WTI Crude 10 mins 71.14 +0.20 +0.28%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.55 +0.13 +0.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.843 +0.029 +0.76%
Heating Oil 10 mins 2.241 -0.009 -0.40%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.130 +0.001 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.83 -0.35 -0.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%
Mars US 13 hours 70.34 -0.82 -1.15%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.130 +0.001 +0.06%

Marine 1 day 74.57 +0.74 +1.00%
Murban 1 day 75.78 +0.74 +0.99%
Iran Heavy 1 day 71.23 -0.36 -0.50%
Basra Light 10 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 1 day 75.77 -0.61 -0.80%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.83 -0.35 -0.47%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.83 -0.35 -0.47%
Girassol 1 day 75.74 -0.70 -0.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.35 -1.27 -2.24%
Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.99 -1.47 -2.65%
Canadian Condensate 10 hours 69.94 -1.42 -1.99%
Premium Synthetic 10 hours 71.34 -1.42 -1.95%
Sweet Crude 10 hours 66.49 -1.12 -1.66%
Peace Sour 10 hours 62.69 -1.17 -1.83%
Peace Sour 10 hours 62.69 -1.17 -1.83%
Light Sour Blend 10 hours 64.64 -1.72 -2.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 66.14 -1.42 -2.10%
Central Alberta 10 hours 63.19 -1.07 -1.67%

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 1 min 76.27 +1.99 +2.68%
West Texas Sour 1 day 64.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 1 day 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 1 day 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.10 +0.31 +0.40%

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Prices Rebound After ‘Black Friday’ Crash In November

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 10, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
  • Brent crude stabilized above $75 this week
  • On November 26, oil prices crashed by more than 10%, with the front-month futures price for Brent Crude collapsing by $9.50 per barrel
  • In the following two weeks, fears have subsided, and Pfizer and BioNTech said this week their booster shot promises to be effective against the Omicron variant
Following one of the biggest daily collapses in the past two decades at the end of November, oil prices have rebounded in recent days in a mini relief rally and were headed early on Friday to their largest weekly gain since August.  

As of 9:24 a.m. EST on Friday, WTI Crude was up 1.23% at $71.83 and Brent Crude was trading up 1.01% at $75.20, after fears of a severe impact of the Omicron COVID variant on oil demand started to ease this week.

On November 26, oil prices crashed by more than 10%, with the front-month futures price for Brent Crude collapsing by $9.50 per barrel, or nearly 12%, after the World Health Organization (WHO) designated Omicron as a “variant of concern.”

Daily Brent crude oil prices have fallen by at least 10% on only 8 days since 2000, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an analysis on Friday. 

In the 5,629 trading days since the start of 2000, Brent Crude prices remained within 2% of the previous day’s value 72% of the time. This year, before the November 26 price drop, the most the Brent crude oil price decreased in a single day was 6.9%, on March 18, according to data compiled by the EIA.

Panic over whether the still little-researched new variant will escape vaccine protection led to a crash on all markets on November 26, the day after Thanksgiving, and crude oil led the plunge as countries started to announce bans on flights from African countries. The low liquidity on the oil market in the festive period in the U.S. also contributed to the collapse in prices, which was the largest one-day crash since April 2020.

In the following two weeks, fears have subsided, and Pfizer and BioNTech said this week their booster shot promises to be effective against the Omicron variant. Although it’s early days to draw conclusions of how effective vaccines would be to protect against Omicron, scientists are also encouraged by early reports that symptoms of the new variant are mild.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

