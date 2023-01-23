Natural Gas Prices Jump 10% In Early Trading

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.18 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.58 +0.95 +1.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.25 +0.56 +0.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.483 +0.309 +9.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.699 +0.053 +2.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.40 +1.43 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.04 +1.03 +1.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.699 +0.053 +2.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 4 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 81.21 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 420 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 86.91 +0.89 +1.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 87.40 +1.43 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.40 +1.43 +1.66%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.62 +1.65 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 59.03 +1.45 +2.52%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 60.39 +1.03 +1.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.79 +1.03 +1.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 82.04 +1.03 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 79.19 +1.03 +1.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 75.89 +1.03 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.89 +1.03 +1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 77.19 +1.03 +1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 86.14 +1.03 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.49 +1.03 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 12 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.24 +0.85 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 10 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Russian Crude Exports from Baltic Ports See 50% Hike In January

Iran Eyes More Energy Deals With Turkmenistan

Iran Eyes More Energy Deals With Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan's huge gas reserves make…

Worst of Europe’s Energy Crisis May Be Yet To Come

Worst of Europe’s Energy Crisis May Be Yet To Come

Until now, European countries have…

3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch In 2023

3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch In 2023

The boom in U.S. LNG…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Natural Gas Prices Jump 10% In Early Trading

By Irina Slav - Jan 23, 2023, 7:42 AM CST
  • Natural gas prices jumped by 10 percent in early trading.
  • The jump comes after a substantial drop over the past month.
  • Inflation continues to be a problem for the gas industry, especially in the production growth aspect.
Join Our Community

Natural gas prices have started the week with a gain of over 10 percent, but the recent trends in the price have concerned some in the U.S. gas industry.

Last week, prices shed 7.17 percent, extending a streak of weekly losses that began in the middle of last December. Some have suggested prices could slump to less than $2 per million British thermal units 

Over the past four weeks, natural gas prices lost some 50 percent—a substantial and sharp plunge that prompted Chesapeake’s chief executive to suggest supply growth might have to be moderated 

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Nick Dell’Osso said that “Growth in gas supply is not needed in the short term. We do think the industry should acknowledge that and may reduce growth in the near term.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In this, Dell’Osso echoed an earlier statement by the chief executive of EQT, who said earlier this month that forecasts of a production increase this year in the U.S., to the tune of 3 billion cu ft daily, may fail to pan out.

“That’s a little ambitious with the current pullback and prices,” Toby Rice told Bloomberg in an interview. “You are going to see an operator response and slow down in the activity levels.”

Last year, demand for LNG from Europe stimulated gas production growth, but now that Europe’s storage caverns are full and winter is mild, demand is slacking off, as is domestic demand, again thanks to the mild weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation, meanwhile, continues to be a problem for the gas industry, especially in the production growth aspect.

“Inflation has not reacted,” Rice told Bloomberg. “So, we’ve got a couple big forces that are working against producers.” In addition, the EQT executive said, there is a shortage of pipelines that further discourages substantial production growth.

“We still see pockets in the US where natural gas prices are higher than what they’re paying in Europe. It’s crazy,” Rice said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Is Europe’s Natural Gas Crisis Finally Over?

Next Post

Dutch TTF Natural Gas Prices To Rise As Cold Snap Sweeps Europe
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode
Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements

Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements
Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans
Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag

Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag
Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly

Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com