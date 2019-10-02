Europe’s Gas Demand Soars As Dutch Giant Folds

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.50 -1.12 -2.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 57.50 -1.39 -2.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.254 -0.029 -1.27%
Mars US 20 hours 53.82 -0.45 -0.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.65 -1.44 -2.36%
Urals 2 days 54.95 -1.40 -2.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.50 -0.49 -0.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.50 -0.49 -0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.17 -0.94 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 3 days 54.85 -2.73 -4.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.254 -0.029 -1.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.89 -1.57 -2.60%
Murban 2 days 60.97 -1.38 -2.21%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.58 -1.02 -1.94%
Basra Light 2 days 62.07 -0.79 -1.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.42 -0.79 -1.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.17 -0.94 -1.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.17 -0.94 -1.54%
Girassol 2 days 61.76 -0.91 -1.45%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.65 -1.44 -2.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.00 -2.17 -5.54%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 40.92 -0.45 -1.09%
Canadian Condensate 43 days 47.62 -0.45 -0.94%
Premium Synthetic 33 days 54.02 -0.45 -0.83%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 48.62 -0.45 -0.92%
Peace Sour 21 hours 46.37 -0.45 -0.96%
Peace Sour 21 hours 46.37 -0.45 -0.96%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 48.42 -0.45 -0.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 52.27 -0.45 -0.85%
Central Alberta 21 hours 47.77 -0.45 -0.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.50 -0.49 -0.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.00 -0.50 -0.99%
Giddings 2 days 43.75 -0.50 -1.13%
ANS West Coast 20 days 61.61 -1.65 -2.61%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.57 -0.45 -0.94%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.52 -0.45 -0.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.52 -0.45 -0.87%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.00 -0.50 -0.99%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 -0.50 -1.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.05 -0.45 -0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 7 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 11 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 14 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 5 hours Climate activist Greta Thunberg proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden
  • 3 hours ''I Love You China''
  • 2 hours Taiwan, another Chinese comedy
  • 3 hours MBS Interview: 60 Minutes Norah O'Donnel should have asked if Medical Bone Saw is Intel Agent's Standard Travel Gear
  • 8 hours The World of used solar modules is like a TIDAL WAVE now.
  • 10 hours Name 1 important problem of United States that got ANY progress in resolving in the last 15 years
  • 22 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 22 hours Eagle Ford Revival: Recent production revival and potential for further development makes Eagle Ford shale a promising prospect
  • 22 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 6 hours Trading Strategy
  • 2 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 9 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

Higher Oil Exports Insufficient To Cut Brimming Venezuelan Stocks

Alt Text

Can Europe Do Anything Against Gazprom’s Push For Market Share?

Despite the aspiration of certain…

Alt Text

U.S. And Russia Battle It Out Over This Huge Iraqi Gas Field

The geopolitically strategic gas field…

Alt Text

It’s “Feast-to-Famine” For The Global Gas Industry

Oversupply and high stockpiles have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Gas Demand Soars As Dutch Giant Folds

Join Our Community
Gasunie

Europe’s energy landscape will be completely changed once the Dutch shut down the largest gas field on the continent years ahead of schedule, according to Rystad Energy.

The Netherlands recently announced that production at Groningen – Europe’s largest gas field – will be halted in 2022, eight years earlier than initially planned. However, despite the ambitious target of decommissioning the field by 2022, Rystad Energy expects that there could be some residual production from Groningen up to 2030 as it is technically challenging to completely shut down production in such a short timeframe. 

The drastic drop in output from Groningen will redefine the European energy landscape. The field, which had a rebound in production at the start of this century, reaching 57 billion cubic meters (Bcm) in 2013, was for decades the central cog in northwest Europe’s gas system.

“The phase-out of this giant field will force Europe to expand its gas imports at an even quicker pace. We can already see this drastic shift taking place in the Netherlands, which is in the midst of the transition from being a net gas exporter to a net importer,” says Carlos Torres-Diaz, head of gas markets research at Rystad Energy.

(Click to enlarge)

In Europe, more supply from alternative sources will be needed as domestic production declines and demand continues to increase. The continent has ambitious plans to decommission coal and nuclear power generation, and this could lead to higher gas demand, especially in the medium term. Renewable energy sources should replace some of the lost power capacity, but due to the low capacity factors of these technologies and their intermittency, the power system will rely strongly on gas power to provide security of supply. Consequently, Rystad Energy forecasts that gas-for-power demand in Europe will continue to increase until 2025 and then gradually decrease as renewables gain momentum.

The Netherlands has formally set an ambitious goal that 83% of total power generation is to be sourced from solar and wind by 2040. Such a transition to renewables means that the need for gas-power could reach a peak in 2020 and start a gradual decline earlier than in the rest of Europe. This will lead to a 32% drop in total gas demand in the country over the next two decades, from around 37 Bcm in 2019 to 25 Bcm by 2040. Related: OPEC Chief Invites All 97 Oil Producers To Join OPEC+ Coalition

“More pipeline and LNG imports will be needed in the Netherlands to replace declining production from Groningen. Dutch exports to neighboring countries are also expected to drop making the whole region more dependent on LNG imports to meet its demand,” Torres-Diaz added.

(Click to enlarge)

Rystad Energy expects the global market for LNG to remain oversupplied over the next two years and then tighten after 2023.

“We remain optimistic about the potential for global growth in demand driven by Asia in the long term and forecast total LNG demand to reach 604 million tonnes per annum (tpa) by 2030. That means 175 million tpa of new supply is needed to meet demand by 2030,” Torres-Diaz remarked.

Turning to the global market for natural gas, Rystad Energy forecasts global supply will reach 4660 Bcm by 2030. The additions are driven by North America, the Middle East and Russia.

(Click to enlarge)

“Since our last forecast in June 2019, we have increased our base supply outlook by around 50 Bcm for 2030, driven by increased supply potential from the US and Russia” Torres-Diaz said.

Traditional gas suppliers, such as Indonesia, Norway and the Netherlands, are facing production declines due to maturing fields and the production cap at Groningen in the Netherlands.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

It’s “Feast-to-Famine” For The Global Gas Industry
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire

Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire
$300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

$300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

 Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?

Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?

 Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

 China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com