59 +1.20 +1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +1.00 +1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.83 +0.91 +1.30%

  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 hour *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 44 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 3 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 45 mins 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 23 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 day Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 1 day Forecasts for Natural Gas

Environmentalists: BlackRock’s Exxon Vote Is Moment Of Truth

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

The outlook for crude shifted…

Oil Slips On Profit Taking, Stronger U.S. Dollar

Oil Slips On Profit Taking, Stronger U.S. Dollar

Oil prices dropped early on…

Oil Turns Higher As EU Looks To Welcome Vaccinated Tourists

Oil Turns Higher As EU Looks To Welcome Vaccinated Tourists

Oil prices recouped earlier losses…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Saudis Set To Cut Oil Prices To Asia For First Time This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 05, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Saudi Arabia is likely to reduce the price of its crude oil for Asia in June in what will be the Kingdom’s first price cut this year amid signs of declining demand in India and weakening Dubai benchmark, according to a Reuters survey of Asian refiners.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, is expected to cut its official selling price (OSP) for the flagship Arab Light grade for Asia in June by an average of $0.28 per barrel, according to sources at Asian refiners Reuters has polled.

The expected price cut, if it materializes, would be the first time Saudi Arabia has reduced prices to Asia in 2021. The last time the Saudis lowered the price of crude to their most important market was in December 2020.

Uncertainty over demand in the world’s third-largest oil importer, India, as well as the weakest price structure at the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark in nearly two months, are expected to be the key reasons for a reduction in the Saudi oil prices, according to the Reuters survey.

Sales of gasoline in India were the weakest in April since August 2020, officials with knowledge of preliminary data told Bloomberg. Average daily sales of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, slumped in April to the lowest level since last October, according to the preliminary estimates.

India’s demand for diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel is expected to further decline in the coming days and probably weeks, with no sign that the second COVID wave in the country would peak within days.

In addition, last week, the Dubai benchmark flipped to a slight contango, signaling not-so-tight market. Middle Eastern oil exporters, including Saudi Arabia, price their oil going to Asia off the Oman/Dubai average.

Last month, the Saudis raised their crude oil prices for Asian buyers in May by $0.40 per barrel, with the Arab Light pegged at $1.80 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

