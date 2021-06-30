What’s Behind The Massive Fluctuation In Natural Gas Prices?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.07 +0.60 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.21 +0.59 +0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.722 +0.072 +1.97%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.155 +0.026 +1.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.264 +0.022 +0.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.34 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 71.47 +0.34 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.264 +0.022 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 1 day 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.34 -0.50 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.62 +0.47 +0.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 58.57 +0.49 +0.84%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 72.47 +0.49 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 73.87 +0.49 +0.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 68.97 +0.49 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 66.47 +0.49 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 66.47 +0.49 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 68.82 +0.49 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 72.57 +0.49 +0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 66.72 +0.49 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 74.59 -1.29 -1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.42 +0.49 +0.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.00 -1.14 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 42 mins Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 1 day ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis
  • 3 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants

Breaking News:

OPEC+ May Discuss Extending Oil Production Pact Beyond April 2022

China’s Pivot To Gas Is Fueling Support In LNG Demand

China’s Pivot To Gas Is Fueling Support In LNG Demand

As China pivots away from…

Landmark Gas Deal Confirms UAE’s Commitment To U.S.’ Middle East Strategy

Landmark Gas Deal Confirms UAE’s Commitment To U.S.’ Middle East Strategy

Last week’s announcement of a…

Turkey Makes Moves To Become An Energy Hub

Turkey Makes Moves To Become An Energy Hub

Turkey has moved closer to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What’s Behind The Massive Fluctuation In Natural Gas Prices?

By Irina Slav - Jun 30, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The Texas Freeze was one of those unprecedented events that have the potential to upend the way things are done, in this case, in power utilities. The crisis, which saw natural gas prices rise from two-figure to four-figure numbers, prompted an in-depth look at Texas’s grid and electricity market, and measures to ensure it never happened again. Now, gas prices are on the rise again, and many of the February bills have not been paid yet. Disgruntlement is building up across the swathe of states affected by the freezing cold spell in February. In California, people are being warned their bills are going to rise higher.

“I cannot for the life of me understand how we saw it go from $2 to $1,200 and back down to $2 in the span of the week; that’s not real,” Garry Mize, the Republican chairman of the utilities committee in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives, said recently, as quoted by the Wall Street Journal.

Mize was referring to the spike in natural gas prices during the Texas Freeze. He also said, “It’s hard on a political level because you’d like to believe that free markets work all the time.”

Indeed, free markets work for the purposes for which they were created. The fact that the way they work is not always in tune with what one group or another wants is an entirely different matter. Still, it’s understandable that there have been calls for greater federal oversight of states’ electricity systems to avoid a repeat of the crisis, which, in Oklahoma alone, caused electricity bills to swell by as much as $5 billion for the week it lasted, according to the WSJ.

Related: Big Oil’s Digital Pivot Marks The Beginning Of A New Era For The Industry Greater federal oversight is all well and good, but sometimes prices are all about fundamentals, for example, like right now. Bloomberg recently reported on a fresh spike in natural gas prices as large importers realize that not enough gas is being produced. Meanwhile, some parts of the United States are sweating under the first heatwaves of the summer.

In California and Texas, gas and electricity prices are spiking as demand soars along with temperatures. The states’ grid operators are calling on the locals to prepare to conserve energy. And with the supply of gas this tight, prices could go further up. Exports of LNG will contribute to that trend.

According to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. natural gas prices will trend higher this year and next after last year’s record lows, driven by the rebound in domestic consumption that we are already seeing and by an increase in exports of liquefied natural gas. Given the supply and demand situation in the two key export markets—Europe and Asia—chances are domestic prices could go much higher.

Natural gas inventories in Europe are at the lowest in ten years, Bloomberg reported recently, adding that this caused the region’s price benchmark to surge to a 13-year high. Asian gas prices are also at multi-year highs.

“Supplies are already very tight, and that could get much worse if there is a cold winter,” James Whistler, the global head of energy derivatives at commodity and shipbroker Simpson Spence Young, said as quoted by Bloomberg. “We are seeing strong competition between Europe and Asia, and that is manifesting in the continuous rally.”

U.S. gas producers would be happy to help satisfy at least part of this surging demand, meaning the upward potential for domestic prices will become even stronger, at least during the summer.

Related: UK Government Must Keep Investing In Nuclear Power Capacity

The Texas Freeze caused a flurry of accusations to fly between gas providers and power utilities, eventually leading to the launch of an investigation into market manipulation allegations by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Whether or not FERC finds evidence of manipulation, the fundamental situation will not change. If the supply of natural gas is tight, bills will be higher everywhere demand for electricity rises with the heat.

In Texas, regulators and legislators ordered power plant operators to prepare their facilities for harsher winters to avoid a repeat of the February crisis. California is expanding its renewable power capacity. Yet the winter is still far off, and the sun still doesn’t shine during the night, leaving both Texas and California—and many other states—with the only alternative: gas-fired power generation.

Meanwhile, national gas inventories are on the decline. According to the EIA’s latest weekly data, net injections for the week to June 18 totaled 55 billion cu ft, which was lower than what analysts had expected, stabilizing the upward trend in prices. These, by the way, hit the highest in almost two and a half years at the start of this week, driven by the heat waves and the production situation.

Just two years ago, the U.S. was swimming in natural gas that oil drillers in the Permian pumped as a by-product of their main target, oil. Domestic demand was being projected to remain flat for the observable future before it began a steady decline. Now, demand is booming, and supply is insufficient. Blackouts are on the table again, too, all because of insufficient gas supply. Relief is unlikely to come from anywhere anytime soon, as shale drillers remain wary of ramping up production too soon.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Qatar: Peak Natural Gas Demand To Occur Around 2040
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale
Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade
The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected
Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play

Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play
Will There Be A Gasoline Shortage On July 4th?

Will There Be A Gasoline Shortage On July 4th?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com