Oil Jumps As OPEC+ Leaves The Door Open To Revisiting Supply Increase

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.14 -0.36 -0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 69.81 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.238 +0.182 +4.49%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.095 -0.008 -0.38%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.948 -0.020 -1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.03 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 64.90 +0.53 +0.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.948 -0.020 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.09 -2.11 -2.96%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.07 -2.04 -2.83%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 65.81 -1.81 -2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 70.21 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.07 -1.50 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.03 -1.60 -2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.99 +0.67 +1.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 47.70 +0.68 +1.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 65.50 +0.93 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 66.90 +0.93 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 60.55 +1.38 +2.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 57.50 +0.93 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 57.50 +0.93 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 59.80 -0.27 -0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 60.80 +0.93 +1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 58.00 +0.93 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.02 -0.91 -1.28%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.45 +0.93 +1.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.24 +0.93 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 44 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 1 day Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 12 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 hours CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 21 hours NordStream2
  • 1 hour OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 4 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 41 mins Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 21 hours Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Iran Delivers Fourth Crude Condensate Cargo To Venezuela

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

The recent oil price decline…

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

U.S. President Biden's idea to…

Oil Dips As Consuming Nations Mull Strategic Reserve Releases

Oil Dips As Consuming Nations Mull Strategic Reserve Releases

Oil prices ignored a bullish…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Jumps As OPEC+ Leaves The Door Open To Revisiting Supply Increase

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 03, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
  • Brent rises back to $72, extending Thursday's rally
  • OPEC+ is leaving the door open to a flexible approach to production and the group could potentially plan a meeting before the next scheduled meeting on January 4
Join Our Community

Oil prices rose by 3% early on Friday, extending gains from late Thursday, after the OPEC+ alliance said it could immediately revisit the planned 400,000 bpd increase for January if demand suffers in coming weeks.

As of 9:25 a.m. EST on Friday, WTI Crude was rallying 3.49% at $68.82 and Brent Crude was up 3.67% to $72.23.

OPEC+ decided on Thursday to stick to its initial plans to add 400,000 barrels per day to its collective oil production each month, to the surprise of some analysts who had expected a pause in the monthly supply additions in light of an expected oversupply early next year, a potential impact of the Omicron variant, and SPR releases from several nations led by the United States.

As early as the dust settled after the OPEC+ meeting, oil prices erased losses and bounced back on Thursday, after OPEC said that the group “agree that the meeting shall remain in session pending further developments of the pandemic and continue to monitor the market closely and make immediate adjustments if required.”

Analysts interpreted the wording as OPEC+ leaving the door open to a flexible approach to production and the group potentially meeting before the next scheduled meeting on January 4 if signs emerge of a serious impact of the new COVID variant on oil demand.

“The market appears to have taken comfort in the fact that OPEC+ is willing to reconvene and adjust production if necessary due to the Omicron variant,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Friday.

“The decision by the group appears to be an attempt to buy themselves more time,” they added.

According to Saxo Bank, the market rallied after the meeting due to several reasons. These include the fact that traders have already priced in a significant and not yet realized drop in demand, the OPEC+ flexibility to make changes before January, the easing of the US-OPEC+ tensions, and the already months-long struggle of some OPEC+ members to pump to their quotas.

The next upside level to watch is the 200-day moving average at $72.85, Saxo Bank’s strategists said on Friday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why This Oil Price Slump May Not Be Bad News For US Shale
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on December 03 2021 said:
    OPEC+’s decision yesterday to stick to its initial plans to add 400,000 barrels a day (b/d) monthly to its collective oil production was an inspired one which the global oil market liked by pushing oil prices up.

    It is a huge vote of confidence by OPEC+ in the robustness of the oil market and also a strong conviction based on recent reports that the Omicron variant is neither more transmissible nor more dangerous than the previous variants and therefore a global lockdown is highly unlikely with available vaccines capable of providing immunity against it. It also gives OPEC+ more time to assess the global oil market in the aftermath of the Omicron variant and the flexibility to revisit its planned monthly production increases if demand suffers in coming weeks.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 
Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands
$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com