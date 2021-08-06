Saudi Arabia’s Latest Oil Price Hike For Asia May Backfire

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins SellBuy 68.28 -0.81 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 mins SellBuy 70.49 -0.80 -1.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins SellBuy 4.140 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Heating Oil 35 mins SellBuy 2.085 -0.022 -1.02%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 2.257 -0.037 -1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.27 +0.20 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 66.28 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.257 -0.037 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.52 -2.77 -3.89%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.51 -2.44 -3.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.14 +0.51 +0.77%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.27 +1.03 +1.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 71.31 +0.17 +0.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.27 +0.20 +0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.27 +0.20 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.09 +0.17 +0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.83 +1.34 +2.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.49 +1.34 +2.47%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 68.09 +0.94 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 69.49 +0.94 +1.37%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 65.14 +1.14 +1.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 62.84 +0.94 +1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 62.84 +0.94 +1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 65.04 +1.04 +1.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 67.49 +0.94 +1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 63.19 +0.94 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 72.69 -0.86 -1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.04 +0.94 +1.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 58.50 -2.25 -3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 73.04 -2.41 -3.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 3 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder

Breaking News:

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

ExxonMobil’s particularly impressive Q2 earnings…

Hedge Funds Won Big On OPEC Spat

Hedge Funds Won Big On OPEC Spat

Over the two week period…

Oil Prices Continue To Fall On Delta Variant

Oil Prices Continue To Fall On Delta Variant

Oil prices started August in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia’s Latest Oil Price Hike For Asia May Backfire

By Irina Slav - Aug 06, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia raised its September official selling prices for crude oil by between $0.20 and $0.30 per barrel for Asian buyers to a four-month high. This time, however,  their move could backfire, writes Bloomberg.

The largest oil producer in OPEC regularly hikes prices for its biggest market when international benchmarks improve and demand grows. But a resurgence of the coronavirus in China will likely affect local oil buyers’ appetite.

What’s more, as Bloomberg notes, there are now more competitive alternatives to Saudi Arabia’s Arab Medium and Heavy, whose prices the Kingdom raised. For instance, U.S. producers of medium heavy are selling their oil at lower prices than last month’s. And Russian oil companies are discounting their Urals grade, according to traders.

In addition to these competitive barrels from the United States and Russia, the availability of prompt oil cargos has gone up as OPEC+ begins to add more barrels to its combined production per its latest adjustments. The cartel will be adding 400,000 bpd beginning this month and ending late next year when it returned to pre-pandemic production levels.

China’s intake of Saudi oil is already on the decline, according to the latest data. In June, the world’s largest oil importer took in 1.75 million bpd of Saudi oil—an amount that was 19 percent lower than what they took a year earlier. Nevertheless, the Kingdom remained China’s biggest supplier in June. But with the latest price hike, this could change, especially now that China’s oil demand is expected to be diminished by the resurgence of Covid-19 in the country.

India would also likely seek alternatives. Earlier this year, the country ordered its state refiners to reduce their orders for Saudi oil after the Saudis hiked prices for April shipments of crude. Again, Indian refiners turned to alternative suppliers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices On Track For Worst Weekly Loss Since March
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?
Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices
Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions
There’s A New Battery King And It’s Minting Billionaires Faster Than Google

There’s A New Battery King And It’s Minting Billionaires Faster Than Google
Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com