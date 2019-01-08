Nord Stream 2 Is Losing Support In Germany

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 51.59 -1.00 -1.90%
Brent Crude 1 hour 60.48 -1.20 -1.95%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.945 +0.132 +4.69%
Mars US 44 mins 55.29 -1.00 -1.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.48 +1.24 +2.13%
Urals 18 hours 59.32 +0.52 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.22 +0.33 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.22 +0.33 +0.56%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.65 -0.73 -1.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.40 +0.79 +1.53%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.945 +0.132 +4.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.29 +1.64 +2.75%
Murban 18 hours 62.73 +1.26 +2.05%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 53.09 -1.13 -2.08%
Basra Light 18 hours 60.77 -1.17 -1.89%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 60.17 -0.72 -1.18%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.65 -0.73 -1.17%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.65 -0.73 -1.17%
Girassol 18 hours 60.88 -0.79 -1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.48 +1.24 +2.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.44 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.74 +0.38 +0.86%
Canadian Condensate 5 days 49.74 +0.23 +0.46%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 52.59 +0.23 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 5 days 45.74 +0.23 +0.51%
Peace Sour 5 days 45.09 +0.23 +0.51%
Peace Sour 5 days 45.09 +0.23 +0.51%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 49.59 +0.23 +0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 49.59 +0.23 +0.47%
Central Alberta 5 days 45.34 +0.23 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.22 +0.33 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 48.00 -1.25 -2.54%
Giddings 18 hours 41.75 -1.25 -2.91%
ANS West Coast 2 days 61.54 +0.27 +0.44%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 46.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.29 +0.23 +0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China Car Sales Plummet: Can Musk Unshovel His Ground-Breaking?
  • 7 minutes U.S. Consumer Prices Post First Drop In Nine Months On Gasoline
  • 12 minutes Brazil, BRICS, Oil, Military, World Trade Organization, and Trump
  • 16 minutes How Much Oil Does Aramco Have?
  • 2 hours Brits to vote again? Brexit delay creates headache for Europe
  • 2 hours Solid-State Batteries
  • 42 mins Conspiracy - Theory versus Reality
  • 2 hours Oil Slide Worries Traders. *relax* This Should Get Sorted by Year End.
  • 4 hours Electric Cars Making Gas Cars As Obsolete As ‘Flip Phones’
  • 8 hours Venezuela continues to sink in misery
  • 11 hours Orphan Wells
  • 9 hours What will we do if China hits our technology in space?
  • 42 mins How Is Greenland Dealing With Climate Change?
  • 8 hours Worryingly: Last Year Was Fourth Warmest As Greenhouse Gases Rise - Copernicus
  • 7 hours protests in Canada over pipeline
  • 7 hours Maritime Act of 2020 and pending carbon tax effects

Breaking News:

Renewables, Natural Gas To Lead New U.S. Electric Capacity  

Alt Text

China’s Gas Pivot Is Starting To Pay Off

Beijing’s crackdown on emissions is…

Alt Text

Why 2019 Will Be A Record Breaking Year For LNG

2019 is shaping up to…

Alt Text

The Mediterranean Pipeline Wars Are Heating Up

The Eastern Mediterranean gas scene…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Nord Stream 2 Is Losing Support In Germany

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 08, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Nord Stream

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is running into some trouble amid withering opposition from the Trump administration.

Support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Germany is slipping, according to a report from Bloomberg. Some politicians in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition are moving against the pipeline for geopolitical reasons, citing fears that the project would allow Russia a freer hand in Ukraine.

As it stands, Russia still needs to ship large volumes of gas to Europe via Ukraine. Nord Stream 2 would allow Russian gas to bypass Ukraine, giving Russia more leverage to meddle in Ukraine while still reliably delivering gas to Europe.

Merkel has been supportive of the project, not least because several major western European companies have stakes in the pipeline, including Royal Dutch Shell, as well as major German companies Wintershall and BASF. Last year, Merkel, under intense pressure from the Trump administration and some countries in Eastern Europe, acknowledged that the Nord Stream 2 had geopolitical ramifications and suggested that the project could face roadblocks if the end result was harm to Ukraine. Still, she seemed to want to push the project forward.

However, those efforts are starting to run into trouble. The recent seizure of Ukrainian sailors by Russia is starting to increase unrest within Merkel’s coalition, Bloomberg reports. A growing block of German politicians view the project is a geopolitical liability.   

The timing is not great for Nord Stream 2. The Trump administration has aggressively opposed the project for quite some time. “There is not only Russian gas coming through the pipeline, but also Russian influence,” Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “Now is not the time to reward Moscow.” Related: Saudis Set Sights On $80 Oil

In December, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a non-binding resolution opposing Nord Stream 2. The resolution passed with bipartisan support, calling the pipeline a “drastic step backwards for European energy security and United States interests.” The resolution also called upon President Trump to “use all available means to support European energy security through a policy of diversification to lessen reliance” on Russia.

The U.S. suggested several times last year that it could hit the project with sanctions, and Bloomberg says that such measures could be “imminent.” The U.S. Congress has at times vociferously opposed some of President Trump’s foreign policy goals, but if his administration moves forward with sanctions on Nord Stream 2, it is unlikely there will be a constituency in Washington to defend the project.

While American motivations for derailing Nord Stream 2 are influenced by fears of Russian influence in Europe, the U.S. administration is also undoubtedly trying to force American gas into the European market to benefit American companies. American politicians like to cite European energy security when campaigning against Nord Stream 2, but from the European vantage point, the U.S. government is blocking a reliable source of gas in order to benefit its own companies. To some, that doesn’t sound very much like enhancing energy security.  Related: Why Goldman Just Drastically Slashed Its Oil Price Prediction

Last July, President Trump leaned very heavily on European allies at the NATO summit, essentially threatening them with a trade war unless they bought more American gas. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to take in more LNG, although his statements were sufficiently vague so as not to commit the EU to anything binding. “The European Union is ready to facilitate more imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. and this is already the case as we speak. The growing exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas, if priced competitively, could play an increasing and strategic role in EU gas supply,” Juncker said in a statement last summer.

Russia still supplies about 40 percent of the European Union’s natural gas needs. To be sure, U.S. LNG shipments to Europe have been rising, but despite its recent growth, American gas is still a rounding error in Europe. In the short run, the possibility of severe cold sweeping over Europe could bolster the economics of important LNG from the United States.

Gas demand in Europe is flat, and has been for quite some time. But an array of policies aimed at shutting down nuclear and coal-fired power plants will serve to increase gas consumption in Europe. And with European gas supply not able to keep up, more imports are likely.

That’s exactly why the developers of Nord Stream 2, and its proponents, say a new pipeline is needed. But the Trump administration is hoping to block that project in order to bolster the case for U.S. LNG.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why 2019 Will Be A Record Breaking Year For LNG

Next Post

China’s Gas Pivot Is Starting To Pay Off
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Tony on January 09 2019 said:
    While all eyes have been focused all the time on NS2, Tuerksteam is now finished!
    All the Gas that is currently passing through Ukraine will be sent there!
    Technically NS2 is obsolete!
  • Actionxjackson on January 09 2019 said:
    Turkstreams capacity is much smaller than the capacity of NS 2(2×15.75 vs 1x55). Additionally the half of it ends in Turkey and as far as i know the rest has currently no connection to the european gas network.

    The ukrainian pipelines are old and a l8t of money is needs to be invested. At the moment no one is interested in doing so. So from my point of view, nord stream 2 is needed and is an additional part of energy security.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Data Suggests Shocking Shale Slowdown

New Data Suggests Shocking Shale Slowdown
Saudis Set Sights On $80 Oil

Saudis Set Sights On $80 Oil

 Canada’s Natural Gas Crisis Is Being Ignored

Canada’s Natural Gas Crisis Is Being Ignored

 Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Oil Enters Bull Market As Shorts Are Wiped Out

Oil Enters Bull Market As Shorts Are Wiped Out

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com