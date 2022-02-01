This Week’s Deep Freeze Could Test Texas Grid Resilience Again

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.72 -0.43 -0.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 88.96 -0.30 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.677 -0.197 -4.04%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.725 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.560 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 91.31 +1.24 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 91.31 +1.24 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.48 -0.90 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.89 +0.75 +0.83%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 86.15 +1.33 +1.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.560 +0.005 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 88.42 +0.92 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.09 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.17 -0.62 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 63 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.50 -0.39 -0.42%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.48 -0.90 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.48 -0.90 -0.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.78 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.89 +0.75 +0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 74.05 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 75.30 +1.33 +1.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 87.15 +1.33 +1.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 88.55 +1.33 +1.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 85.75 +1.33 +1.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 82.75 +1.33 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 82.75 +1.33 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 86.05 +1.33 +1.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 88.15 +1.33 +1.53%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 82.75 +1.33 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 91.31 +1.24 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.50 +1.25 +1.50%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.25 +1.25 +1.62%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 90.30 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.10 +1.33 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 86.05 +1.33 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.05 +1.33 +1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.50 +1.25 +1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 42.50 -34.50 -44.81%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 91.09 +0.83 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 20 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 4 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 5 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"

Breaking News:

European Oil Industry Rushes To Consolidate

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

Reconnaissance Energy Africa has already…

The U.S. Is Falling Behind In Energy Tech Research

The U.S. Is Falling Behind In Energy Tech Research

The U.S. is falling behind…

U.S. Rig Count Rises Along With Crude Prices

U.S. Rig Count Rises Along With Crude Prices

The number of active drilling…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

This Week’s Deep Freeze Could Test Texas Grid Resilience Again

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 01, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Freezing temperatures and snow and sleet are expected to hit north Texas this week and put to the test the electric grid following last year’s deadly deep freeze that left millions of Texans without electricity for days and led to the largest ever decline in oil production as wells froze.

This week’s Arctic blast “will not be a repeat in severity and impacts of the Feb 2021 winter storm, however hard freezes are possible Thu-Sat mornings and a potential wintry mix of precipitation is possible Thu morning,” the Austin/San Antonio chapter of the National Weather Service (NWS) warned over the weekend.

In Midland, the heart of the Permian, temperatures are expected to drop to 15 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday and plunge further on Thursday night, according to forecasts cited by Bloomberg.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said in a statement to NBC 5 that it was “taking early preventative action ahead of the expected increase in demand to ensure the grid remains reliable.”

“We have ordered power plants across the region to postpone planned outages and to return from outages already in progress,” ERCOT said.

Ahead of this week’s expected winter storm, some analysts are concerned that natural gas production in parts of the Permian could be affected by the freeze and leave power plants with lower gas availability.

This storm will be milder than last year’s deep freeze, yet some concerns remain about how the system would cope with very high demand for heating.

“Since we have little proof that the gas system was winterized, if there is a vulnerability to Texas power plants and ERCOT operations it’s going to be because the gas system let us down,” energy consultant Alison Silverstein told NBC 5.

In the middle of last month, ERCOT said that Texas was ready for the winter.

“ERCOT filed its final winter weatherization readiness report with the Public Utility Commission of Texas showing 321 of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities fully passed inspection for new winterization regulations,” the company said on January 19.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Exxon Posts Strongest Earnings In Seven Years
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets
Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?

Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com