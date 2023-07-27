New Catalyst Efficiently Cleans Methane From Natural Gas Exhaust

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.09 +1.31 +1.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.15 +1.23 +1.48%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.45 -0.19 -0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 27 mins 2.512 -0.153 -5.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.955 +0.048 +1.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.82 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 79.63 -0.85 -1.06%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.955 +0.048 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 days 83.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Murban 21 days 85.07 -0.60 -0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 days 83.35 +0.53 +0.64%
Graph down Basra Light 604 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 days 83.72 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 days 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Girassol 21 days 86.07 +1.03 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.82 +0.18 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 58 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 57.53 -0.85 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.93 -0.85 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.18 -0.85 -1.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.33 -0.85 -1.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 74.33 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 83.28 -0.85 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.63 -0.85 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.63 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 -1.00 -1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Oil Ignores Fed Hike As WTI Hits $80

UK's Centrica Pens $8 Billion Mega Deal To Secure LNG From The U.S.

UK's Centrica Pens $8 Billion Mega Deal To Secure LNG From The U.S.

Centrica, the owner of British…

New Gas Discovery Boosts Azerbaijan’s Energy Aspirations

New Gas Discovery Boosts Azerbaijan’s Energy Aspirations

BP's discovery of new gas…

Gas Markets Remain Bearish As Inventories Rise At A Record Clip

Gas Markets Remain Bearish As Inventories Rise At A Record Clip

Excess gas inventories in Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Catalyst Efficiently Cleans Methane From Natural Gas Exhaust

By Brian Westenhaus - Jul 27, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The novel catalyst, created using single or few palladium atoms, has demonstrated the ability to remove methane from natural gas engine exhaust at temperatures less than 350° Celsius while maintaining stability at higher temperatures.
  • The significance of this catalyst lies in its ability to form highly active two- or three-atom clusters at low temperatures, which efficiently break apart methane molecules and then disperse back into single atoms at high temperatures.
  • Although the technology is still in its research phase, it promises to greatly improve the efficiency and environmental impact of natural gas engines.
Join Our Community
Exhaust

A Washington State University catalyst design using a single or just a few palladium atoms removed 90% of unburned methane from natural gas engine exhaust. The research showed that the single-atom catalyst was able to remove methane from engine exhaust at lower temperatures, less than 350° Celsius (662° Fahrenheit), while maintaining reaction stability at higher temperatures.

The research effort between Washington State University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has been reported in the journal, Nature Catalysis.

Yong Wang, Regents Professor in WSU’s Gene and Linda Voiland School of Chemical Engineering and Bioengineering and a corresponding author on the paper noted, “It’s almost a self-modulating process which miraculously overcomes the challenges that people have been fighting – low temperature inactivity and high temperature instability.”

Natural gas engines are used in about 30 million to 40 million vehicles worldwide and are popular in Europe and Asia. The gas industry also uses them to run compressors that pump natural gas to people’s homes. They are generally considered cleaner than gasoline or diesel engines, creating less carbon and particulate pollution.

However, when these natural gas-powered engines start up, they emit unburnt, heat-trapping methane because their catalytic converters don’t work well at low temperatures. The catalysts for methane removal are either inefficient at lower exhaust temperatures or they severely degrade at higher temperatures.

Co-author Frank Abild-Pedersen, a staff scientist at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory explained, “There’s a big drive towards using natural gas, but when you use it for combustion engines, there will always be unburnt natural gas from the exhaust, and you have to find a way to remove that. If not, you cause more severe global warming. If you can remove 90% of the methane from the exhaust and keep the reaction stable, that’s tremendous.”

A single-atom catalyst with the active metals singly dispersed on a support also uses every atom of the expensive and precious metals, Wang added. “If you can make them more reactive, that’s the icing on the cake.”

In their work, the researchers were able to show that their catalyst made from single palladium atoms on a cerium oxide support efficiently removed methane from engine exhaust, even when the engine was just starting.

They found that trace amounts of carbon monoxide that are always present in engine exhaust played a key role in dynamically forming active sites for the reaction at room temperature. The carbon monoxide helped the single atoms of palladium migrate to form two- or three-atom clusters that efficiently break apart the methane molecules at low temperatures.

Then, as the exhaust temperatures rose, the sub-nanometer-sized clusters re-dispersed to single atoms again so that the catalyst was thermally stable. This reversible process enables the catalyst to work effectively and uses every palladium atom the entire time the engine was running – including when it started cold.

Christopher Tassone, a staff scientist at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and co-author on the paper commented, “We were really able to find a way to keep the supported palladium catalyst stable and highly active and because of the diverse expertise across the team, to understand why this was occurring.”

The researchers are working to further advance the catalyst technology. They would like to better understand why palladium behaves in one way while other precious metals such as platinum act differently.

The research has a way to go before it will be put inside a car, but the researchers are collaborating with industry partners as well as with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to someday move the work closer to commercialization.

In addition to Wang, Abild-Pedersen, and Tassone, Dong Jiang, senior research associate in the Voiland School, also led the work. The work was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Basic Energy Sciences.

***

It might be a surprise to North Americans that there are so many natural gas fueled vehicles. In North America one will find some propane vehicles although very few are on road machines.

ADVERTISEMENT

That there is so much concern for methane in the exhaust one might think that fuel management systems could be quite simple or primitive. Just how the machine can be running so rich as to expel unburned fuel is something of a mystery in the 21st century.

Perhaps some effort might be directed to fuel management and efficiency as well. That might get more positive consumer attention than a precious metal catalyst.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Mayfair And Morgan Stanley Raise Stake In UK Gas Supplier Despite Profit Slump
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle
NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel
Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage

Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage
3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption

3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption
Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com