Philippines’ LNG Hopes Are Fading Fast

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.44 +0.21 +0.39%
Brent Crude 2 hours 61.54 +0.34 +0.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.879 +0.025 +0.88%
Mars US 15 mins 59.18 +0.47 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 +0.14 +0.24%
Urals 19 hours 59.75 +1.04 +1.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.21 +2.03 +3.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.879 +0.025 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 60.79 +1.25 +2.10%
Murban 19 hours 62.39 +1.50 +2.46%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.58 +0.92 +1.71%
Basra Light 19 hours 62.60 +0.33 +0.53%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 62.32 +1.12 +1.83%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Girassol 19 hours 62.79 +0.97 +1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 +0.14 +0.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 9 days 42.31 +1.32 +3.22%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 50.46 +1.32 +2.69%
Premium Synthetic 24 days 53.31 +1.32 +2.54%
Sweet Crude 9 days 51.01 +1.32 +2.66%
Peace Sour 9 days 47.86 +1.32 +2.84%
Peace Sour 9 days 47.86 +1.32 +2.84%
Light Sour Blend 9 days 50.56 +1.32 +2.68%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 days 52.81 +1.32 +2.56%
Central Alberta 9 days 48.31 +1.32 +2.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 50.75 +1.00 +2.01%
Giddings 19 hours 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.22 -1.78 -2.87%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 48.18 +0.92 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.13 +0.92 +1.80%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.13 +0.92 +1.80%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 50.68 +0.92 +1.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +1.25 +2.96%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.01 +1.32 +2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 8 minutes China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 13 minutes U.S. is biggest importer of Venezuelan oil. What now?
  • 15 minutes Trade wars & European Investors: We're next!
  • 1 hour U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 45 mins 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day Power And Hatred In One: UAE Accuses Qatar Of Banning Its Products, Files WTO Complaint
  • 1 day Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 1 day Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 2 days Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 1 day No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 6 hours Terrorism and Bitcoins: Hamas Calls On Supporters to Donate to Group in Bitcoin
  • 2 days Blackouts in Australia
  • 2 days What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 2 days Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 2 days Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
Alt Text

Controversial Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Could Be Operational By November

The world’s most geopolitically charged…

Alt Text

Europe To Become An Increasingly Important LNG Market

Europe, for a long time,…

Alt Text

Bearish News Mounts For LNG Spot Markets

Industry sources recently noted that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Philippines’ LNG Hopes Are Fading Fast

By Tim Daiss - Jan 30, 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
LNG vessel

It should be plain to see by now for those who follow energy news that the Philippines is not only struggling to put its first LNG import terminal in place but that it’s a possibility that it will never happen. Under a type of déjà vu scenario, another energy player’s plans that were earmarked as the best hope to put up an LNG terminal in the southeast Asian country has bitten the dust.

Media in Manila reported on Monday that Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC) had terminated its selection of a joint venture partner for its proposed LNG hub in the country, formally ending its bid to spearhead what could have been a state-led facility for the imported LNG.

PNOC’s announcement came after Philippine Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi told reporters that the company, which serves as the commercial investment arm of the Philippine Department of Energy (DoE), was looking instead to join other entities that are venturing in a similar project, the Manila-based Business World reported.

“When I gave the instruction to put up the LNG terminal I was hoping, I told them the lead is PNOC. So if you’re the lead, do it, start it. I was hoping that they will be able to do it. They were doing it; they were looking for partners for the technical and commercial. Fine. I said let’s just start the project).”

Yet the problem, according to Cusi, is that the proposed project could not be started immediately because PNOC had to do initial studies and prepare the budget that will be presented to Congress for approval. “I said, we’ve been in this for two years. I said, had that been started, if that had broken ground, maybe next month we’d be operating the first power plant. Until now we’re still in the drawing board,” said Mr. Cusi, who is the ex-officio PNOC chairman. Related:The Only Way For The Aramco IPO Is Downstream

“We’ve been looking. Who are the parties that could make it happen? It’s our aspiration for the country to become [an] LNG hub for the region and at the same time to assure the continuous supply of gas for our national energy security,” Cusi added.

It’s a re-run of the same narrative of more red tape, indecision, and foot-dragging that has once again created problems - all too common in the country of nearly 100 million people. As I reported on January 12, numerous other LNG project proposals in the Philippines have been discussed in recent years but have never materialized. Moreover, talks for energy projects in the country often fall apart amid regulatory and financing hurdles, as well as companies trying to appease not only officials in Manila but provincial and local officials who often scare away international business with their under-the-table demands and rampant corruption.

Ticking clock

The problem for the Philippines isn’t just one of government indecision and rampant corruption but its set against a ticking clock if the country can't quickly put in place an LNG import terminal since the country’s offshore Malampaya natural gas field is nearing depletion. Malampaya’s three gas-fired power plants provide around 40 percent of power generation requirements for Luzon – the country’s main island, which also includes the capital Manila and its estimated population in excess of 20 million people. Estimates vary, but most experts claim, including the Philippine DOE, that gas at the Shell-operated field will be depleted in less than five years. The quandary for Philippine DOE energy planners is that without new gas supply to offset Malampaya’s reserves, the country will have to burn more coal for power generation, even though the DOE has been advocating the opposite strategy for the past few years. The DOE, for its part, is powerless other than being able to act in an advisory capacity.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Shale Gas Majors Succumb To Wall Street Pressure

Next Post

Controversial Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Could Be Operational By November
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers
The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

 Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

 Crude Rally On Hold

Crude Rally On Hold

 Is The Permian Bull Run Coming To An End?

Is The Permian Bull Run Coming To An End?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com