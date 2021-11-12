Oil Set For Third Consecutive Week Of Losses

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 80.79 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.04 -0.83 -1.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 4.791 -0.358 -6.95%
Graph down Heating Oil 35 mins 2.404 -0.043 -1.77%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 2.311 -0.006 -0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 77.79 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.311 -0.006 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.45 -2.18 -2.61%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.70 -2.17 -2.53%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.00 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 83.11 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.35 -1.45 -1.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.76 -1.55 -1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 60.68 -3.14 -4.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 61.09 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 80.59 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 81.99 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.09 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 73.69 +0.25 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 73.69 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 76.59 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 78.34 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.59 +0.25 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.77 -2.63 -3.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.54 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.83 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 6 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 3 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 1 day China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 hours "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 2 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 16 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Russia: Belarus Didn’t Coordinate With Moscow Threat To Halt Gas To Europe

Oil Prices Slide On Fears Of Tighter Fed Policy

Oil Prices Slide On Fears Of Tighter Fed Policy

Oil prices fell by 2%…

Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

After a nine-week winning streak,…

Only OPEC Has The Power To Send Oil Prices To $100

Only OPEC Has The Power To Send Oil Prices To $100

Oil prices are climbing back…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Set For Third Consecutive Week Of Losses

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 12, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
  • Strong dollar, speculation over SPR release forces crude prices lower
  • On Thursday, OPEC cut its oil demand forecast for 2021, for a second month running
  • Analysts are also warning of the oil market balance tipping into surplus early next year
Join Our Community

Oil prices fell early on Friday and were headed for a third consecutive week of losses, as the U.S. dollar strengthened and the market continues to guess whether the Biden Administration will act now to try to bring down high gasoline prices.

As of 9:55 a.m. EST, WTI Crude was trading down 1.21% at $80.60 and Brent Crude had fallen by 0.93% to $82.10.

Oil prices were weighed down by a rise in the U.S. dollar as some investors now see the Fed raising interest rates as early as next year to tame inflation. A stronger greenback makes oil buying more expensive for holders of other currencies.

In addition, market participants are weighing the possibility of the U.S. Administration acting now to seek to reduce the highest gasoline prices in America in seven years, with a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) cited by analysts as the most likely option.

On Thursday, OPEC cut its oil demand forecast for 2021, for a second month running, acknowledging that “a slowdown in the pace of recovery in 4Q21 is now assumed due to elevated energy prices,” on top of weaker than expected Q3 demand from China and India.

On Thursday, oil prices were supported in part by a shutdown of the giant 535,000-barrel-per-day Johan Sverdrup oilfield offshore Norway after a power outage. Production was fully restored by Friday, the field’s operator Equinor said today.

Analysts are also warning of the oil market balance tipping into surplus early next year.

“Assuming OPEC+ maintains its current production strategy, the implication is that the string of quarterly declines that began in 3Q20 will come to an end in the next quarter. In other words, the oil market is sleepwalking into a supply surplus,” broker PVM Oil said on Friday.

“OPEC and its allies will at the very least need to put a pause on the easing of their supply curbs in the new year. Inaction will result in global oil stocks swelling once again and oil prices making a beeline lower,” analysts at the oil broker noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Double Irony Of Biden's Plea To OPEC
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil
Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Putin Punks Europe

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Putin Punks Europe
Saudi Arabia Aggressively Hikes Oil Prices As Market Tightens

Saudi Arabia Aggressively Hikes Oil Prices As Market Tightens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com