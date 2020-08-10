A String Of Bullish News Is Propping Up Oil Prices

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.04 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 44.99 +0.59 +1.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.160 +0.007 +0.33%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 43.04 +0.72 +1.70%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 44.87 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 44.75 -0.95 -2.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.86 -0.77 -1.76%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 42.86 -0.77 -1.76%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.57 -0.55 -1.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.160 +0.007 +0.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 43.57 -0.20 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 5 days 44.05 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 44.61 -0.63 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 45.72 -0.39 -0.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 45.04 -0.63 -1.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 5 days 45.45 -0.84 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 44.87 -0.30 -0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 54 mins 28.42 +0.66 +2.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 29.27 -0.73 -2.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 40.22 -0.73 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.62 -0.73 -1.72%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 37.87 -0.73 -1.89%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 36.72 -0.73 -1.95%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 36.72 -0.73 -1.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 38.07 -0.73 -1.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 39.82 -0.73 -1.80%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 36.22 -0.73 -1.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.86 -0.77 -1.76%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 38.50 +0.75 +1.99%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 32.25 +0.75 +2.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.30 -0.19 -0.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 36.62 +0.72 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.57 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.57 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 38.50 +0.75 +1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.50 -0.75 -2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.96 -0.73 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 5 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 8 minutes Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 3 mins China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 19 hours Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 1 day Why Oil could hit $100
  • 22 hours China's impending economic meltdown
  • 3 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 8 mins Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 1 day Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 2 hours US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 22 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 hours What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)
  • 15 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 3 hours Liquid Air Battery
  • 1 day Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??

Breaking News:

Atlantic Basin Oil Supply Plunges To 8-Year Low

Oil Prices Post Weekly Gain Despite Struggling Demand

Oil Prices Post Weekly Gain Despite Struggling Demand

Oil prices slipped on Friday…

Oil Drops As Demand Recovery Stalls

Oil Drops As Demand Recovery Stalls

After rising at the start…

Oil Market Contango Returns In A Sign Of New Glut

Oil Market Contango Returns In A Sign Of New Glut

Sluggish oil demand recovery with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Yousef Alshammari

Yousef Alshammari

Dr. Yousef Alshammari is the CEO and Head of Oil Research at CMarkits, London, UK. He is a former Research Fellow at the Organisation of…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A String Of Bullish News Is Propping Up Oil Prices

By Yousef Alshammari - Aug 10, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil markets remained optimistic over the past week supported by several bullish factors. Brent spot prices rose above $46 for the first time since April on a much weaker US dollar, with the dollar index plunging below 94, a level that hasn’t been seen since June 2018. The U.S. dollar was beaten down by rising unemployment data and uncertainty over the trillions in economic stimulus. At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the U.S. dollar index was at record high and was viewed as the no.1 safe haven asset, but during the last few months, investors shifted attention to gold, with bullion prices rising above $2000.

Brent closed the week at $44.40 up by 1.98% w/w while WTI closed at $41.22 up by 2.30% w/w. For the month of August, we forecast an average Brent of $45, compared with a forecast of $43 and $40 for the past two months, respectively. 

Despite this bullish sentiment, markets continue to be corrected by concerns about the slow demand recovery. Reports reflect rising COVID-19 cases in the United States and in India. In the United States, the number of daily COVID-19 cases rebounded to exceed 55 thousand new cases reported last week. In India, daily cases rebounded to new, unprecedented levels, with authorities reporting more than 65 thousand cases a day last week.  

Decline in inventories may slow as driving season ends 

In line with bullish sentiment, the EIA commercial crude inventories continued to decline despite rising cases of COVID-19 in the United States. Commercial crude oil inventories dropped by 7.4 million barrels w/w to stand at 518.6 million barrels, which is 79.7 million barrels above its level at the same time last year. Subject to a continued rise in economic activities, a limited impact of a 2nd wave of COVID-19, and 100% compliance to OPEC+ output cuts, we expect commercial inventories to return below 450 million barrels by Q2 2021. The past couple of months netted a decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories, declining by 6.9 million barrels in June and by 32 million barrels in July. 

The decline in the U.S. commercial crude inventories was combined with a net rise in crude imports and refining runs, showing positive signs of demand recovery. 

Imports rose by 0.864 million bbl/d w/w while exports dropped by 0.392 million bbl/d w/w. The US refining utilisation factor currently stands at 79.6% of the total capacity, 18.4 million bbl/d, this is only 15.23% below its pre-crisis levels.  Related: Oil Prices Post Weekly Gain Despite Struggling Demand

Last week, refining runs rose by 42 thousand bbl/d to stand at 14.637 million bbl/d. On the other hand, the EIA reported a rise in gasoline and middle distillates inventories by 0.419 million barrels and 1.6 million barrels w/w, respectively, which may be attributed to the sharp decline in crude inventories. 

OPEC+ reaffirms its commitment towards full compliance 

The Energy ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq held a telephone call last week to review market developments and affirm commitment to full OPEC+ compliance. Iraq confirmed that it will cut 400 thousand bbl/d on top of its 850 thousand bbl/d required cuts bringing its total cuts to 1.25 million bbl/d in the months of August and September. It is expected that Iraq’s total production in August and September will average 3.4 million bbl/d. Compliance levels of other African producers is also expected to reach 100% in Q3, especially Nigeria and Angola which managed to achieve 60% and 89%, respectively, in June according to Platts. These factors continue to weigh in the markets as seen in the Monday trading session showing Brent trading well above $44. 

Aramco slashes its OSP while delivering resilient results in Q2  

Aramco has announced major discounts on its crude grades shipped to NW Europe ($1.8-$2.8), the Mediterranean ($1.1-$2.5) and to Asia ($0.30), while keeping its prices unchanged to the United States for the month of September. Discounts were mainly driven by the OPEC+ production hikes, a rise in Chinese crude inventories, and sluggish demand growth in Europe and in India. It is clear that bigger discounts to NW Europe and to the Mediterranean are a move from the Saudi giant to increase its market share in these markets, and to position its grades to compete against popular blends such as Urals, whose prices have been falling throughout the month of July due to low refining margins. 

Aramco has announced its Q2 2020 financial results reporting a net income of $6.6 billion compared to $24.7 billion in Q2 2019 showing a decline by around 73%. Furthermore, a net income in the H1 2020 was reported to be $23.2 billion compared to $46.9 billion in H1 2019, showing a decline by around 50%.  

Given the financial strength of Aramco, it confirmed that it will continue to pay dividends to its shareholders, which currently stand at $18.75 billion (some $5.35 billion higher than in Q2 2019), despite a major decline in its profitability. While most other oil companies reported net losses, with the exception of Shell, we believe a major factor in Aramco profitability are the low operating costs compared to other oil majors, currently in the range of $10-$15/bbl. 

By Yousef Alshammari for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Post Weekly Gain Despite Struggling Demand
Yousef Alshammari

Yousef Alshammari

Dr. Yousef Alshammari is the CEO and Head of Oil Research at CMarkits, London, UK. He is a former Research Fellow at the Organisation of…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw
Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil
Oman Counters Chinese Influence With Two New Energy Megaprojects

Oman Counters Chinese Influence With Two New Energy Megaprojects
Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil
Oil Rallies Despite String Of Bearish News

Oil Rallies Despite String Of Bearish News



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com