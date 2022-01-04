OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Add 400,000 Bpd Oil Production In February

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.50 +0.38 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.28 +0.30 +0.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.909 +0.040 +1.03%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.259 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.156 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.44 -2.19 -2.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.44 -2.19 -2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 71.82 +2.51 +3.62%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.156 +0.004 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 70.39 +0.58 +0.83%
Graph up Murban 1 day 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 68.99 +3.60 +5.51%
Graph down Basra Light 22 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.20 +3.61 +5.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 73.92 +3.67 +5.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 55.12 +2.51 +4.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 70.12 +2.51 +3.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 71.52 +2.51 +3.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 66.52 +2.51 +3.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 60.87 +2.51 +4.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 60.87 +2.51 +4.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 66.32 +2.51 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 66.97 +2.51 +3.89%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 61.62 +2.51 +4.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.44 -2.19 -2.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.83 -1.55 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -2.50 -4.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 15 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 9 hours Zero Hedge has a message for you...
  • 8 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 2 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil
  • 3 days Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 1 day Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

China Slashes Fuel Export Quotas By 56%

The Hottest Energy Storage IPOs In 2022

The Hottest Energy Storage IPOs In 2022

The outlook for the energy…

Rig Count Remains Unchanged During Last Week Of 2021

Rig Count Remains Unchanged During Last Week Of 2021

The number of active drilling…

Iran Plays Hardball In Drive To Export Crude Oil

Iran Plays Hardball In Drive To Export Crude Oil

This week, Iran resumed the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Add 400,000 Bpd Oil Production In February

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 04, 2022, 8:40 AM CST
  • The OPEC+ group decided on Tuesday to add another 400,000 barrels per day to its total oil production in February
  • The move was widely expected by the market
  • Oil rose 1% just after the meeting concluded
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ group decided on Tuesday to add another 400,000 barrels per day to its total oil production in February in a widely expected move to continue easing the cuts each month.

At the end of a very short ministerial meeting, the OPEC+ alliance did not deviate from its current plan to ease the production cuts by 400,000 bpd each month until it unwinds all the supply curbs. The move was widely expected by the market, and oil prices were up by around 1% just after news of the decision broke.

Before the meeting started today, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, officially closed the previous meeting from December 2, which OPEC+ had left “in session,” signaling it could revisit last month’s decision to raise production by 400,000 bpd in January if Omicron hits global oil demand hard. At 33 days, the meeting that opened on December 2 was the longest-ever, at least on paper, in the history of OPEC and OPEC+.

The meeting today opened and closed and didn’t produce any surprises about the OPEC+ group’s immediate oil supply policy. The alliance will continue to raise production by 400,000 bpd in February and extends the compensation period until June 2022.

During the meeting, non-OPEC producer Kazakhstan was called out for its low compliance with the cuts, and was pressured to improve its conformity level, Amena Bakr, Deputy Bureau Chief and Chief Opec Correspondent at Energy Intelligence, reported, citing delegates.

Days before today’s meeting, the general market sentiment, and expectations were that the alliance would likely proceed with its oil production policy of the past few months by deciding to add another 400,000 bpd to production quotas in February.

The next meeting of OPEC+ is scheduled to be held on February 2, when the group is expected to decide production levels for March. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

This Oilfield Service Company Is Pivoting To Battery Tech

Next Post

Libya’s Oil Production Crashes Down To 780,000 Bpd
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Oil Industry Warns Of Sharply Higher Costs

U.S. Oil Industry Warns Of Sharply Higher Costs
Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase

Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase
Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com