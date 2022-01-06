Oil Rallies Amid Worsening Unrest In Crude Producer Kazakhstan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.68 +1.83 +2.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.19 +1.39 +1.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.859 -0.023 -0.59%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.476 +0.030 +1.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.311 +0.019 +0.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 77.85 +0.86 +1.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.311 +0.019 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.44 +0.93 +1.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.74 +0.75 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.83 +1.69 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 37 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.51 +1.44 +1.78%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.79 +1.19 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.94 +0.40 +0.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 65.75 +0.91 +1.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.85 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.25 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.25 +0.76 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 74.85 +1.36 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 76.60 +1.11 +1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.85 +0.86 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 81.50 +1.15 +1.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 81.34 +0.86 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Export Ban Will Squeeze Oil Hedge

Oil Prices Dip As Omicron Cases Surge

Oil Prices Dip As Omicron Cases Surge

Oil prices fell early on…

Brazil Rushes Ahead With Key Oil Projects As Prices Remain Elevated

Brazil Rushes Ahead With Key Oil Projects As Prices Remain Elevated

Brazil is rushing ahead on…

Goldman Sees Oil At $100 By 2023

Goldman Sees Oil At $100 By 2023

Goldman Sachs has forecast crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rallies Amid Worsening Unrest In Crude Producer Kazakhstan

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 06, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Oil markets shrug off dip in U.S. gasoline demand
  • Bearish U.S. data was offset by continued unrest in oil producer Kazakhstan
  • Kazakhstan produces around 1.6 million barrels per day of crude oil
Join Our Community

Oil prices shrugged off a large implied slump in U.S. gasoline consumption last week and rallied on Thursday morning amid continued unrest in oil-rich Kazakhstan.

As of 9:55 a.m. EST on Thursday, WTI Crude prices had topped $80 a barrel and traded at $80.05, up 2.85%. Brent Crude was up by 2.26% to $82.59. Both benchmarks were trading at their highest level since the end of November before the emergence of the Omicron COVID variant spooked markets.

Oil extended on Thursday gains from the previous three sessions, despite the fact that the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday a large decline in implied gasoline demand in the United States. In gasoline stocks, the EIA estimated an inventory build of 10.1 million barrels for the week to December 31, 2021. The bearish fuel demand figure offset the more bullish crude inventory decline of 2.1 million barrels for the final week of 2021.

“The build in gasoline stocks was the largest weekly increase seen since April last year,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Thursday.  

The bearish U.S. data was offset by continued unrest in Kazakhstan, where protests and clashes over increased fuel prices have been taking place this week. The clashes haven’t affected any oil production in the country yet.

Kazakhstan produces around 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, and it was called out by the OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday for low compliance with the cuts. For February, the quota for Kazakhstan is 1.589 million bpd, per the group’s decision and production table.

On Thursday, Russia sent paratroopers in Kazakhstan to help squash the protests that have resulted in deaths and injuries after Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called in forces from ally Russia.

Other bullish factors these days include the latest Bloomberg survey showing that OPEC added only 90,000 bpd to its production increase in December, against a 250,000-bpd rise in supply, which the cartel is entitled to under the OPEC+ deal. In addition, oil flows in North Dakota and Western Canada have been disrupted due to lower-than-normal winter temperatures.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Tops $80 After OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Ease Cuts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity

Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity
Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase

Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase
New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis

New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis
Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com