Louisiana Light 3 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 -5.73 -5.62%
Opec Basket 3 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%
Mars US 17 hours 89.59 -2.02 -2.20%
Gasoline 32 mins 2.774 +0.047 +1.71%

Marine 3 days 95.49 -2.78 -2.83%
Murban 3 days 97.92 -2.73 -2.71%
Iran Heavy 3 days 89.98 -6.10 -6.35%
Basra Light 90 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 3 days 98.34 -6.74 -6.41%
Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 -5.73 -5.62%
Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 -5.73 -5.62%
Girassol 3 days 97.11 -5.71 -5.55%
Opec Basket 3 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%

Canadian Crude Index 14 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Western Canadian Select 10 hours 77.49 -1.22 -1.55%
Canadian Condensate 10 hours 93.74 -1.22 -1.28%
Premium Synthetic 10 hours 91.99 -1.22 -1.31%
Sweet Crude 10 hours 89.89 -1.22 -1.34%
Peace Sour 10 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Peace Sour 10 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Light Sour Blend 10 hours 89.14 -1.22 -1.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 92.69 -1.22 -1.30%
Central Alberta 10 hours 87.34 -1.22 -1.38%

Louisiana Light 3 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.25 -1.00 -1.12%
Giddings 3 days 82.00 -1.00 -1.20%
ANS West Coast 4 days 96.33 +1.20 +1.26%
West Texas Sour 3 days 85.98 -1.22 -1.40%
Eagle Ford 3 days 89.93 -1.22 -1.34%
Eagle Ford 3 days 89.93 -1.22 -1.34%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.25 -1.00 -1.12%
Kansas Common 3 days 81.75 -1.25 -1.51%
Buena Vista 4 days 99.70 +2.71 +2.79%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Goldman: Only Demand Destruction Can Keep Oil Prices From Rising

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 28, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Goldman Sachs: Only demand destruction could stop oil from rising to $115 over the next month.
  • Sanctions on Russian banks could complicate Russian seaborne crude exports in the near term.
  • The investment bank raised its one-month forecast for Brent Crude to $115 per barrel.
Only demand destruction could stop oil from rising to $115 over the next month due to the difficulties Russia will have in payments for its energy exports after the West removed some Russian banks from SWIFT after Putin invaded Ukraine, Goldman Sachs says.

The removal of selected Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and the goal to limit the international operations of Russia’s central bank would affect Russian seaborne oil exports in the near term, Goldman said in a note to clients on Sunday.

“Commodity markets need to reflect not only these difficulties in paying for Russia’s exports but, with little left to sanction, the risk that Russian commodities eventually fall under Western restrictions,” Goldman’s strategists wrote in the note.

The investment bank raised its one-month forecast for Brent Crude to $115 per barrel, up from a previous projection of $95. And according to Goldman Sachs, the upside risk is significant due to potential further escalation of the war, sanctions, or longer disruption to Russian oil exports.

After a drop on Friday, oil prices shot up again on Monday to above $100 per barrel following this weekend’s further tightening of the sanctions against Russia over Putin’s war in Ukraine. On Monday, the Russian ruble crumbled to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar, the Moscow stock exchange did not open, the Russian central bank doubled the interest rate to 20 percent, and people in Russia queued at ATMs and banks to withdraw cash.

The sanctions effect on the Russian oil trade has started to show. Reports started to emerge that some Chinese banks have reportedly stopped financing deals involving Russian oil and companies.

Commenting on Goldman’s oil price view, Goldman Sachs Head of Commodities Research Jeff Currie told Bloomberg on Monday:

“I just want to emphasize that at this point right now: unattended consequent risk -- meaning a pipeline outage or something like that -- is extraordinarily high.”   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

