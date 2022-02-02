U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump 10% On Arctic Blast

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.35 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.62 +0.46 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.420 +0.669 +14.08%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.775 +0.033 +1.22%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.612 +0.037 +1.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.37 -0.94 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.37 -0.94 -1.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.08 +0.60 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.46 -0.43 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 85.85 -0.30 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.612 +0.037 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.42 +0.92 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.09 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.44 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 65 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 92.79 +0.29 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.08 +0.60 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.08 +0.60 +0.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.36 +0.58 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.46 -0.43 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.44 -0.61 -0.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 75.35 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 87.20 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 88.60 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 85.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 88.20 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.37 -0.94 -1.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.15 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.50 +36.00 +84.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.39 -0.70 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 4 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 24 mins Proof That Natural Gas is the Least Expensive Fuel in the World
  • 8 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 11 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 2 days Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say

Breaking News:

U.S. Seeks Help From Key Asian Importers To Send Gas To Europe

Goldman: Ukraine Conflict Could Double EU Natural Gas Prices

Goldman: Ukraine Conflict Could Double EU Natural Gas Prices

European natural gas soared 20%…

Arctic Cold Snap Could Push U.S. Natural Gas Prices Higher

Arctic Cold Snap Could Push U.S. Natural Gas Prices Higher

A late-January cold snap could…

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

The global gas crisis has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump 10% On Arctic Blast

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 02, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • A cold blast sent U.S. natural gas prices soaring early on Wednesday.
  • Natural gas prices are surging as demand is expected to be high and very high through the weekend.
  • Ahead of this week’s expected winter storm, some analysts are concerned that natural gas production in parts of the Permian could be affected by the freeze.
Join Our Community

The benchmark U.S. natural gas price surged by more than 10 percent early on Wednesday as frigid weather and below-freezing temperatures in many parts of the United States stoked demand for heating and electricity.

As of 10:14 a.m. EST on Wednesday, the Henry Hub price was surging by 12.12% at $5.327 per million British thermal units (MMBtu).

Natural gas prices are surging as demand is expected to be high and very high through the weekend due to a winter storm with below-freezing temperatures that is spreading out of the Midwest south to north Texas.

Freezing temperatures and snow and sleet are expected to hit north Texas this week and put to the test the electric grid following last year’s deadly deep freeze that left millions of Texans without electricity for days and led to the largest ever decline in oil production as wells froze.

Ahead of this week’s expected winter storm, some analysts are concerned that natural gas production in parts of the Permian could be affected by the freeze and leave power plants with lower gas availability.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has assured the public that it was “taking early preventative action ahead of the expected increase in demand to ensure the grid remains reliable” and that 321 of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities “fully passed inspection for new winterization regulations.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday that the state was better prepared for winter storm weather this year. Yet, he didn’t rule out that local power outages could occur because of ice on power lines or trees falling on lines.

According to NatGasWeather.com, U.S. natural gas demand will increase from February 2 through “the next several days as an Arctic blast spreads south and east out of the Midwest with frigid lows of -20s to 20s, including lows of 0s to 30s into Texas and the South, along with snow and ice.” Forecasts are for high and very high natural gas demand later on Wednesday through the weekend.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets
Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?

Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?
Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022

Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com