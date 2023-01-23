Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 10 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Freeport LNG Files For Restart, Awaits Regulatory Response

Upstream Spending To Rise To $485 Billion In 2023

Upstream Spending To Rise To $485 Billion In 2023

In its 2023 outlook, Energy…

The Global Energy Crisis Is Redrawing Geopolitical Maps

The Global Energy Crisis Is Redrawing Geopolitical Maps

The global energy crisis is…

Freeport LNG Files For Restart, Awaits Regulatory Response

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 23, 2023, 5:30 PM CST

Freeport LNG on Monday confirmed for Oilprice.com that repairs had been completed at its liquefied natural gas export facility, which has been offline since June, and that a request to restart by introducing LNG to the piping system had been filed with regulators.

In the regulatory filing, Freeport LNG asked regulators for a response to their restart request by Tuesday. 

The Texas-based Freeport LNG export terminal has been offline since a June explosion and subsequent fire. 

Rystad Energy is speculating that Freeport LNG will not be able to restart until March. 

In a statement to Rigzone last week, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain, said “Freeport LNG’s restart will support U.S. LNG exports this year, but the timing remains uncertain”. With regard to a “full ramp-up”, McClain said it was not expected until “mid-year”. 

Speculation, however, remains just that, with Freeport LNG sticking to its original timetable. 

On January 11, Freeport LNG told Oilprice.com that there was “no change to our restart timeline. We are still targeting the second half of this month for the safe, initial restart of our liquefaction facility, pending regulatory approvals.”

Freeport, responsible for some 20% of total LNG exports from the United States and generating $35 billion in revenue during the first nine months of 2022, served Europe well last year as the continent looked to squelch a growing energy crisis this winter.

The pending restart comes as natural gas prices rebounded slightly on Monday with a 10% jump, but only after shedding over 7% last week and over 50% over the past four weeks, prompting the CEO of Chesapeake to warn that the industry may have to moderate supply growth.

Demand for natural gas is declining from its peak last year, prompted by Europe. However, with European storage full and winter proving much milder than anticipated, demand is dragging. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Russian Crude Exports from Baltic Ports See 50% Hike In January

