Red Sea Chaos To Have Limited Effect On LNG Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.64 +0.73 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.68 +0.65 +0.78%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.24 +0.78 +0.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.694 -0.079 -4.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.316 +0.030 +1.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 111 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.316 +0.030 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.88 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.65 -1.52 -1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.26 +0.55 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 815 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.66 +0.56 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.16 +0.33 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 268 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.06 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.31 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 70.16 +1.17 +1.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 64.01 +0.87 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 64.01 +0.87 +1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 67.86 +0.87 +1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 73.91 +0.87 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 64.66 +0.87 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.14 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 83.39 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.79 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.50 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.72 +1.16 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 35 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 6 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 3 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 2 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 5 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 6 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 7 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 7 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine

Breaking News:

Land Availability Forced India To Scale Back Solar Power Installations

New Study Questions LNG as a Bridge Fuel in Decarbonization

New Study Questions LNG as a "Bridge Fuel" in Decarbonization

The Biden administration's pause on…

Chesapeake's Production Cut Shakes Up Natural Gas Markets

Chesapeake's Production Cut Shakes Up Natural Gas Markets

Chesapeake Energy's decision to decrease…

LNG Projects Poised for Bumper Season Despite Washington Freeze

LNG Projects Poised for Bumper Season Despite Washington Freeze

Whereas proposed LNG projects waiting…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Red Sea Chaos To Have Limited Effect On LNG Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 22, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • Europe and Asia are set to finish the winter without significant disruptions to LNG supply.
  • Weaker demand than historical averages and higher gas stockpiles in both regions have prevented price spikes.
  • Qatar’s LNG output is in no way threatened by the disruption to shipping in the Red Sea.
Join Our Community
LNG qatar

Europe and Asia are set to finish the winter without significant disruptions to liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and without price spikes, despite the ongoing chaos in global commodity shipping due to the Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.   

Weaker demand than historical averages and higher gas stockpiles in both regions have spared them any spikes in spot LNG and benchmark natural gas prices this winter heating season.  

While global LNG trade has been upended by the Red Sea disruptions to shipping, supply hasn’t been threatened, and prices in both Europe and Asia have slumped to multi-month lows, even during the peak winter season.

The rest of the winter should be relatively calm for LNG prices and shipping rates, analysts say.   

“For all concerned, non-utilisation of the Suez Canal will mean longer journeys over a greater distance. But we think it is unlikely to impact LNG shipping demand and spot rates in the near-term,” Fraser Carson, Senior Research Analyst, Global LNG, at Wood Mackenzie, wrote in an analysis this week.

LNG Shippers Avoid the Red Sea    

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, close to the Red Sea, accounted for 12% of seaborne oil trade and 8% of LNG trade last year, per EIA data.

Two of the biggest LNG exporters, the United States and Qatar, halted shipments via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal earlier this year. Qatar paused LNG cargo journeys through the Suez Canal in the middle of January, but it assured customers and the market that its LNG output is uninterrupted and Europe should expect longer delivery times. Related: U.S. Court Ruling Sends Venezuela’s Oil-Backed Bonds into Collapse

Qatar’s LNG output is in no way threatened by the disruption to shipping in the Red Sea, QatarEnergy’s CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said earlier this week. Most of Qatar’s LNG cargoes are bound eastward to Asia, while European customers would see longer delivery times, noted the executive, who is also Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs.

“QatarEnergy confirms that Qatar’s LNG production continues uninterrupted, and our commitment to ensuring the reliable supply of LNG to our customers remains unwavering,” the state firm of Qatar said in January.

“While the ongoing developments in the Red Sea area may impact the scheduling of some deliveries as they take alternative routes, LNG shipments from Qatar are being managed with our valued buyers.”

This week, QatarEnergy’s Al-Kaabi said that the Red Sea chaos is “only going to take longer to get it there. But it will not reach a point where we have to stop production because there isn’t any ship. We’re okay.”

According to WoodMac, Qatar is impacted most by the disruption to shipping, as Qatari LNG deliveries to Europe will effectively take twice as long with vessels traveling to Europe via the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) in Africa.

“To move all of Qatar’s European DES contracts via the CoGH, we estimate that the equivalent of 18 extra ships would be required,” WoodMac’s Carson said.

“The additional journey time will require some re-scheduling of cargoes and management with its LNG buyers, but its supply to Europe will not be constrained by a lack of shipping.”

Factors Limiting LNG Price Spikes

Flexibility in shipping, where available, will be limiting the fallout from the shipping disruptions, analysts say.

“This could include US LNG which was destined for Asia being rerouted to Europe, and Middle Eastern (Qatari) LNG moving into Asia rather than Europe,” ING commodity strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote last month.

“In doing this, these flows will avoid the Red Sea and will not have to take the longer route around South Africa.”  

Atlantic Basin LNG, especially from the U.S., is also seeing trade shifts, but the end result is more direct voyages, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Before the shipping chaos, the Suez Canal provided the option to deliver cargo into Asia after ships spent several days slow steaming while waiting on their final delivery destination.

“Without that option, ships will spend less time waiting for direction and will deliver straight into Europe or deliver into Southern Asia via CoGH. The slightly longer journey time into South Asia will be offset by the more direct voyages - a result of less trading being taken ‘on the water’”, Wood Mackenzie’s Carson wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, natural gas inventories in both Europe and Asia are above seasonal norms, even at peak winter, giving the market confidence that gas supply will not be an issue in the northern hemisphere at least until the summer.

Naturally, this has led to lower spot and futures prices in both regions despite the LNG trade flow shifts as a result of the Red Sea crisis.

In Asia, spot LNG prices for April delivery into northeast Asia slumped last week to the lowest in nearly three years—since April 2021, amid higher-than-usual inventories and weak Chinese buying due to the Lunar New Year holiday. Japan’s LNG demand is also lower than in previous years due to restarts of nuclear reactors, high gas inventories, and increased renewable power generation.

Prices in Europe are down to an eight-month low this week amid ample supply and continued weak demand from industry.

All this, “combined with Qatar managing the extra shipping demand from within its fleet, will keep a pin in LNG shipping spot rates into the spring,” WoodMac’s Carson says. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chesapeake's Production Cut Shakes Up Natural Gas Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves
U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes
The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels
Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash

Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash
Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science

Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com