This Oil Giant Just Shipped Its First LNG Cargo

WTI Crude 12 mins 112.4 +2.84 +2.59%
Brent Crude 10 mins 115.9 +1.73 +1.52%
Murban Crude 5 hours 115.2 +1.59 +1.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 6.839 -0.105 -1.51%
Gasoline 10 mins 3.922 +0.129 +3.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 118.6 -0.65 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 113.5 -5.70 -4.78%
Chart Mars US 4 days 102.8 -7.98 -7.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.922 +0.129 +3.39%

Graph down Marine 1 day 108.3 -7.77 -6.70%
Graph down Murban 1 day 112.3 -7.34 -6.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 110.3 -0.70 -0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 203 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 117.4 -1.03 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 118.6 -0.65 -0.55%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 118.6 -0.65 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 116.5 -0.97 -0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 113.5 -5.70 -4.78%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 93.89 -7.26 -7.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 110.1 -7.26 -6.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 108.4 -7.26 -6.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 106.3 -7.26 -6.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 103.4 -7.26 -6.56%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 103.4 -7.26 -6.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 105.5 -7.26 -6.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 109.1 -7.26 -6.24%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 103.7 -7.26 -6.54%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 106.0 -8.00 -7.02%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 103.5 -8.03 -7.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 107.5 -8.03 -6.95%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 107.5 -8.03 -6.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 106.0 -8.00 -7.02%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 115.5 -9.02 -7.25%

Breaking News:

Iraq Could Raise Oil Production Capacity To 6 Million Bpd

Russia's Gazprom has reduced the…

Surrounded by strong neighbors, Azerbaijan…

European benchmark gas prices soared…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

This Oil Giant Just Shipped Its First LNG Cargo

By Irina Slav - Jun 21, 2022, 7:00 AM CDT
  • Iraq has shipped its first-ever LNG cargo.
  • Iraq's first shipment comes as Europe is looking to increase purchases of liquefied gas.
  • Qatar, one of the world's major exporters is also working on boosting its liquefaction capacity.
Iraq has entered the market for liquefied natural gas, with its first shipment ever taking place this week.

In a statement, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said that the first shipment was an achievement and quoted the managing director of Basra Gas Company, Malcolm Mayes, as saying it was a "historic moment".

The international LNG market has heated up in the past few months as Europe, a major importer of gas, seeks to reduce and eventually eliminate its reliance on Russian pipeline gas.

LNG has emerged as the most convenient replacement, and the United States as the biggest supplier so far. Europe has become the top destination for U.S. liquefied natural gas, but the recent explosion at Freeport LNG has compromised the security of future volumes.

Looking for diversification, the European Union also recently sealed a deal with Israel for LNG that will be produced in Israel and liquefied in Egypt before getting shipped to Europe.

"Today, we can load and export compressed and semi-cooled liquified gas," said Mayes this week, as quoted by Shafaq. He added that "this step allows us to triple our exports globally via tankers. We will also gain access to many global markets that use the semi-cooled liquefied gas exclusively."

Meanwhile, in more good news for LNG importers, Italy's Eni has introduced the first feed gas into its Mozambique LNG facility, the Coral South floating LNG plant. First liquefied gas from the plant is scheduled for the second half of the year.

Qatar, the world's largest exporter until recently, is also working on boosting its liquefaction capacity. The country is reportedly in advanced talks with two Chinese companies for investments in the expansion of its North Field and long-term offtake deals for the gas to be produced after the expansion.

Qatar Energy also sealed a partnership deal with Eni for the North Field expansion project, which is expected to have a price tag of $30 billion but will cement Qatar as the world's largest LNG exporter.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

