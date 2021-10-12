Why U.S. LNG Is Going To Asia Instead Of Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 80.64 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 83.30 -0.35 -0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 5.505 +0.160 +2.99%
Graph down Heating Oil 20 mins 2.510 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.383 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +1.19 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +1.19 +1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.28 +1.10 +1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.53 +0.97 +1.19%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 78.32 +1.22 +1.58%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.383 +0.005 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.85 +0.99 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.05 +0.85 +1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.15 +1.02 +1.31%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 82.47 +1.46 +1.80%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.73 +0.92 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.28 +1.10 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.28 +1.10 +1.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.80 +0.99 +1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.53 +0.97 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 65.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 66.97 +1.17 +1.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.52 +1.17 +1.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.92 +1.17 +1.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 78.62 +1.17 +1.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 76.47 +1.17 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.47 +1.17 +1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 78.52 +1.17 +1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 79.27 +1.17 +1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 76.57 +1.17 +1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +1.19 +1.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.00 +1.25 +1.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.75 +1.25 +1.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.94 +0.37 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.47 +1.17 +1.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 +1.17 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 +1.17 +1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.00 +1.25 +1.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.75 +1.25 +1.80%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.79 +0.55 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 11 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 2 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 1 day Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 7 hours An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 1 hour Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 5 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 10 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Russia: Gazprom Uses Inventories To Stabilize Europe's Gas Market

UK Could See Gas Prices As High As $1250 Per MWh

UK Could See Gas Prices As High As $1250 Per MWh

The UK’s energy crisis is…

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The refusal by OPEC+ to…

Gazprom Plant Connected To Russia-China Gas Pipeline Shuttered Due To Fire

Gazprom Plant Connected To Russia-China Gas Pipeline Shuttered Due To Fire

A Gazprom gas processing plant,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why U.S. LNG Is Going To Asia Instead Of Europe

By Irina Slav - Oct 12, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Most American gas has been going to Asia, where buyers have been more generous with prices.
  • U.S. LNG has never been particularly competitive in most of Europe because of the availability of pipeline gas.
  • Asia’s insatiable appetite for energy and its willingness to pay a premium for U.S. LNG because of the lack of major pipeline supplies, it is likely to remain as the ultimate market for U.S. LNG.
Join Our Community

U.S. shale drillers appear to be worried about losing market share in Europe to Russia, Bloomberg reported last week, citing data from a Kansas Fed survey. But this worry may be more of a hypothetical than actual problem.

“Associated gas will increase as the U.S. shale drilling ramps up in future years,” an executive from the oil and gas industry told the Kansas Fed. “European demand will be further satisfied from Russian supply, reducing the U.S. market share.”

Yet most U.S. gas exports haven’t been going to Europe at all this year. Instead, most American gas has been going to Asia, where buyers have been more generous with prices.

In September, the Financial Times reported that Asian gas buyers have been outbidding European buyers precisely for U.S. gas. 

“They have more purchasing power now,” one LNG broker told the FT, referring to Asian gas buyers. “Europe has pipeline supplies and China and Japan don’t have alternatives.”

In other words, the European market may not be as key for U.S. gas exports as some media coverage would have you believe. Some of that coverage includes a report that U.S. energy companies are once again in a rush to build more liquefaction capacity in a bid to take advantage of Europe’s gas shortage.

Additional gas export capacity would certainly be in order in a scenario featuring growing global demand for gas. However, the current shortage of gas in Europe will be over long before any of that new capacity comes online. After all, LNG projects take years and billions of dollars to complete, so any capacity boost should be based on the long-term outlook for the commodity.

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further This outlook seems quite bullish right now. The energy crunch in Europe and Asia has shown that Europe may have rushed a bit with its energy transition, making itself vulnerable to high commodity prices when renewables fail to deliver as expected. So, it does make sense for U.S. LNG companies to build more export terminals.

As for capitalizing on the current crisis, the opportunities are limited, and it’s not because of Gazprom. Analysts point to the output loss resulting from this year’s hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico as one constraint on U.S. gas exports, and to the continued production discipline among shale drillers.

“At any other time, we would have seen a huge surge in investment,” Kristen, Holmquist, LNG forecasting manager at broker Poten & Partners, told Natural Gas Intelligence. “What we’re seeing instead is that companies are being very disciplined,” she added, as a direct consequence of last year’s industry crisis.

Related: Is America Doomed To Replicate Europe’s Energy Crisis?

U.S. LNG has never been particularly competitive in most of Europe because of the availability of pipeline gas. Still, in earlier years, the major boost in global LNG capacity brought prices to comfortable lows on spot markets, making U.S. gas a welcome addition to European sources of energy. That did not—and could not—last because of how demand developed. Now, spot cargos are mostly prohibitively expensive for European buyers.

Going forward, a rebalancing of the gas market could once again make U.S. gas popular with European buyers, for diversification reasons if nothing else. Yet, with Asia’s insatiable appetite for energy and its willingness to pay a premium for U.S. LNG because of the lack of major pipeline supplies, it is likely to remain as the ultimate market for U.S. LNG.

This means shale drillers needn’t worry about Russian competition in Europe — Europe is, after all, on a quest to wean itself off gas, so whatever dominance Russia has on European energy markets should be over by 2050 if all goes well.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia's Energy Influence In Europe Is Growing
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180
Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban

Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban
Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com