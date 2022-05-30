Brent Crude Hits $120 As Driving Season Officially Kicks Off In U.S.

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 117.2 +2.10 +1.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 121.7 +2.24 +1.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 8.701 -0.026 -0.30%
Graph up Heating Oil 6 hours 4.045 +0.042 +1.05%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 4.027 +0.012 +0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 121.4 +0.43 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 118.8 +2.34 +2.01%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 110.4 +0.88 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 4.027 +0.012 +0.29%

Graph up Marine 4 days 112.1 +3.38 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 4 days 114.7 +3.47 +3.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 111.9 +0.59 +0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 182 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 121.5 +0.69 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 121.4 +0.43 +0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 121.4 +0.43 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 4 days 116.8 +0.24 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 118.8 +2.34 +2.01%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 94.13 +0.67 +0.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 days 99.99 +3.76 +3.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 116.2 +3.76 +3.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 114.5 +3.76 +3.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 112.4 +3.76 +3.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 111.6 +3.76 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 115.2 +3.76 +3.37%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 109.8 +3.76 +3.54%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 119.7 +3.10 +2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 109.0 +0.98 +0.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 121.8 +1.98 +1.65%

All Charts
Gazprom Cuts Off Gas Supply To The Netherlands

BofA: Sharp Decline In Russian Exports Could Send Oil Above $150

Brent Crude prices could jump…

Oil Prices May Not Drop, Even If There Is A Recession

There are growing fears that…

Oil Set For Fourth Weekly Gain Amid Tight Fuel Markets

Oil prices were up early…

Premium Content

Brent Crude Hits $120 As Driving Season Officially Kicks Off In U.S.

By Julianne Geiger - May 30, 2022, 10:15 AM CDT
  • Brent crude hit $120 per barrel on Memorial day.
  • Crude prices continue to climb despite the EU’s failure to reach any agreement among its members on a Russian crude oil ban.
  • Reopening of large Chinese cities adds to bullish sentiment in oil.
Brent crude oil reached $120 per barrel on Memorial Day—the official kickoff of the summer driving season in the United States.

The Brent Crude July contract was trading at $120.02 (+0.52%) on the day at 10:41 a.m. ET.

It is the highest level for Brent Crude in months, and a nearly $100 per barrel increase from March 2020.

The price of WTI was also rising on Monday, reaching $115.80 (+0.80%) per barrel—also the highest price since March.

Crude prices are continuing to climb despite the EU’s failure to reach any agreement among its members on a Russian crude oil ban, with Hungary still holding out for better terms. While the EU is insistent that it is still likely to reach a deal, the lack of progress made over the weekend was notable.

On the bullish side, Monday kicked off the official start of the driving season in the United States. While the average national gasoline price reached $4.619 per gallon on May 30—the highest level ever recorded, there does appear to be some demand destruction for the fuel, with GasBuddy data showing that weekly U.S. gasoline demand rose by just .5 percent compared to the previous week and only 1.2 percent above the average of the last four weeks—not impressive for Memorial Day weekend.

Other bullish factors for oil are China’s relaxed Covid-19 restrictions and the UK’s recent oil and gas windfall tax, which some analysts and oil companies suggest will stifle new investments in the industry. On Friday, BP said it would review its projects in the country in light of the new tax. Regardless of the long-term effects of such a tax, it creates uncertainty in the market.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

