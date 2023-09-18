Turkmenistan’s Natural Gas Boom Sparks European Interest

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.68 +0.91 +1.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.41 +0.48 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.58 +0.23 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.727 +0.083 +3.14%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.699 -0.009 -0.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 93.38 +2.59 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 93.38 +2.59 +2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.87 +1.17 +1.22%
Chart Mars US 3 days 90.92 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.699 -0.009 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 19 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 658 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 19 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.87 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 111 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 71.57 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 92.17 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 90.42 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 86.47 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 85.02 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 93.62 -0.14 -0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 93.38 +2.59 +2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.25 +0.61 +0.70%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 81.00 +0.61 +0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 86.65 +0.61 +0.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 87.25 +0.61 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 87.25 +0.61 +0.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 80.50 +1.50 +1.90%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.72 +0.68 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 23 hours Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 22 hours Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?

Breaking News:

Oil Closes In On $95 Per Barrel, Hitting $100 In Some Markets

Colombia Is On The Brink Of A Natural Gas Crisis

Colombia Is On The Brink Of A Natural Gas Crisis

Colombia faces a potential energy…

The Science Behind A Cleaner, Greener Pipeline System

The Science Behind A Cleaner, Greener Pipeline System

Researchers from Los Alamos National…

U.S. LNG Exports to Take Center Stage At G7 Meeting

U.S. LNG Exports to Take Center Stage At G7 Meeting

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Turkmenistan’s Natural Gas Boom Sparks European Interest

By Eurasianet - Sep 18, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Hungary signs a landmark gas supply agreement with Turkmenistan, signaling its shift from reliance on Russian gas.
  • Current transit routes for Turkmen gas involve a three-way swap deal between Turkmenistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan, with possible expansion plans.
  • Discussions intensify about the development of a new pipeline infrastructure across the Caspian Sea and through key transit nations, connecting Turkmenistan's massive gas reserves to Europe.
Join Our Community
Natural Gas

Turkmenistan's huge gas reserves have been generating considerable interest from potential importers following Ashgabat's announcement in late July that it is open to the development of a pipeline to carry its gas across the Caspian and on to Europe.

Most significant so far has been the interest shown by Hungary, which on August 20 signed a framework gas supply agreement with Turkmenistan, during a state visit to Budapest by Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov.

Also in Budapest for meetings with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban were Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - who was there to oversee the signing of a gas supply agreement between Turkey's state gas import-export and transit company Botas and Hungary's state power company MVM for 300 million cubic metres a year of gas - and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, whose state oil company SOCAR is already supplying MVM with 1 billion cubic metres a year of Azerbaijani gas.

For Hungary and the EU, these three agreements are significant as they signal that the central European state is preparing for a future without guaranteed gas supplies from Russia, which is currently Hungary's main supplier and with which Budapest continues to enjoy cordial relations.

However, flows of Russian gas, which arrive via Ukraine are set to stop by the end of 2024 with Kyiv having signalled its unwillingness to renew the existing transit agreement with Moscow - an understandable move given Russia's ongoing invasion. 

For Turkmenistan, the agreement is the most concrete evidence so far that Europe is serious about receiving gas from Turkmenistan's vast reserves in place of Russian gas, imports of which have all but halted since Russia's invasion of Ukraine early last year. 

How much Turkmen gas Hungary will import, how the gas will be delivered, and when supply will commence, have not been made clear.

With no pipeline yet developed to carry gas from Turkmenistan across the Caspian, the only route currently open would be via the three-way gas swap deal between Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan first agreed in late 2021, and recently expanded.

Under that agreement Turkmenistan sends its own gas to northeastern Iran, which then transits the same volume of its own gas on to Azerbaijan, enabling Baku to meet its own growing gas demand and existing gas export agreements while freeing up further volumes of Azerbaijani gas for onward transit to Europe.

Although cumbersome, the three-way swap has been operating successfully since January last year and was recently expanded from 4.5 million cu m/day to 8 million cu m/day with plans to expand it further to 10 million cu m/day. 

Gas sold by Turkmenistan could be transited from Azerbaijan using spare capacity in the three pipelines which make up the Southern Gas Corridor that currently carries Azerbaijani gas to Georgia, Turkey and on to Europe. 

In July last year, Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Union under which it undertook to double the volume of gas it sends to Europe to "at least 20 billion cu m/yr" by 2007.

However, it is still unclear whether Azerbaijan will be able to double its own gas production by then, with the Turkmen-Iran swap agreement currently the most likely source of gas to fill any gap. 

Iran stands to also be the route to another gas-hungry market interested in importing Turkmen gas, namely Iraq.

The oil-rich Middle Eastern state also has large gas reserves of its own but decades of political instability and the high cost of developing the fields have so far prevented the investment necessary to bring them to market.

Baghdad has for some years been importing gas from Iran to generate electricity, but maintaining steady supplies has been difficult due to difficulties transferring payment caused by the ongoing US sanctions against the Islamic Republic, as well as Iran's own periodic problems meeting domestic demand. 

A preliminary agreement between Baghdad and Ashgabat signed on August 24 is expected to be followed by the end of this year with a formal agreement detailing volumes and transit details, which are expected to involve some form of barter arrangement which will avoid the necessity of transferring money to Tehran. 

Turkey and Azerbaijan key to bringing Turkmen gas to market

Swap deals transferring gas via Iran are feasible for the small volumes of gas expected to be involved in agreements with Hungary and Iraq.

But with gas reserves estimated at between 10 and 14 trillion cubic metres, the main focus of interest in Turkmenistan remains its potential to replace the Russian gas that has all but stopped flowing to Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Any significant gas transit from Turkmenistan will require the development of a whole new pipeline infrastructure crossing the Caspian Sea and running through Azerbaijan, Georgia Turkey and the Balkans to connect with the existing central European pipeline network which, with no Russian gas, has the necessary spare capacity. 

Azerbaijan has already signalled its interest in hosting such a transit line but has warned it is unwilling to bear any of the cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turkey too has frequently signalled interest in transiting Turkmen gas to Europe. 

In May Ankara issued a new 10-year import license to state gas importer Botas, for the import of up to 16 billion cu m/yr of Turkmen gas under a contract signed in the late 1990s, but never implemented it due to the lack of a pipeline.

Whether the development of such a pipeline is getting any closer is the subject of considerable interest in Europe.

Certainly, the presence of Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, all in Budapest at the same time provided the opportunity for high-level talks.

An opportunity noted by Hungarian president Viktor Orban who, referring to his visitors, posted on X, "That's what I call connectivity."

By David O’Byrne via Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Turkey And Russia Restart Talks On Gas Hub
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally
New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats
Oil Prices Continue To Climb Toward $100

Oil Prices Continue To Climb Toward $100

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com