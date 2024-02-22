The Race for Natural Hydrogen Is Heating Up

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.77 +0.86 +1.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.79 +0.76 +0.92%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.24 +0.78 +0.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.719 -0.054 -3.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.317 +0.031 +1.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 111 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.317 +0.031 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.88 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.65 -1.52 -1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.26 +0.55 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 815 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.66 +0.56 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.16 +0.33 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 268 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.06 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.31 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 70.16 +1.17 +1.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 64.01 +0.87 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 64.01 +0.87 +1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 67.86 +0.87 +1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 73.91 +0.87 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 64.66 +0.87 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.14 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 83.39 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.79 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.50 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.72 +1.16 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 6 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 3 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 2 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 5 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 6 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 7 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 7 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine

Breaking News:

Land Availability Forced India To Scale Back Solar Power Installations

Are OPEC+ Members Ignoring 2024 Production Cuts?

Are OPEC+ Members Ignoring 2024 Production Cuts?

Oil prices continued their sideways…

Ukraine War Boosts Big Oil Profits, Highlights Energy Security

Ukraine War Boosts Big Oil Profits, Highlights Energy Security

A new report from NGO…

ADNOC CEO: Global Energy Demand Growth Is Unsustainable

ADNOC CEO: Global Energy Demand Growth Is Unsustainable

According to ADNOC CEO Al-Jaber,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Race for Natural Hydrogen Is Heating Up

By Felicity Bradstock - Feb 22, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • White hydrogen, naturally occurring and renewed within the earth's surface, offers a renewable and potentially abundant source of clean energy for various applications.
  • Recent discoveries of white hydrogen deposits in countries like France, Spain, and Canada have sparked interest in its extraction and utilization as a low-cost and environmentally friendly energy source.
  • Despite its potential benefits, concerns persist regarding the environmental impact of hydrogen leaks and the need for further research to ensure sustainable development and utilization of white hydrogen resources.
Join Our Community
Hydrogen

When it comes to hydrogen, all eyes have been on the development of the world’s green hydrogen potential. This would mean a move away from fossil-fuel-derived hydrogen in support of a green transition. However, there may be a clean alternative right under our noses – white hydrogen. Naturally occurring hydrogen, also known as white hydrogen, was first discovered in Mali in 2012 when a borehole drilled for a well several decades earlier was found to be emitting natural hydrogen. This has given scientists cause for optimism in their exploration for more deposits, which could provide huge renewable energy resources. 

The natural hydrogen found in Mali is thought to have been produced through water and iron-rich mineral reactions under the earth’s surface. These stores of white hydrogen are continually renewed, making the prospect of their use highly promising. Following the 2012 discovery, geologists have been exploring ways to extract this white hydrogen for use. Dr Michael Webber, a professor in energy resources at the University of Texas stated, “The earth has many locations where the right conditions co-exist to naturally produce and accumulate hydrogen, which can then be extracted for societal use.” He explained, “The good news is that by letting the earth do the work for us, this source of hydrogen is likely much cleaner to produce than current methods of gasifying coal, reforming methane, or electrolysing water.”

Governments and energy companies have become increasingly drawn to the hydrogen industry in recent years, as there is great promise for the production of a versatile, low-carbon fuel that can be used for a wide range of applications, from cooking to transport. However, the cost of producing green hydrogen is viewed by many as prohibitively high compared to grey hydrogen, which is derived from natural gas. In addition, many question whether the renewable energy sources being used to power electrolysis in green hydrogen production could be better used directly for clean electricity. 

Since the initial discovery of white hydrogen, more natural hydrogen deposits have been found in Australia, eastern Europe, France, Oman, Spain, the U.S. and Mali, West Africa. However, the most abundant deposits are thought to be in unreachable offshore locations. Viacheslav Zgonnik, a Ukraine-born geochemist, stated of these discoveries, “Even if we could extract 1 percent of what I believe is down there, we could supply all our hydrogen needs for hundreds of years.” 

In 2023, scientists at the University of Lorraine were looking for methane in north-east France when they instead discovered a large deposit of natural hydrogen over 1,000 metres underground. This is now thought to be the largest naturally occurring deposit of the gas ever found, with an estimated 250m tonnes of hydrogen. If extracted, that would be enough hydrogen to meet the world’s current needs for two years. France’s President Macron has since promised public investment in exploring the potential for white hydrogen production. 

In Spain, the exploration company Helios Aragón announced it had found a reservoir containing over a million tonnes of hydrogen. It hopes to begin drilling to extract the hydrogen this year. The company believes it could produce natural hydrogen in the region for just $0.82 a kilo, at around half the current cost of grey hydrogen production and much cheaper than green hydrogen production, which sits at around $5 a kilo. 

Meanwhile, Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering is planning to carry out testing and drilling in northern Ontario, Canada this year to search for white hydrogen deposits. The Geological Survey of Canada has been developing a database of potential deposits since late 2022, with mapping expected to take several years. One research scientist from the group stated, “Canada has a lot of potential because of the vastness, because of the type of rocks… More than 50 percent of Canada is covered with the potential source rocks.” 

However, there are some concerns about the emerging industry. Scientists worry that there is little data on the impact of hydrogen leaks on the environment. Some suggest that the hydrogen being emitted into the atmosphere could reduce the concentration of molecules that destroy greenhouse gases, which could outweigh the positive impact it is expected to have on the environment. There is a lack of technology to monitor hydrogen leaks at present, which could be worrying considering the lack of understanding of its potential impact. Greater research must be carried out to determine the impact of white hydrogen on the environment and ensure its extraction will do more good than harm. 

Recent white hydrogen discoveries provide great promise for the growth of the industry. Many believe the naturally occurring clean energy source could provide the world with vast amounts of green energy through extraction and transportation operations. However, with little known about the energy source, there are concerns that it may not be as environmentally friendly as some believe. There must, therefore, be greater funding for the research and development of the energy source to ensure that it can be developed sustainably. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

ADNOC CEO: Global Energy Demand Growth Is Unsustainable
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves
U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes
The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels
Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash

Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash
Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science

Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com