Russia’s Rosneft Looks To Supply Gas To China Via Power Of Siberia 2 Pipeline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.95 +1.18 +1.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.79 +1.22 +1.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.08 +2.06 +2.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.072 +0.362 +9.76%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.312 +0.067 +2.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 3 days 68.77 -0.10 -0.15%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.312 +0.067 +2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 74.56 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Murban 3 days 77.40 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.24 +0.38 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 405 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 79.35 +0.77 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.89 +0.69 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 49.39 +0.77 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 52.52 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 75.92 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.17 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 71.32 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 68.02 +0.10 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 68.02 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 69.32 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 78.27 +0.10 +0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 67.62 +0.10 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.50 +0.83 +1.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.08 +0.08 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 22 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 14 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 19 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 21 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Tesla Owners In China Protest Swift Price Cuts

Iran Eyes More Energy Deals With Turkmenistan

Iran Eyes More Energy Deals With Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan's huge gas reserves make…

Turkey Bets On Black Sea Gas To Slash Import Dependence

Turkey Bets On Black Sea Gas To Slash Import Dependence

In an effort to reduce…

Worst of Europe’s Energy Crisis May Be Yet To Come

Worst of Europe’s Energy Crisis May Be Yet To Come

Until now, European countries have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s Rosneft Looks To Supply Gas To China Via Power Of Siberia 2 Pipeline

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 09, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Russian oil giant Rosneft is asking Presidential permission to supply gas to the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline.
  • The Power of Siberia 2 is expected to be operational by 2030.
  • Rosneft is the third-biggest natural gas producer in the country after Gazprom and Novatek.
Join Our Community

Russian oil giant Rosneft is seeking a slot for its gas reserves to be exported to China via a planned second route of the Power of Siberia pipeline, Russian daily Kommersant reported on Monday, citing sources.

Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin, considered a close ally to Vladimir Putin, has asked the Russian president in a letter that Rosneft be considered as a potential supplier of gas to the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, in addition to the project leader, Russian gas giant Gazprom, Kommersant reported.  

Russia currently supplies natural gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, which went into operation at the end of 2019 after eight years of construction. Power of Siberia 2 is expected to be operational by 2030 and to connect gas fields in western Russia with such in eastern Russia and deliver gas to China via Mongolia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Power of Siberia 2 route is close to oil and gas fields operated by Rosneft, with reserves of 1 trillion cubic meters in the south of the Krasnoyarsk Territory and another 0.5 trillion in the Irkutsk Region. Therefore, Rosneft’s Sechin asked Putin in the letter to take into account “the volumes of independent producers to achieve a synergistic effect in the construction of the gas pipeline,” a source familiar with the contents of the letter told Kommersant.

Apart from being Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft is the third-biggest natural gas producer in the country after Gazprom and Novatek.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, analysts believe that in view of its own enormous gas resources, Gazprom is unlikely to be interested in receiving gas from third parties for the future pipeline to China, according to Kommersant.

At any rate, Putin instructed in December Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to work out the issue with the Rosneft request together with Gazprom, Kommersant reports.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Asia’s Spot LNG Prices Drop 11% This Week Amid Low Demand  
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running
The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End
Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?

Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?
The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets

The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets
One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com