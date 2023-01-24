Sub-Zero Temperatures Set To Boost LNG Demand In Asia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.53 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.99 -0.20 -0.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.87 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.427 -0.020 -0.58%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.669 -0.028 -1.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 78.27 +0.23 +0.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.669 -0.028 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 4 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.26 +2.05 +2.52%
Graph down Basra Light 420 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 89.18 +2.27 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.45 +1.83 +2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.64 +0.61 +1.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 60.37 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 83.77 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 82.02 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 79.17 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 75.87 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 75.87 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 77.17 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 86.12 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 75.47 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 12 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.24 +0.85 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 1 hour Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 11 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Texas Oil And Gas Tax Payments Broke Records In 2022

Asia’s Spot LNG Prices Drop 11% This Week Amid Low Demand  

Asia’s Spot LNG Prices Drop 11% This Week Amid Low Demand  

Mild weather and weak demand…

3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch In 2023

3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch In 2023

The boom in U.S. LNG…

Natural Gas Prices Jump 10% In Early Trading

Natural Gas Prices Jump 10% In Early Trading

Natural gas prices have spiked…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Sub-Zero Temperatures Set To Boost LNG Demand In Asia

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 24, 2023, 8:00 AM CST
  • Freezing weather is sweeping across northern and eastern Asia.
  • The sub-zero temperatures have already led to a 33% spike in coal consumption.
  • LNG demand is expected to rise in the region, adding more competition to the already-tight market.
Join Our Community

A wave of freezing weather is sweeping across Asia and will likely boost energy demand on the continent as the thermometer plunges deep below zero.

Per Bloomberg, northern China saw temperatures of a record -53 degrees Celsius, equal to -64 F, and Seoul saw temperatures drop to -16 Celsius this week. The cold snap is forecast to remain in place until the end of the month.

 In Mohe, northern China, where the record low temperature was measured, coal consumption has already increased by some 33 percent as utilities ramp up boiler activity to cope with the surge in demand for heating, Bloomberg noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet the overall effect of the weather may not be particularly significant, at least in China, where businesses are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. 

China, South Korea, and Japan—the three countries expected to bear the brunt of the cold snap—are all leaders in energy imports, with demand strongly exceeding domestic supply, especially in Japan’s case.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three are among the leading importers of LNG, which has been tight recently as Europe rushed to stock up on gas after sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted an in-kind response from Moscow and reduced gas flows.

“LNG procurement competition has been intensifying and thus, stable procurement of fuel in a timely manner in line with the domestic electricity supply-demand situation is needed to secure a stable supply of energy in Japan,” JERA, the country’s biggest LNG importer, in comments on a recent supply deal with Oman.

China, meanwhile, has been betting on long-term commitments and has come to account for as much as 40 percent of all long-term LNG contracts, Nikkei Asia reported today.

South Korea, the world’s third-largest LNG importer after Japan and China, could also need to step up its purchases amid the cold spell after a mild winter that brought down demand earlier this year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Dutch TTF Natural Gas Prices To Rise As Cold Snap Sweeps Europe
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode
Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements

Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements
Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans
Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February

Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February
Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag

Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com