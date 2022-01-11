Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.40 +3.17 +4.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.70 +2.83 +3.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.241 +0.162 +3.97%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.565 +0.078 +3.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.355 +0.080 +3.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.51 -1.21 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.51 -1.21 -1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.13 -0.68 -0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.75 -0.39 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 76.28 -0.62 -0.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.355 +0.080 +3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.44 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.98 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.55 -0.99 -1.28%
Graph down Basra Light 43 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.59 -1.01 -1.21%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.13 -0.68 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.13 -0.68 -0.83%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.89 -0.95 -1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.75 -0.39 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.52 -0.77 -1.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.73 -0.77 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 77.23 -0.67 -0.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.63 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.83 -0.82 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 72.23 -0.67 -0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.23 -0.67 -0.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.08 -0.67 -0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 78.13 -0.72 -0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.23 -0.67 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.51 -1.21 -1.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 82.79 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.18 -0.67 -0.92%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.13 -0.67 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.13 -0.67 -0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 -0.75 -1.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.22 -1.17 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 12 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 17 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Libya Struggles To Restore Oil Supply Despite End Of Three-Week Blockade

Oil Tops $80 After OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Ease Cuts

Oil Tops $80 After OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Ease Cuts

Oil prices rose by 1%…

Brazil Rushes Ahead With Key Oil Projects As Prices Remain Elevated

Brazil Rushes Ahead With Key Oil Projects As Prices Remain Elevated

Brazil is rushing ahead on…

Chronic Underinvestment Could Push Oil Prices Higher In 2022

Chronic Underinvestment Could Push Oil Prices Higher In 2022

For years, Wall Street has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 11, 2022, 12:21 PM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Tuesday afternoon in the runup to the much-watched API crude oil inventory data report as doubts continue to be raised about OPEC’s ability to respond to an increase in demand.

At 11:54 a.m. EST, WTI was trading up $3.04 (+3.89%) per barrel at $81.27. The Brent crude oil benchmark was trading up $2.76 (+3.41%) per barrel at $83.63 for the highest level this year.

On Monday, the narrative was precisely the opposite, as Omicron fears cast doubt over the short-term oil demand effects, particularly with China, which has a habit of aggressively locking down infected regions to slow the spread of the virus. But by Tuesday, the market had swung the other way on reports that OPEC+’s spare capacity will dwindle into the second half of the year as it gradually increases output targets between now and then at the rate of an additional 400,000 bpd each month.

Another catalyst for higher oil prices is the weaker U.S. dollar, which makes oil less expensive for those countries holding other currencies.

Finally, OPEC+’s inability to ramp up production as quickly as it has agreed to is also lending support to crude oil prices. While the larger OPEC+ group has agreed to increase output at 400,000 bpd, it has been unable to achieve this volume in any month. For December, the smaller OPEC group managed to increase output by just 70,000 bpd up from November, quite shy of the 253,000 bpd that was its share of the 400,000 bpd hike that OPEC+ agreed to.

OPEC+ has agreed to increase another 400,000 bpd in February, but as OPEC+ increases production each month to varying degrees, its excess capacity dwindles, diminishing OPEC’s ability to respond to increased demand.

On the dollar front, the dollar weakened in part because traders are wary of December inflation data that is set to be released on Wednesday, and in part due to anticipated interest rate hikes by the federal reserve.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Sink Again On Demand Fears
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?
U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories

U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories
Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?

Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?
5 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider In 2022

5 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider In 2022
Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production

Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com