Chevron CEO: Oil Prices To Remain Higher For Longer

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.89 -0.72 -0.99%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.82 -0.64 -0.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.301 -0.159 -2.91%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.181 -0.024 -1.10%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.174 -0.033 -1.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.23 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.23 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.22 +2.07 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.29 +1.31 +1.82%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 72.26 +1.05 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.174 -0.033 -1.49%

Graph up Marine 1 day 72.14 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Murban 1 day 73.16 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 70.57 +2.22 +3.25%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 74.83 +1.14 +1.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.52 +2.31 +3.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.22 +2.07 +2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.22 +2.07 +2.87%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.57 +1.94 +2.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.29 +1.31 +1.82%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 60.61 +2.15 +3.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 71.61 +2.15 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 73.01 +2.15 +3.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 69.66 +2.15 +3.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 68.11 +2.15 +3.26%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 68.11 +2.15 +3.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 69.46 +2.15 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 71.21 +2.15 +3.11%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 68.21 +2.15 +3.25%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.23 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 73.78 +0.81 +1.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.41 +0.74 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.90 +0.74 +0.98%

  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 10 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 10 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 12 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 8 hours China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 17 hours The Painful Death of Coal
  • 4 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming

Africa’s Largest Bank Stops Funding New Coal Plants

Fed Taper Delay Could Directly Benefit Oil Prices

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

The price of WTI crude…

Oil Slides After China Unexpectedly Releases Crude From National Reserve

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Chevron CEO: Oil Prices To Remain Higher For Longer

By Irina Slav - Sep 16, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Global oil and gas prices will remain higher for longer as companies resist the urge to ramp up production, the chief executive of Chevron, Mike Wirth told Bloomberg in an interview.

One of the reasons for this reluctance to produce more is that investors are not on board with it, Bloomberg notes. Indeed, investors in oil and gas have become quite nervous about the long-term future of their investments there and have prioritized cash returns now rather than later.

The other reason is weak equity markets, according to Wirth. “There are two signals I’m looking for and I’m only seeing one of them,” he said. “We could afford to invest more. The equity market is not sending a signal that says they think we ought to be doing that.”

Then there is climate change and investor worries about whether energy companies are adjusting to a changing situation fast enough. But it’s not just investor worries. There is also pressure from governments and the public, and this makes decisions on output expansion even harder.

“You’ve got some real new dynamics, whether it’s government policy, efforts to constrain capital into the industry, to make it harder for the industry to access capital markets,” Wirth also said during the interview. “That in the short term could create some risk for the global economy.” Wirth added that the emission footprint of future projects has become a big part of decision-making for energy companies.

In another interview, however, with CNBC, Wirth said the company will not be betting heavily on wind and solar power unlike other oil majors because it believes it would not create enough value for shareholders.

“The returns in wind and solar are actually being bid down, and we’ve concluded that management in our company can’t create value for shareholders by going into wind and solar,” Wirth told CNBC.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

How Long Can U.S. Shale Producers Resist The Oil Price Rally?
