Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.17 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.89 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.106 -0.033 -1.54%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 41.00 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Urals 3 days 41.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.74 +0.16 +0.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.106 -0.033 -1.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 42.19 +1.04 +2.53%
Graph up Murban 3 days 42.22 +0.73 +1.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 39.75 +0.27 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 43.97 +0.27 +0.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 40.77 +0.23 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 3 days 41.99 +0.43 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 28.16 -0.12 -0.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.81 +0.38 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 39.31 +0.38 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 40.71 +0.38 +0.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 37.31 +0.63 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 36.81 +0.38 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 39.61 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 35.96 +0.38 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 34.20 -0.06 -0.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 38.15 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 38.15 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.05 +0.38 +0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 6 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 2 days US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 19 hours Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 22 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 2 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 hours Jake Gardner from Omaha wrongly charged with murder while protecting his business from rioters. . . . . . Kills himself
  • 3 days Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 3 days .

Breaking News:

Iran Significantly Boosts Oil Exports Despite Sanctions

Fitch Cuts Long-Term WTI Oil Price Outlook To $50

Fitch Cuts Long-Term WTI Oil Price Outlook To $50

Fitch Ratings has lowered its…

Oil’s Luck Runs Out As Driving Season Ends

Oil’s Luck Runs Out As Driving Season Ends

Oil prices dropped right as…

Citi Bank Sees $60 Oil In 2021

Citi Bank Sees $60 Oil In 2021

Oil prices are set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

By Alex Kimani - Sep 27, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Gulf nations led by Saudi Arabia have been putting on a brave face and touting the strength of their economies, claiming they can withstand any scale of shocks during the oil crisis. Unfortunately, a growing body of evidence suggests pretty much the opposite: the Gulf economies are in dire straits thanks to their overreliance on oil. With oil prices stuck at $40/barrel, S&P Global Ratings has estimated that GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) central government deficits will reach about $490 billion cumulatively between 2020 and 2023 while government debt will surge by a record-high $100 billion in the current year.

Budget deficit

Source: Reuters

Whereas Saudi Arabia, the region's largest economy, has some of the lowest production costs anywhere in the world, the harsh reality is that $40 oil is far from what the kingdom needs to balance its books. Indeed, the IMF has estimated that Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $76.10 to achieve fiscal breakeven in the current year with the current oil price leaving the country with a huge budget deficit of 11.4% of GDP. Oil accounts for roughly 87% of Saudi budget revenues, 90% of export earnings, and 42% of GDP.

For perspective, the United States had a fiscal deficit of 4.2% of GDP in 2019 but will see the figure reach 13.1% in FY 2020 due to the adverse effects of Covid-19. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), however, estimates the U.S. budget deficit in FY 2021 will return to normal levels, clocking in at 4.1% of GDP and grow steadily to reach 8.7% of GDP by 2049.

Interestingly, Saudi Arabia has denied being in austerity mode and says it will stick to its earlier budget announced in December. The country has, nonetheless, tripled its value-added tax, announced spending cuts in non-priority areas and suspended the cost of living allowance.

Other GCC countries are not much better off. 

In the current financial year, the UAE has a fiscal breakeven oil price of $69.10/barrel; Kuwait's is $61.10 while Bahrain and Oman need oil prices of $95.60 and $86.80, respectively, to balance their books.

Only Qatar, with a fiscal breakeven oil price of $39.90, will be able to book a budget surplus.

The situation is not expected to improve any time soon.

Although Goldman Sachs ranks among the more bullish oil prognosticators out there with predictions of oil prices reaching $65 per barrel by Q3 2021, other analysts are far less sanguine. For instance, a recent Reuters survey forecast a modest uptick with Brent averaging $50.45 per barrel in 2011

That would still be far from covering most Gulf countries' deficits, with Saudi Arabia needing oil prices at $66/barrel next year to balance its books.

Depressed economies

Source: Reuters

Tighter fiscal measures by GCC have begun to weigh heavily on economic activity, with business conditions deteriorating particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Depressed economic activity is also taking a heavy toll on the region's banks, forcing a wave of mergers as they scramble to survive.

The National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest lender by assets, has lined up a $15.6 billion takeover bid for rival Samba Financial Group. The $15.6B tab represents a nearly 30% premium to Samba's valuation before the deal was announced, while the potential deal will create a $210 billion (assets) behemoth.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, the kingdom's central bank, has unveiled nearly $27 billion in stimulus packages to support its flagging banking system suffering from years of weak private sector loan growth.

In January, Dubai Islamic Bank, United Arab Emirates' biggest Islamic lender, completed a deal to buy smaller rival Noor Bank in an all-share deal. The combined entity now holds more than $75B in assets. The giant bank has since then stolen its competitors' playbook by courting more international investors and raising its foreign ownership cap to 40%.

Related: The Secret To Survival For Canada’s Oil Sands Although the UAE has one of the most diversified economies in the region, it remains extremely reliant on oil, with the exception of Dubai. The UAE is the world's 8th largest oil producer, pumping 3.1 million b/d with oil exports accounting for about 30% of GDP. 

In June, Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan QSC and Al Khalij Commercial Bank PQSC kicked off initial negotiations to merge their operations. The potential merger could create a combined entity with more than $45 billion in assets as well as one of the largest Shari'a (Islamic) compliant banks in the region. The deal follows the 2018 tie-up between the country's Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar that saw the proposed three-way merger with Masraf Al Rayan abandoned.

Qatar is the world's 17th largest producer of oil, pumping 1.5 million barrels of the commodity per day. The country's economy is heavily reliant on oil, with petroleum and natural gas accounting for more than 60% of GDP, 85% of export earnings, and roughly 70% of total government revenue.

Meanwhile, the Oman Arab Bank has finalized plans to acquire local competitor Alizz Islamic after Omnivest, one of Oman's largest investment funds, sold its 12% stake. The combined entity will become a wholly-owned unit of Oman Arab Bank with assets of $8.4B.

Oman pumps a million barrels of crude per day, making it the world's 19th largest producer just ahead of Libya. Like most Middle East countries, Oman is heavily dependent on oil and gas resources for 68% of GDP and 85% of government revenue. The country is expected to record one of the biggest budget deficits in the current financial year at nearly 20% of GDP.

Debt market

The only recourse that GCC countries have to cover their huge budget deficits is by paying a visit to the debt markets.

Related: Iraq Ships More Crude Oil Despite OPEC Output Cut Pledge

Luckily, most still enjoy plenty of goodwill and are having little trouble getting huge loans.

GCC countries have been pretty successful locking-in long-term, low-rate debt in the recent past, having already raised nearly $50 billion in the international debt markets in the current year.

Dubai visited the public debt market this month for the first time in six years, managing to raise $2 billion in a tightly priced deal, a good sign that the markets remain open for the region despite the downturn.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

String Of Bullish News Sends Oil Rallying Above $40
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar
Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens
ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow
The World's Most Expensive Crudes Sell At Record-Breaking Premiums

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Sell At Record-Breaking Premiums



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com