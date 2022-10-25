Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.06 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.42 +0.16 +0.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.53 -0.47 -0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.465 +0.266 +5.12%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.819 +0.089 +3.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 81.18 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.819 +0.089 +3.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 4 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.81 +0.39 +0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 329 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.82 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.39 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.10 -0.78 -1.32%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 63.33 -0.47 -0.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 86.73 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 84.98 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 82.13 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 80.13 -0.47 -0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 89.08 -0.47 -0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 78.43 -0.47 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 27 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 36 mins Wind droughts
  • 21 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Saudi Minister Says Sour Relations With The U.S. Will Improve

Smart Money Sees Opportunity In Natural Gas Selloff

Smart Money Sees Opportunity In Natural Gas Selloff

With Henry Hub gas prices…

U.S. Nat Gas Futures Rise 4% Despite Bearish Headwinds

U.S. Nat Gas Futures Rise 4% Despite Bearish Headwinds

U.S. natural gas prices are…

Gazprom CEO Warns Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Far From Over

Gazprom CEO Warns Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Far From Over

Europe’s gas stocks are nearly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 25, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Gas prices in the Waha part of the Permian basin fell to 20 cents per MMBtu on Monday.
  • On Tuesday morning, Waha hub gas prices dipped into negative territory.
  • Waha hub pricing faces pressure from the unfortunate combination of unseasonably warm weather, flourishing production, and takeaway capacity constraints.
Join Our Community

Yesterday, Waha natural gas sank to near zero levels. On Tuesday, they sank below it.

On Monday, natural gas in the Waha part of the Permian Basin fell to 20 cents per MMBtu, traders said. But on Tuesday, they fell even further, with traders reporting that offers for the Waha grade sank to -$2 per MMBtu, compared to the Nymex X22, which was trading at $5.305 per MMBTU.

Europe’s natural gas pricing is falling now that most countries have reached their desired storage levels but are still more than $25 per MMBTU. France’s President Emmanuel Macron last week lashed out at the United States over this “double standard” for its energy policies that have resulted in such disparate natural gas pricing that has the U.S. enjoying cheap domestic gas while selling it to European allies at exponential rates. France’s imports of US LNG have increased 421% during the first eight months of the year.

The Texas natural gas known as Waha is the key natural gas pricing point for Mexico—and it has faced pricing pressure from the unfortunate combination of unseasonably warm weather, flourishing production, and takeaway capacity constraints, partly stemming from a rash of pipeline maintenance.

Kinder Morgan is conducting maintenance at its Gulf Coast Express Pipeline beginning on October 25 at its Rankin, Devils River, and Big Wells Compressor Station. KMI expects the volumes to be reduced to 1,325,000 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and to 1,125,000 on Thursday and Friday. KMI’s EL Paso Natural Gas Company has been undertaking maintenance on multiple lines since the beginning of October.

Waha sinking into negative territory is not a new occurrence. Waha sank into negative territory more than a dozen times over the last three years, Bloomberg data showed on Monday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Nat Gas Futures Rise 4% Despite Bearish Headwinds
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels
Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72
Two Major Indian Refiners Just Stopped Buying Russian Crude

Two Major Indian Refiners Just Stopped Buying Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com