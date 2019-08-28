Can China Double Its Gas Output By 2040?

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.87 +0.09 +0.16%
Brent Crude 53 mins 59.93 +0.90 +1.52%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.239 +0.017 +0.77%
Mars US 1 hour 56.18 +0.65 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.20 -0.34%
Urals 18 hours 56.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.07 -0.27 -0.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.09 +0.77 +1.56%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.239 +0.017 +0.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.15 -0.51 -0.87%
Murban 2 days 59.96 -0.37 -0.61%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.94 -0.34 -0.65%
Basra Light 2 days 62.30 -0.06 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.25 -0.29 -0.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.07 -0.27 -0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.07 -0.27 -0.46%
Girassol 2 days 60.60 -0.36 -0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.20 -0.34%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 42.93 +1.84 +4.48%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 48.93 +1.29 +2.71%
Premium Synthetic 1 hour 55.33 +1.29 +2.39%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 52.03 +2.24 +4.50%
Peace Sour 1 hour 49.43 +1.29 +2.68%
Peace Sour 1 hour 49.43 +1.29 +2.68%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 50.43 +1.29 +2.63%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 56.93 +1.29 +2.32%
Central Alberta 1 hour 49.93 +1.29 +2.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.25 +0.75 +1.46%
Giddings 18 hours 46.00 +0.75 +1.66%
ANS West Coast 3 days 59.91 -0.46 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 49.73 +0.85 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.68 +0.85 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.68 +0.85 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.25 +0.75 +1.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 +1.25 +2.84%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.31 +1.29 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 7 minutes U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas
  • 9 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 22 mins Iran in the world market
  • 3 mins Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 7 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 7 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 2 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 3 hours ANALYST : U.S. Exports 5 MILLION BARRELS DAY 2020
  • 4 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 4 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 17 hours New CO O&G Laws
  • 2 hours U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls But Only Slightly Despite Trade Fight
  • 14 hours Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 18 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 11 hours Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production

Breaking News:

India’s Top Oil Refiner To Invest $28B In Seven Years

Alt Text

Qatar Could Lose Spot As World’s Top LNG Exporter

A major wave of new…

Alt Text

Japan Is Bargain Hunting As LNG Prices Slump

Utilities in Japan, the world’s…

Alt Text

US Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Fall Below $2

With the peak of summer…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can China Double Its Gas Output By 2040?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 28, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
China shale

China is set to double its natural gas production by 2040, but challenges in developing shale gas resources have led to a lower production outlook and expectations of more imports in the long term, Wood Mackenzie said on Wednesday.  

China’s domestic natural gas supply is forecast to double to 325 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2040 from 149 bcm in 2018, according to Xueke Wang, a consultant at Wood Mackenzie. Yet, this latest forecast for 2040 is 39 bcm lower than WoodMac’s previous outlook, mostly dragged down by lowered forecasts for shale gas and coal bed methane (CBM) production, Wood Mackenzie said in its recent research.

“While we are positive on conventional and tight gas output, the long-term growth of CBM and shale production looks to be challenging,” Wang said in a press release.

China’s biggest energy producers have started to tap more tight oil and gas wells recently, aiming to increase domestic oil and natural gas production at the world’s largest crude oil importer. As part of a government push to boost domestic energy supply, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Sinopec are raising investments to increase local oil and gas production and are accelerating drilling at tight oil and gas formations in western China. Related: The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

China’s shale gas production in 2018 amounted to 10 bcm, accounting for 7 percent of the country’s natural gas production, WoodMac has estimated. While Sinopec has made progress in cutting costs at its Fuling shale gas field over the past decade, this success would be hard to replicate because of the different geological structures even in the same formation, the energy consultancy said.

Challenging geology, insufficient infrastructure, and low well productivity are set to result in China badly missing its own shale gas production target to 2020, analysts including WoodMac said earlier this year. China will produce 15 bcm/year of shale gas by 2020—significantly lower than the government’s target of 30 bcm, Wood Mackenzie said in April.

In the research published today, WoodMac’s Wang said: “The overall reduction in China’s gas production outlook calls for greater need for imports in the long term despite a more modest demand growth rate. This should drive China’s growing appetite for LNG and hence influence global gas spot prices.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Qatar Could Lose Spot As World’s Top LNG Exporter
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil
The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

 Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

 Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com