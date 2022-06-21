This Oil Giant Just Shipped Its First LNG Cargo

Iraq has entered the market for liquefied natural gas, with its first shipment ever taking place this week.

In a statement, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said that the first shipment was an achievement and quoted the managing director of Basra Gas Company, Malcolm Mayes, as saying it was a "historic moment".

The international LNG market has heated up in the past few months as Europe, a major importer of gas, seeks to reduce and eventually eliminate its reliance on Russian pipeline gas.

LNG has emerged as the most convenient replacement, and the United States as the biggest supplier so far. Europe has become the top destination for U.S. liquefied natural gas, but the recent explosion at Freeport LNG has compromised the security of future volumes.

Looking for diversification, the European Union also recently sealed a deal with Israel for LNG that will be produced in Israel and liquefied in Egypt before getting shipped to Europe.

"Today, we can load and export compressed and semi-cooled liquified gas," said Mayes this week, as quoted by Shafaq. He added that "this step allows us to triple our exports globally via tankers. We will also gain access to many global markets that use the semi-cooled liquefied gas exclusively."

Meanwhile, in more good news for LNG importers, Italy's Eni has introduced the first feed gas into its Mozambique LNG facility, the Coral South floating LNG plant. First liquefied gas from the plant is scheduled for the second half of the year.

Qatar, the world's largest exporter until recently, is also working on boosting its liquefaction capacity. The country is reportedly in advanced talks with two Chinese companies for investments in the expansion of its North Field and long-term offtake deals for the gas to be produced after the expansion.

Qatar Energy also sealed a partnership deal with Eni for the North Field expansion project, which is expected to have a price tag of $30 billion but will cement Qatar as the world's largest LNG exporter.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: