Qatar Could Lose Spot As World’s Top LNG Exporter

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.89 +0.25 +0.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.39 +0.27 +0.46%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.230 -0.003 -0.13%
Mars US 2 hours 54.64 -0.63 -1.14%
Opec Basket 4 days 59.67 -0.83 -1.37%
Urals 20 hours 56.40 -0.95 -1.66%
Louisiana Light 4 days 56.78 -1.30 -2.24%
Louisiana Light 4 days 56.78 -1.30 -2.24%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Mexican Basket 4 days 49.32 -0.61 -1.22%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.230 -0.003 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 58.66 -0.77 -1.30%
Murban 20 hours 60.33 -0.88 -1.44%
Iran Heavy 4 days 52.28 -1.03 -1.93%
Basra Light 4 days 62.36 -1.06 -1.67%
Saharan Blend 4 days 58.54 -0.84 -1.41%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Girassol 4 days 60.96 -0.86 -1.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 59.67 -0.83 -1.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 41.62 -1.18 -2.76%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 48.17 -1.18 -2.39%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 54.57 -1.18 -2.12%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 50.32 -1.18 -2.29%
Peace Sour 3 hours 48.67 -1.18 -2.37%
Peace Sour 3 hours 48.67 -1.18 -2.37%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 49.67 -1.18 -2.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 56.17 -1.18 -2.06%
Central Alberta 3 hours 49.17 -1.18 -2.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 56.78 -1.30 -2.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 20 hours 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.34 -0.52 -0.84%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 47.59 -0.53 -1.10%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.54 -0.53 -1.02%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.54 -0.53 -1.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.50 -1.00 -2.20%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.55 -1.18 -1.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 7 minutes U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas
  • 9 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 9 mins 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 7 hours Dubai home prices down 24%. As oil prices proceed to drop . . Mideast stability drops.
  • 41 mins With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 10 hours Iran Says Oil Aboard Tanker Pursed By US Sold
  • 43 mins Wealth Tax Latest Rift in German Coalition As Recession Looms
  • 15 hours China has invested btw $30 - $40 Billon in Canadian Oil Sands. Trump should put 10% tariffs on all Chinese oil exported into or thru U.S. in which Chinese companies have invested .
  • 22 hours Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 1 day Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 1 hour Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 26 mins Origin of Massive Methane Reservoir Identified
  • 4 mins The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 6 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract

Breaking News:

Trade War Escalation Forces Tesla To Raise Chinese Prices Earlier

Alt Text

LNG Traders Look To Make Huge Profits Using ‘Idle Tankers’

LNG traders have started to…

Alt Text

Study: UK Shale Gas Reserves Could Be Much Lower Than Thought

The UK may have economically…

Alt Text

Is Big Oil's Natural Gas Bet Turning Sour?

Big Oil has been piling…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Qatar Could Lose Spot As World’s Top LNG Exporter

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 26, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
LNG tanker

Just a few years ago, Qatar was the world’s undisputed leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. But a major wave of LNG capacity construction in Australia over the past decade and a slew of export projects in the United States have started to reshuffle the supply picture in one of the hottest commodity markets.

Over the past year, on two occasions Australia exported more LNG than Qatar on a monthly basis. The last project of the first wave of Australia’s LNG facilities since 2012 began production and exports two months ago. As the LNG facilities in Australia ramp up production and exports and reach full capacity, Australia will consistently export more LNG than Qatar within the next year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) says.

Australia will be the next top LNG exporter, but it is likely to retain that title for a brief period of time as both Qatar and the United States plan major expansions in their LNG export capacities over the next five years.

Australia’s last project of the first wave of LNG capacity construction, Shell’s Prelude, started shipping gas in June this year.   

As the project ramps up and exports increase, Australia will be the number-one exporter of LNG in the world. It has already outpaced Qatar in terms of export capacity, the EIA says.

Qatar, for its part, is not sitting idle—it has announced plans to increase its LNG production capacity by 43 percent—from 77 million tons annually now to 110 million tons a year. The new export capacity includes expansion projects set to be completed in 2024.  

Qatar and Australia will be competing for grabbing shares on the fastest-growing LNG market, China. The United States, with its major expansion of export facilities, may miss opportunities in China if the U.S.-China trade war protracts.

Yet, there are several LNG projects in the U.S. that have already been approved, which would make America have the world’s largest LNG export capacity, surpassing both Qatar and Australia, by 2025, the EIA said last month. Related: Will Boris Johnson Back Fracking In The UK?

This year, the United States became the world’s third-largest LNG exporter, surpassing Malaysia. The U.S. is expected to remain the third-largest LNG exporter in the world, behind Australia and Qatar, in 2019 and 2020, the EIA estimates.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that the United States will surpass Australia as the world’s leading LNG exporter by 2024. Australia, for its part, will have surpassed Qatar by 2022, the IEA said in its Gas 2019 report.

In the shorter-term, “Australia and Qatar continued to jostle for the title of the world’s largest LNG exporter over the first five months of 2019,” Australia’s government said in its Resources and Energy Quarterly in June 2019.

Australia took the lead in April as Qatar’s exports declined due to maintenance at some facilities, but Qatar edged back past Australia in May, the government’s report said, noting that Australia and Qatar will be neck and neck in the race for the world’s top LNG exporter in 2019.

Australia will be at some point the largest LNG exporter, but for just a few years.

“During the mid-2020s, Australia is expected to be surpassed as the world’s largest LNG exporter by both Qatar and the US, as new projects in both countries come online,” the Australian government said in June.

A new global wave of LNG projects is coming over the next five years, geared to meet growing demand in the Asian market, in China in particular. China is and will be the key driver of demand growth and the world’s top LNG exporters will be vying for market share on the key demand markets. Australia, Qatar, and the United States are in for a tense competition for the largest LNG exporter crown.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

US Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Fall Below $2
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil
Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

 Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

 The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com