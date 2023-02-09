U.S. Shale Giants Want In On The Global LNG Game

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.66 -0.40 -0.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 84.50 -0.59 -0.69%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.39 -0.46 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.480 +0.050 +2.06%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.441 -0.007 -0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.57 +1.30 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.57 +1.30 +1.60%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.86 +1.36 +1.69%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 76.71 -1.06 -1.36%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.441 -0.007 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.98 +1.35 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.95 +1.39 +1.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.34 +0.92 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 437 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.30 +1.06 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.13 +1.02 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.86 +1.36 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 57.22 +1.33 +2.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.62 +1.33 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 78.87 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 76.02 +1.33 +1.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 74.02 +1.33 +1.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 82.97 +1.33 +1.63%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 72.32 +1.33 +1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.57 +1.30 +1.60%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.00 +1.50 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.00 +1.33 +1.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.95 +1.33 +1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.95 +1.33 +1.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +1.50 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.38 +1.33 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 13 mins E-car Sales Collapse
  • 19 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 9 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 18 hours "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

South African Energy Crisis Triggers Declaration Of State Of Disaster

China May Have Big Impact On European Gas Prices Next Winter

China May Have Big Impact On European Gas Prices Next Winter

Europe’s energy outlook at the…

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

United States natural gas prices…

U.S. Fightback In the Middle East Continues With Huge Chevron Deal

U.S. Fightback In the Middle East Continues With Huge Chevron Deal

Chevron, along with most notably…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Giants Want In On The Global LNG Game

By Irina Slav - Feb 09, 2023, 5:00 PM CST
  • U.S. gas producers are getting increasingly interested in LNG exports.
  • Producers such as Devon Energy and Chesapeake are looking to get exposure to international LNG markets.
  • Market observers expect demand from Asia to start climbing, now that prices are off their peak from last summer.
Join Our Community

Over the course of just a few years, the United States became one of the top three exporters of liquefied natural gas. Last year, it was the biggest supplier of LNG to Europe. This was made possible by a handful of companies that invested billions in liquefaction plants along the Gulf Coast, with another handful coming in the next couple of years. But competition is intensifying.

Energy Intelligence reported this month that U.S. gas producers are getting increasingly interested in LNG exports. The report cited the chief executive of Devon Energy as saying the company was looking into diversifying with LNG exports to get some exposure to international markets.

"We're not going to be big LNG players like Cheniere or Freeport or anything like that," Rick Muncrief said at the NAPE conference in Houston last week. "I mean, from our perspective, it's how can we get some exposure in international markets and help our allies around the world. We do the same thing with oil."

The decision makes perfect sense. Demand for liquefied natural gas globally is on the rise, and strongly, after Europe joined the LNG party. Even though the EU's emission-cutting plans discourage European buyers from securing long-term LNG import deals, which U.S. producers find to be a problem, U.S. LNG will continue to flow to Europe. Related: Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories

At the same time, market observers expect demand from Asia to start climbing, too, now that prices are off their peak from last summer. Indeed, Bangladesh recently bought an LNG cargo after months of abstaining from such imports because of prices. It also plans to buy several more if prices remain where they are. And if more U.S. gas producers enter the LNG space, chances are that prices will get a ceiling once their facilities start operating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, BloombergNEF predicted that U.S. LNG export capacity would soar to 169 million tons by 2027. That would make the United States the world's biggest LNG exporter, far ahead of Qatar, which plans to expand its capacity to 110 million tons by 2026.

"The US is in the lead because of its flexible contract terms and the competitive landscape of project developers," said BloombergNEF global LNG specialist Michael Yip. "Its aggressive but transparent pricing and reliability as an LNG supplier has made it easy for these new projects to secure contracts."

That's just the big guns in LNG exports. Add to that the smaller gas producers that are diversifying into LNG exports, and the potential future dominance of the U.S. on international LNG markets becomes even more pronounced. As long as the gas flows as it does now.

Earlier this year, two gas CEOs warned there might be a slowdown in drilling activity because of prices. At such prices, profitability is hard to come by, Adam Rozencwajg, the natural resources investor from Goehring & Rozencwajg, told Oilprice. And that may put a lid on the supply of gas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Companies with remaining core Tier 1 acreage can make a return at today's gas price—those are few and far between," Rozencwajg said. "More importantly, companies have come to realize just how difficult it is to maintain high-quality drilling inventory. In light of that, they are reluctant to increase activity and pull forward the inevitable moment they'll be short of high-quality drilling prospects."

What this means is that sooner or later, prices will go up. This will make LNG exports even more lucrative. And shareholders who mind increased drilling might change their minds.

"Most of our investors get it and they think it's a good idea," Chesapeake's Nick Dell'Osso, one of those CEOs who warned about lower drilling activity this year said at NAPE.

"At the end of the day, the way I describe it to our investors, is this is not arbitrage capture. This is diversification of market. The US gas is being sold in international markets. We should have exposure to that. That's diversification of your product sales points and ultimately like any other portfolio diversification."

Indeed, diversification has proven to be the optimal strategy both for producers and for consumers, as any European Union official is sure to tell you if you ask them.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Russia’s Far East Has Become Crucial For China’s Energy Ambitions
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil
Scientists Come Up With New Process For Hydrogen Water Splitting

Scientists Come Up With New Process For Hydrogen Water Splitting

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com