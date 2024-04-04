Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 44 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Egypt To Lease Natural Gas Terminal

How Long Will Dirt Cheap Natural Gas Prop Up U.S. Economic Activity?

How Long Will Dirt Cheap Natural Gas Prop Up U.S. Economic Activity?

Gas bills next winter may…

U.S. Gas Producers Optimistic Despite Very Low Natural Gas Prices

U.S. Gas Producers Optimistic Despite Very Low Natural Gas Prices

Despite multi-year low natural gas…

Israel's Gas Exports to Egypt Soar Despite Political Tensions

Israel's Gas Exports to Egypt Soar Despite Political Tensions

Despite political tensions, Egypt's natural…

Uzbekistan's Natural Gas Crunch Squeezes State Coffers

By Eurasianet - Apr 04, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Uzbekistan, traditionally a gas exporter, has faced a production crunch, leading to a reduction in export volume and earnings.
  • The country has become a net gas importer for the first time, signing a deal with Russia to import gas.
  • The import-export deficit in 2023 totaled about $165 million.
Natural Gas Pipeline

Uzbekistan is grappling with a natural gas production crunch, putting pressure on state coffers.

In February, Tashkent sharply reduced gas supplies to China, according to a March 28 report published by the UzDaily.uz website. The drop in export volume resulted in a sharp downturn in earnings, from $38.77 million in January to $18.6 million in February, according to data published by China’s General Customs Administration. The February 2024 figure was still better than earnings during the same month the previous year, during which no gas export earnings were recorded.

The Chinese export totals differed significantly from the amounts published by Uzbekistan’s States Statistical Agency, which showed gas export earnings of $21 million in January and $5.7 million in February. Uzbek officials attributed the discrepancy in earnings data to Beijing’s tendency to include revenue from the transit of Turkmen gas via Uzbekistan in the totals, Gazeta.uz reported. But that explanation, the outlet added, still doesn’t square the numbers.

Uzbekistan has traditionally relied on gas exports to generate a significant chunk of revenue for the state. But for the first time in its post-Soviet history, the country became a net importer of gas in 2023. Last fall, Uzbek officials signed a two-year deal to import up to 9 million cubic meters of Russian gas per day. The import-export deficit totaled about $165 million in 2023.

By Eurasianet.org

