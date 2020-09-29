Joe Biden Could Never Ban Fracking

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.11 -0.18 -0.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 41.03 -1.40 -3.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.517 -0.044 -1.72%
Graph down Mars US 12 mins 39.99 -1.31 -3.17%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.61 -0.32 -0.76%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 41.95 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.15 +0.29 +0.77%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.517 -0.044 -1.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.75 +0.42 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 41.71 +0.18 +0.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 38.60 -1.58 -3.93%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 42.73 -1.64 -3.70%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 39.94 -1.22 -2.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 41.14 -1.07 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.61 -0.32 -0.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 11 days 27.14 -1.36 -4.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 32.10 +0.35 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.60 +0.35 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.00 +0.35 +0.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 39.90 +0.35 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 36.60 +0.35 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 40.76 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.24 -1.31 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.75 +0.25 +0.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.34 +0.35 +0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours Taxes. Personal and Corporate. Trump vs BIden Family. Plans vs Records.
  • 4 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 2 days JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 9 mins California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 18 hours Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 2 days Jake Gardner from Omaha wrongly charged with murder while protecting his business from rioters. . . . . . Kills himself
  • 6 hours BLM organizer plows her car thru Trump supporters. She was arrested and charged with attempted murder
  • 2 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Gasoline Inventories Climb

String Of Bullish News Sends Oil Rallying Above $40

String Of Bullish News Sends Oil Rallying Above $40

Oil prices were set for…

Oil And Natural Gas Prices Slide As Traders Grow Cautious

Oil And Natural Gas Prices Slide As Traders Grow Cautious

Oil prices turned lower on…

Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End

Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End

Goldman Sachs is bullish on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Joe Biden Could Never Ban Fracking

By Robert Rapier - Sep 29, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

I have always viewed politicians that promise to ban hydraulic fracturing — commonly known as “fracking” — with some level of suspicion. In fact, a year ago as candidates were making these promises I explained Why A Ban On Fracking Will Never Happen. Those promises have always signaled one of three things to me.

The Significance of Fracking

First, the candidate may not understand the significance of fracking to U.S. oil and gas production. So let’s review that significance.

Fracking has actually been around since the late 1940s and has been used extensively to promote higher production rates from oil and gas wells.

Fracking involves pumping water, chemicals and typically sand down an oil or gas well under high pressure to break open channels (fractures) in the reservoir rock trapping the deposit. Oil and gas do not travel easily through these shale formations, which is why they need to be fractured. The sand holds those channels open, allowing the oil (or natural gas) to flow to the well bore.

While fracking has been around for decades, the shale boom ensued when fracking was combined with another common technique used in the oil and gas industry — horizontal drilling.

Like fracking, horizontal drilling was invented decades ago. As its name implies, horizontal drilling involves drilling down to an oil or gas deposit and then turning the drill horizontal to the formation to access a greater fraction of the deposit. The marriage between these two techniques meant that an oil or gas well could suddenly access a far greater percentage of a reservoir. As more producers embraced these techniques, U.S. oil and gas production soared.

Thus, a candidate who promises to ban fracking is promising they would take away a technique that enabled U.S. dependence on foreign oil to plummet. It would take away a technique that has caused an economic boom in battleground states like Pennsylvania.

So not only is it a dumb economic promise to make, it risks losing critical voters.

Maybe They Know But Don’t Care

Perhaps the candidates do know the significance of fracking, but they still think it is critically important to move away from oil and gas. I understand that argument, but it once again ignores a critical point.

The U.S. economy still runs on fossil fuels. That won’t always be the case, but it will still be the case for the foreseeable future. The most ardent opponent of fracking still moves about the country using fossil fuels that were produced via fracking.

Passing policies designed to accelerate the move away from fossil fuels is perfectly understandable. Crippling the supply of fossil fuels — which would ultimately increase U.S. dependence on foreign oil again — is not.

Maybe They Are Pandering

The real reason many of these candidates make unrealistic promises during campaign season is they are pandering to the more idealistic members of their party.

After all, it would be hard to imagine that Joe Biden is unaware of the significance of fracking to the U.S. economy and to energy security. He and President Obama presided over the largest expansion of fracking — and subsequently U.S. oil and gas production — in U.S. history.

Hence, you will often see a candidate make an extreme promise while campaigning only to adopt a more moderate position after they win the nomination.

Biden Clarifies His Position

This is likely behind Biden’s evolution of his position from “no new fracking” when campaigning against Bernie Sanders to the position he recently took in a CNN town hall when asked about the topic. Biden was answering questions from voters in Pennsylvania, and one asked whether he support the continuation of fracking.

Related: Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

After saying that he does support the continuation of fracking, moderator Anderson Cooper pressed him on whether he was trying to have it both ways. Quoting from the CNN transcript on the event:

COOPER: Let me just follow up on that. You said you won’t ban fracking but you wanted to gradually move away from it ultimately. It sounds like you’re trying to have it both ways that that I mean, politically, it’s understandable why you might say that but it — if fracking contributes to climate change, and climate change is an existential threat. Why should fracking continue at all?

BIDEN: Well, fracking has to continue because we have transition, we’re going to get to net zero emissions by 2050. And we’ll get to net zero power admissions by 2035. But there’s no rationale to eliminate right now fracking, number one. Number two, those jobs that are out there, whether it’s a IBW (ph) worker, or whether it’s an iron worker, or a steel worker. What I’m proposing is that, you know, when Trump thinks about global warming, he thinks hoax. When I hear global warming, I think jobs.

That is a reasonable position on fracking. The reason it has to continue today is the consequences of ending it right away would be significant to the U.S. economy.

But it’s really a moot point anyway. The President doesn’t have the power to end fracking, and it is unlikely Congress has an appetite for passing such legislation. The way to get rid of fracking is to reduce demand for oil and gas. Eliminating fracking without reducing that demand is a prescription for increasing U.S. energy dependence.

Joe Biden understands that now. In fact, given the history of fracking during the Obama Administration, he surely always has.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil And Natural Gas Prices Slide As Traders Grow Cautious
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar
OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens
NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions

NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions
ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow
Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com