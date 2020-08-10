Saudi Aramco: Asian Oil Demand Recovery Almost At Pre-Crisis Levels

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.04 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 44.99 +0.59 +1.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.162 +0.009 +0.42%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 43.04 +0.72 +1.70%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 44.87 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 44.75 -0.95 -2.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.86 -0.77 -1.76%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 42.86 -0.77 -1.76%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.57 -0.55 -1.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.162 +0.009 +0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 43.57 -0.20 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 5 days 44.05 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 44.61 -0.63 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 45.72 -0.39 -0.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 45.04 -0.63 -1.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 5 days 45.45 -0.84 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 44.87 -0.30 -0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 28.42 +0.66 +2.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 29.27 -0.73 -2.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 40.22 -0.73 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.62 -0.73 -1.72%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 37.87 -0.73 -1.89%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 36.72 -0.73 -1.95%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.72 -0.73 -1.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 38.07 -0.73 -1.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 39.82 -0.73 -1.80%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 36.22 -0.73 -1.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.86 -0.77 -1.76%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 38.50 +0.75 +1.99%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 32.25 +0.75 +2.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.30 -0.19 -0.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 36.62 +0.72 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 40.57 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 40.57 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 38.50 +0.75 +1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.50 -0.75 -2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.96 -0.73 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 5 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 8 minutes Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 1 hour China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 19 hours Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 21 hours China's impending economic meltdown
  • 3 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 1 day Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 day Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 3 mins Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 2 hours US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 22 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 14 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 3 hours What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)
  • 1 day Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 3 hours Liquid Air Battery

Breaking News:

Atlantic Basin Oil Supply Plunges To 8-Year Low

Oil Rallies On Biggest Crude Inventory Draw Since 2019

Oil Rallies On Biggest Crude Inventory Draw Since 2019

Oil prices pared losses on…

Aramco Aims To Boost Production Capacity To 13 Million Bpd

Aramco Aims To Boost Production Capacity To 13 Million Bpd

Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser has…

Why Iran And China Are Pushing Iraq To Boost Oil Production

Why Iran And China Are Pushing Iraq To Boost Oil Production

Iraq’s decision to restart production…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Aramco: Asian Oil Demand Recovery Almost At Pre-Crisis Levels

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 10, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The world’s biggest oil-producing and oil-exporting company, state oil giant Saudi Aramco, is optimistic about the pace of oil demand recovery in Asia, chief executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday, helping oil prices rise on Monday.

“We are seeing a partial recovery in the energy market as countries around the world take steps to ease restrictions and reboot their economies,” Nasser said in a statement following Aramco’s Q2 report released over the weekend.  

Demand for crude oil in Asia has almost returned to the levels from before the pandemic, Bloomberg quoted Nasser as saying.

At the end of June, Nasser said that the worst in the oil market was over, and noted that he was “very optimistic” for the second half of this year. 

In June, global oil demand is somewhere around 90 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 75-80 million bpd in April, Nasser told IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin in an interview for CERAWeek Conversations two months ago.

Saudi Aramco’s comments on Sunday about the demand recovery were one of the key reasons for oil prices rising early on Monday, according to analysts.

In another sign of optimism about demand, data from global flight tracking service Flightradar24 showed on Saturday that on Friday, August 7, there were more than 70,000 commercial flights globally for the first time since March 20. Yet, the number of commercial flights was still down 43.6 percent compared to the same Friday in August 2019.

After a drop on Friday, oil prices rose early on Monday, with the U.S. benchmark up more than 2 percent as of 9:47 a.m. EDT. WTI Crude rallied 2.28 percent at $42.21 and Brent Crude was trading above $45—at $45.20, up by 1.76 percent on the day.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Going Remote

Next Post

Aramco Aims To Boost Production Capacity To 13 Million Bpd
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies

U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies
Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw
Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil
Oman Counters Chinese Influence With Two New Energy Megaprojects

Oman Counters Chinese Influence With Two New Energy Megaprojects
Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com