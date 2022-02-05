Natural Gas Prices Rebound Following Yamal-Europe Pipeline Shutdown

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 92.31 +2.04 +2.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 93.27 +2.16 +2.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 4.572 -0.316 -6.46%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 2.875 +0.036 +1.25%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.679 +0.036 +1.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.00 +3.70 +4.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 89.36 +1.99 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.679 +0.036 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.12 +2.76 +3.16%
Graph up Murban 2 days 92.71 +2.57 +2.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 88.72 +3.77 +4.44%
Graph down Basra Light 68 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 97.48 +4.29 +4.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.00 +3.70 +4.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.00 +3.70 +4.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.47 +3.83 +4.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 76.69 +1.50 +1.99%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 77.42 +2.01 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 89.27 +2.01 +2.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 90.67 +2.01 +2.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 87.87 +2.01 +2.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 84.87 +2.01 +2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 84.87 +2.01 +2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 90.27 +2.01 +2.28%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 84.87 +2.01 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 80.50 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 84.22 +2.01 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 78.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.45 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 4 mins Ten Joe Biden 2021 Blunders that Killed the American Energy Renaissance
  • 4 hours Pacific Northwest National Laboratories - The path to renewable fuel just got easier
  • 3 days Proof That Natural Gas is the Least Expensive Fuel in the World
  • 2 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 3 days Power Supply Summer Squeeze
  • 9 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 14 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 2 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 2 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency

Breaking News:

Russia To Supply More Gas To China Via New Pipeline

Goldman: Ukraine Conflict Could Double EU Natural Gas Prices

Goldman: Ukraine Conflict Could Double EU Natural Gas Prices

European natural gas soared 20%…

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. natural gas futures saw…

Gazprom’s Gas Exports Slump By 41% In January

Gazprom’s Gas Exports Slump By 41% In January

Gazprom’s natural gas exports to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Natural Gas Prices Rebound Following Yamal-Europe Pipeline Shutdown

By City A.M - Feb 05, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Gas prices have recovered from a January slump following the shutdown of a key European pipeline.
  • Rising tensions in Ukraine could add further upward pressure on the already-tight market in the coming months. 
  • The United States is looking to capitalize on the geopolitical turbulence, sending more and more LNG to Europe. 
Join Our Community

Gas prices have recovered from a mini-slump this month after flows in the Yamal-Europe pipeline were halted in both directions.

UK Natural Gas prices have risen to 3.3 percent to £1.87 per therm, after weeks of stagnation, while the Dutch TTF Futures benchmark has enjoyed a similar three percent bump to €78.50 per megawatt hour.

Prices spiked after data from German network operator Gascade showed that flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline were suspended.

Flows had moved eastwards towards Russia since December 21, piling further pressure on European supplies.

While flows have now stopped moving away from Europe, the pause has dashed last night’s hopes of more exports into the continent.

Gazprom booked transit capacity for eight hours on Tuesday evening, and the pipeline even recorded an hour of western flows, before coming to a standstill in both directions.

Prices have dipped since the December peak, but could be revived following the latest news of turbulence on a key pipeline (Source: ICE Dutch TTF Futures)

The route provides one-sixth of Russia’s gas supplies into Europe and Turkey, and has come under increased media scrutiny and persistent tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the future of Ukraine.

Since the start of the year, over 100,000 Russian troops have massed near the border of traditional gas-transit nation Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion.

The International Energy Agency has previously accused Russia of deliberately withholding gas to help to drive prices to record levels and put pressure on Europe to approve the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would double its exports into Germany and minimise Ukraine’s role in the energy network.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed accusations last year as ‘politically motivated blather’.

Related: Exxon, Chevron Eye Major Boost In Permian Oil Production

Moscow is still waiting for Germany’s regulators to approve the link, while the EU has now paused its own separate approval process for the pipeline amid compliance concerns.

Prices recover from January’s slump as EU manages energy crisis

Gas markets dipped last month after reaching record levels in December, with prices soaring to over £4 per therm in the run-up to Christmas.

The US has been boosting the trading bloc’s liquified natural gas (LNG) supplies, while the continent further benefitted from a revival in renewables amid windier weather.

Ron Smith, BCS Global Markets told City A.M. the weather has been ‘very co-operative’ over recent weeks, with both wind and unseasonal patches of warmth driving down gas demand.

He said: “In January, Europe had some above-average winds and above-average temperatures. While the temperatures are more important than the winds they both play an effect these days."

The continent has been the top destination for US supplies for two months running, according to the latest reports from Refinitiv.

About two-thirds of U.S. LNG volumes went to Europe last month, compared to 61 percent in December, while the EU’s facilities for LNG conversion have risen from 51 percent to 75 percent of capacity over the past month.

Henri Patricot, equity research director at UBS, was optimistic that Europe had managed the worst of the gas market turbulence this winter

He said: “Inventory levels are still much lower than usual but the gap versus average has not widened. We are of course gradually getting closer to the end of the winter so the risk of an extreme scenario for gas storage diminished.”

Nevertheless, the latest reports about the EU’s energy reliance on Russia are fairly definitive, meaning that macro-factors such as rising geopolitical tensions remain a potential factor.

Bruegel believes the EU would only be able to temporarily cope without Russia supplies, while Stifel has warned that the UK’s wholesale prices could quadruple if Russian flows were disrupted by sanctions or conflict in the region.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump 10% On Arctic Blast
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output
Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries

Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries
Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria

Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria
Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com