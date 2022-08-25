Oil Prices Flat As OPEC Reveals Export Increase

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 93.05 -1.84 -1.94%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 99.97 -1.25 -1.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 102.2 +0.68 +0.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 9.372 +0.042 +0.45%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.824 +0.024 +0.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 92.39 +0.75 +0.82%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.824 +0.024 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 25 days 99.25 -1.68 -1.66%
Graph down Murban 25 days 101.4 -2.14 -2.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 25 days 98.11 +0.79 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 269 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 98.38 -7.33 -6.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32%
Chart Girassol 25 days 101.7 -5.94 -5.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 74.96 +1.24 +1.68%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 80.79 +1.15 +1.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 97.04 +1.15 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 95.29 +1.15 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 93.19 +1.15 +1.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 92.44 +1.15 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 95.99 +1.15 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 90.64 +1.15 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 85.25 +1.25 +1.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 14 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 11 hours Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army

Oil Prices Climb Even As Payroll Report Surprises

Oil Prices Climb Even As Payroll Report Surprises

The price of crude oil…

Oil Has Become Too Volatile For Traders

Oil Has Become Too Volatile For Traders

Oil prices have become so…

Brent Crude Zooms Towards $100 As OPEC+ Leaks That It May Cut Production Again

Brent Crude Zooms Towards $100 As OPEC+ Leaks That It May Cut Production Again

Crude prices rallied today, with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Flat As OPEC Reveals Export Increase

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 25, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • OPEC has increased exports by 200,000 bpd so far in August.
  • Iran led the charge, increasing its output by 333,000 bpd.
  • Oil prices have remained flat so far in early trading. 
Join Our Community

Crude oil exports by OPEC members have gone up by more than 200,000 bpd so far in August, PetroLogistics data has shown, as cited by USB’s Giovanni Staunovo.

The total daily rate of oil exports from OPEC averaged 21.39 million bpd.

Iran’s oil exports have added 333,000 bpd so far this month, the data also showed. The total Iran has been exporting stood at 1.131 million, PetroLogistics reported.

Any news about export increases should be bearish for oil prices, but the recent news that OPEC and its OPEC+ partners are considering production cuts pushed prices higher as it highlighted the cartel’s power to direct supply in accordance with its interests.

In an interview with Bloomberg this week, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that “extreme volatility” was “undermining the market’s essential function of efficient price discovery”, in turn rendering it impossible for physical users to manage the costs of hedging or navigate the inherent risk. 

“This vicious circle is amplified by the flow of unsubstantiated stories about demand destruction, recurring news about the return of large volumes of supply, and ambiguity and uncertainty about the potential impacts of price caps, embargoes, and sanctions,” Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg. 

He noted once again constraints on spare production capacity and noted that the risk of supply disruptions remained considerable.

OPEC+ undershot its production target by 2.9 million bpd last month after it produced 2.84 million bpd less in June. The reasons seem to include those capacity constraints as well as some OPEC members’ problems with boosting production at all.

The latest export data from PetroLogistics suggests the final production figures for August might be better, but just how much better remains to be seen. In the meantime, the risk of OPEC+ reversing its production policies to cuts would be strongly bullish for oil prices.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Two Oil Price Crashes Later, Shale Investors Are Finally Being Paid
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions
Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist

Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist
Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com